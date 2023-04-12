Around the Districts: Askamore to Carnew

Ann, Dermot and Edel Kennedy enjoying a night out at the South Wicklow Drama Festival 2023 in St Brigid's Hall, Carnew.

Sincere Sympathy

We extend our deepest sympathy to Fr. Joe Power, PP on the death of his brother John RIP who died last week in Cork. We also extend our sympathies to John’s immediate and extended family.

St Brigid’s Church News

Askamore Prayer Group continues in the Prayer Chapel in Askamore Church each Thursday at 7 p.m.

Kilrush Confirmation: Congratulations to the 26 young people from Ballyroebuck NS who received the Sacrament of Confirmation on Saturday last.

Askamore Hall

Pilates every Wednesday morning in Askamore Hall at 9 a.m.

Zumba Classes will take placed every Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Askamore Hall.

Kilrush-Askamore GAA

Lotto – There was no winner of the last draw. The numbers were 5, 13, 15 and 31. Jackpot is now at €8,200. Lucky-dip winners were Mary Tomkins, Martin Kenny, Michael Raleigh and Trevor Brennan. Seller’s prize: Jason Redmond. Next Draw is on Tuesday, April 11, in Kilrush-Askamore Club grounds at 10 p.m.

Model County Draw – Everyone’s favourite time of the year is back, and the Model County Draw Tickets are out. This draw is the club’s biggest fundraiser every year which helps with the daily running of the club. Tickets are with sellers, and we are asking everyone to make a huge effort over the next few weeks to purchase a ticket to help the club. Tickets are €50 each and you are included in three draws. There are fantastic prizes to be won each month and the first draw will take place on Wednesday, April 26, Ballyroebuck Hall.

Ballyroebuck Hall hosts a weekly social get together on Wednesday mornings from 10 a.m. to midday For €4, you can play a few books of community bingo and enjoy a cup of tea and the old catch up while you are there.

BALLYCANEW

Zumba Class

An adult Zumba Class has started at Ballycanew National School Hall, continuing on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. A new term started last week. Term offer: six classes for only €45. Drop in rate: €10.

With Latin music and basic moves from all over the globe, Zumba is a fun way to get fit and release feel good endorphins. All levels are welcome and no previous experience needed. Contact ainezumba@gmail.com.

Split-the-pot

Congratulations to the Saturday, April 1 winner of Split the Pot, Ann Hamilton - prize was €122. Thanks to everyone for your continued support

St Patrick’s GAA

Lotto - There was no winner of the jackpot on Monday April 3; winning numbers were 11 12 15 19. Nobody matched 3 numbers so €150 was donated to Gorey Hospice

Gaelic4mothers and others – St Patrick’s Gaelic4mothers and others is back on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on the astro in Camolin. All newcomers are welcome, no experience necessary.

Ballycanew Resource Centre

Have you heard about the amazing facilities on offer at Ballycanew Resource Centre? We have something for everyone!

If you’re looking for some fun and social activities, we have short mat bowls, scooch, and table tennis. Plus, we have a repair cafe coming soon where you can bring your broken items and learn how to fix them.

For those who want to get active and stay healthy, we have ladies keep fit on Tuesday mornings at 9:30, Pilates on Thursday evenings at 7pm, and yoga starting on Wednesday 4th April.

And if you’re a part of the active retirement community, we have a Friday morning session from 10am to 12:30pm.

We encourage everyone in the community to take advantage of the fantastic facilities on their doorstep and support the Resource Center moving forward. It’s a great way to stay active, meet new people, and have fun!

Don’t miss out, come and check out the Ballycanew Resource Centre today!

Little Ducklings Playschool

Little Ducklings Playschool are now taking enrolments for September 2023. Avail of the free playschool facility with Little Ducklings for your child. Limited places available so contact Andrea at 087 9437166 to secure your child’s place now.

Dog walkers note

If you are using the parish field to walk your dogs could you please ensure that you pick up after your dog especially around the fence and the gateway into playground as this is where small children use every day.

Recycling Clothing Banks

Reminder. Please do not leave bags at the clothing bank if the bank is full. Bring it home and come back another day. The bank is emptied regularly.

Local notes

BALLYGARRETT

Ballygarrett Tidy Towns

We had a fantastic morning at our fermentation Preservation & culinary nutrition workshop. Many thanks to Teresa Booch & Bia, who was excellent. Also Margaret Corcoran & Nichola Wafer who assisted Teresa and everyone present on the day. There was a wealth of knowledge among those present covering a diverse range of related topics.

A huge scope of topics covered in a short space of time, from fermentation, preservation, pickles, preserves, diversity in the diet, gut health, biodiversity, foraged foods, prevention of food waste, ways to increase plant consumption, extended the life span or using up in season fruit and vegetables.

A hands on workshop which Teresa went through the process of making Kombucha, milk kefir and sauerkraut to name a few and a tasting of everything you could thing of preserved or pickled after the workshop. A really enjoyable and informative day.

We will definitely run another workshop., so many different areas to be covered.

Pilates classes

Pilates classes are continuing in Killenagh Soccer Clubhouse on Wednesday mornings at 10.15am. €8 per class, pay as you go. All levels, all ages, male and female. Contact Tim at 0876715467.

Killenagh Wanderers FC

The Indoor Astro pitch is now available to hire for childrens parties and 5a side soccer. Contact Danny Whelan - killenaghwanderersafc@gmail.com .

Lotto - The Killenagh Wanderers lotto can now be played online at clubforce.com/clubs/soccer-killenagh-wanderers-afc-wexford. All online entries must be made by 6 p.m. on the evening of the draw. Paper tickets continue to be on sale and can be bought at Rath’s Stores Ballygarrett and from usual ticket sellers.

Numbers drawn on March 27 were 4, 10, 18, 23. No Jackpot Winner. No Match 3 Winners. Next Draw Monday April 3.

Cahore Book Club

Cahore Book Club meets on the 2nd Thursday of the month in the Strand Restaurant, Cahore from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Due to an amazing turnout we have now reached our full quota of members. For more information contact Jackie on 086 3895654

Old GAA memorabilia

Réalt na Mara GAA Club are decorating our Bar area with Significant Photos and Memorabilia etc. If you have photos or items of interest please send to Claire 085 726 2206 email:clairewhelan2008@gmail.com Or Emmet 0860472361 email : emmetdoyle2@gmail.com

St Vincent de Paul

St Vincent de Paul is available to assist families who maybe experiencing particular financial stress, especially with basic necessities. Help is available by contacting SVDP on the confidential help line 085 1159495

Gentle yoga classes

Gentle yoga classes are taking place every Thursday from 7 p.m. till 8 p.m. in Riverchapel Community Complex. Suitable for all levels of experience, these classes are aimed at promoting relaxation and helping you to connect to your body and mind. Classes cost €10 and booking is essential. For more information or to book, contact Amy at 086 0765613 or amylewis578@gmail.com.

Local Notes

CARNEW

Sympathy

Sincere sympathy is extended to the family and relatives of Billy Whelan, Valley Heights who died recently and was buried on Monday.

Scór na nÓg

Congratulations to all who took part in Scór na nÓg last weekend in Carnew, good luck to all who got through to the Leinster finals on Sunday 16th April in Wexford especially those representing Wicklow Coolkenno in Rince foirne, Blessington in Amhran aiocht Aonair, Carnew in Nuachleas, Aughrim in ceol uirlise.

Men on the Move

The instructor for the Men on the Move Programme will provide advice and demonstrate a range of physical exercises to improve core strength and mobility. This will take place in Carnew, Sports field on Monday 17th and Thursday 20th April between 10 am and 11 am. This free trial of the activities (outdoor, weather permitting) is the first step to improve muscle strength.

Askamore Hall

Pilates in Askamore Hall on Wednesday mornings at 9am

Zumba in Askamore Hall on Wednesday evenings at 7pm

Dance lessons with Steps & Styles in Askamore Hall Wednesdays at 8.30pm. No partner needed. Beginners welcome

Tinahely Craft Market

Tinahely Craft market is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is a fabulous variety of locally handmade crafts including needlework, handmade soaps and candles, macrame, beaded jewellery heirloom quilts made from recycled fabrics and many more crafts. we have new pastel paintings in, done by Iryna who also does pet portraits. Come in and check them out.