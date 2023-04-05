Around the Districts: Askamore to Boolavogue

Declan Breen and Síun Power were enjoying their night the Gorey District Awards Night in the Ashdown Park Hotel.

St Brigid’s Church news

Holy Week Ceremonies for Askamore and Kilrush – Penitential Service Wednesday, April 5, Askamore – 7 p.m.; Kilrush – 8 p.m.

Holy Thursday: Thursday, April 6, Askamore – 6.30 p.m.; Kilrush – 8 p.m.

Good Friday: Friday, April 7, Kilrush – 3 p.m. Askamore – 5 p.m.; Good Friday Stations of the Cross: Kilrush 7 p.m.

Holy Saturday: Easter Vigil Mass Saturday, April 8, Askamore – 6 p.m.; Kilrush – 7.30 p.m.

Easter Sunday to Sunday, April 9, Kilrush – 10 a.m. Askamore – 11 a.m.

Annual Trip to Knock – The annual pilgrimage of the group to Knock is on the weekend of April 22 and 23 this year. The bus as usual departs from Clonard Carpark at 7 a.m. on Saturday the 22nd, with stops in Enniscorthy at 7.30 a.m., Ferns 7.45 a.m. and Gorey at 8 a.m. The price including bus and one night stay is €150. (Spaces limited) For more information and booking please contact 087 6419960.

Askamore Prayer Group continues in the Prayer Chapel in Askamore Church each Thursday at 7 p.m.

Kilrush Confirmation – Congratulations to the 26 young people from Ballyroebuck NS who received the Sacrament of Confirmation on Saturday last.

Ballyellis NS

Winner of split-the-pot today, Friday, March 31, was the Murphy Family, Drummond – winning €240. Winners of the Easter Bunny Hampers were James Doyle, Castlewhite and Ciarán Keane, Ballytarsna. Split-the-pot envelopes can be had from any parent in the school or by calling into the school. Many thanks to everyone for your support. It is much appreciated.

We are currently accepting enrolment applications for junior infants starting in September 2023. Please contact the school at 053 9426159 or email the school at ballyellisns@gmail.com to receive an enrolment form.

Askamore Community Council

Pilates every Wednesday morning in Askamore Hall at 9 a.m.

Zumba Classes will take placed every Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Askamore Hall.

Kilrush-Askamore GAA

There was no winner of the last lotto draw. The numbers were 5, 13, 15 and 31. Jackpot is now at €8,200. Lucky-dip winners were Mary Tomkins, Martin Kenny, Michael Raleigh and Trevor Brennan. Seller’s prize: Jason Redmond. Next Draw: Tuesday, April 11, in Kilrush-Askamore Club grounds at 10 p.m.

Model County Draw – Everyone’s favourite time of the year is back, and the Model County Draw Tickets are out. This draw is the clubs biggest fundraiser every year which helps with the daily running of the club. Tickets are with sellers, and we are asking everyone to make a huge effort over the next few weeks to purchase a ticket to help the club. Tickets are €50 each and you are included in three draws. There are fantastic prizes to be won each month and the first draw will take place on Wednesday, April 26/

Ballyroebuck Hall.

Ballyroebuck Hall hosts a weekly social get together on Wednesday mornings from 10 a.m. to midday For €4, you can play a few books of community bingo and enjoy a cup of tea and the old catch up while you are there.

BALLYCANEW

Zumba Class

An adult Zumba Class has started at Ballycanew National School Hall, continuing on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. A new term started last week. Term offer: six classes for only €45. Drop in rate: €10.

With Latin music and basic moves from all over the globe, Zumba is a fun way to get fit and release feel good endorphins. All levels are welcome and no previous experience needed. Contact ainezumba@gmail.com.

Split-the-pot

Congratulations to the Saturday, April 1 winner of Split the Pot, Ann Hamilton - prize was €122. Thanks to everyone for your continued support

St Patrick’s GAA

Lotto - There was no winner of the jackpot on Monday March 27; winning numbers were 4, 5, 20, 26. Liz Tully matched 3 numbers to win€150

Gaelic4mothers and others – St Patrick’s Gaelic4mothers and others is back on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on the astro in Camolin. All newcomers are welcome, no experience necessary.

Ballycanew Resource Centre

Have you heard about the amazing facilities on offer at Ballycanew Resource Centre? We have something for everyone!

If you’re looking for some fun and social activities, we have short mat bowls, scooch, and table tennis. Plus, we have a repair cafe coming soon where you can bring your broken items and learn how to fix them.

For those who want to get active and stay healthy, we have ladies keep fit on Tuesday mornings at 9:30, Pilates on Thursday evenings at 7pm, and yoga starting on Wednesday 4th April.

And if you’re a part of the active retirement community, we have a Friday morning session from 10am to 12:30pm.

We encourage everyone in the community to take advantage of the fantastic facilities on their doorstep and support the Resource Center moving forward. It’s a great way to stay active, meet new people, and have fun!

Don’t miss out, come and check out the Ballycanew Resource Centre today!

Little Ducklings Playschool

Little Ducklings Playschool are now taking enrolments for September 2023. Avail of the free playschool facility with Little Ducklings for your child. Limited places available so contact Andrea at 087 9437166 to secure your child’s place now.

Dog walkers note

If you are using the parish field to walk your dogs could you please ensure that you pick up after your dog especially around the fence and the gateway into playground as this is where small children use every day.

Recycling Clothing Banks

Reminder. Please do not leave bags at the clothing bank if the bank is full. Bring it home and come back another day. The bank is emptied regularly.

Local notes

BALLYGARRETT

Golf Society

We were very lucky with the day at our outing to the pristine Ballymoney GC, thanks to Ron Breen for having his course in excellent condition. Thanks to Bernie and Porters Bar for sponsoring the prizes and lovely food on the night, we really appreciate your support. We had a runaway winner with new member Wayne Bates coming in with 41pts playing off 18. We wish to welcome all new members who joined this year.

Following are the results. Overall: Wayne Bates (18) 41pts. Category 1 - 1st Liam Redmond (5) 34pts, 2nd Joe Kenny (11) 31pts. Category 2 - 1st Brendan Deane (21) 31pts, 2nd Danny Cooper (21) 27pts. Front nine Podge Usher 17pts. Back nine Alan Goff 15pts on count back. Well done to all who played.

Our next outing is to Macreddin GC on Saturday April 15.

Killenagh Wanderers FC

The Indoor Astro pitch is now available to hire for childrens parties and 5a side soccer. Contact Danny Whelan - killenaghwanderersafc@gmail.com .

Lotto - The Killenagh Wanderers lotto can now be played online at clubforce.com/clubs/soccer-killenagh-wanderers-afc-wexford. All online entries must be made by 6 p.m. on the evening of the draw. Paper tickets continue to be on sale and can be bought at Rath’s Stores Ballygarrett and from usual ticket sellers.

Numbers Drawn on March 27 were 4, 10, 18, 23. No Jackpot Winner. No Match 3 Winners. Next Draw Monday April 3.

Cahore Book Club

Cahore Book Club meets on the 2nd Thursday of the month in the Strand Restaurant, Cahore from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Due to an amazing turnout we have now reached our full quota of members. For more information contact Jackie on 086 3895654

Old GAA memorabilia

Réalt na Mara GAA Club are decorating our Bar area with Significant Photos and Memorabilia etc. If you have photos or items of interest please send to Claire 085 726 2206 email:clairewhelan2008@gmail.com Or Emmet 0860472361 email : emmetdoyle2@gmail.com

St Vincent de Paul

St Vincent de Paul is available to assist families who maybe experiencing particular financial stress, especially with basic necessities. Help is available by contacting SVDP on the confidential help line 085 1159495

Gentle yoga classes

Gentle yoga classes are taking place every Thursday from 7 p.m. till 8 p.m. in Riverchapel Community Complex. Suitable for all levels of experience, these classes are aimed at promoting relaxation and helping you to connect to your body and mind. Classes cost €10 and booking is essential. For more information or to book, contact Amy at 086 0765613 or amylewis578@gmail.com.

Local Notes

BOOLAVOGUE

Easter Ceremonies in St Cormac’s

Mass of the Last Supper will be celebrated in St. Cormac’s this Thursday, Holy Thursday, at 8.15pm. Good Friday ceremonies will start at 7.00pm and confessions will be heard in the church from 6.30pm until the start of the ceremonies. The Vigil Mass for Easter Sunday will be at 7.00pm with Easter Sunday Mass at the normal time of 11.00am.

Poker Classic

The annual Monageer/Boolavogue GAA Poker Classic will be held in Monageer Hall on Good Friday night starting at 8.00pm. The usual tea, coffee, sandwiches, cakes, buns and calorific confections will be served throughout the competition. Tickets are €20

Stephen O’Leary Memorial 5k

The annual Stephen O’Leary Memorial 5k will be held on Sunday 30th. of April. This is a fun run/walk and the entrance fee is simply a donation on the day. It will be starting at 11.30am sharp, from Monageer/Boolavogue GAA pitch and registration will open at 10.00am. All monies raised will be split between Monageer Community First Responders and Ferns Community First Responders. Refreshments will be served afterwards Please come along and support this very worthy cause.

Sympathy

Sincere sympathy is extended from all in Boolavogue to the Finn family, Kilcormac, on the recent death of Ger Finn, Killoscully, Co. Tipperary. Predeceased by his beloved parents, James and Statia, he is survived by his wife Mary, daughters Emer and Áine, brothers Aidan and Paul, sisters Helen, Edel (Nolan) and Mary (Hennebery), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, kind neighbours, relatives and many friends. His Requiem Mass was held in the Sacred Heart Church, Killoscully, on Monday the 27th. of March follwed by burial in the New Cemetery, Ballinahinch.

School News

A whopping €840 was raised from the school’s Easter Raffle and the winners were Noah Owens, Martin Jnr. Fortune, Daisy Halford, Carmel Gahan and Margaret Kinsella, with Aaron and Conor Lacey winning the sellers’ prize. The Parents’ Association organised an cake sale and Easter Bonnet competition last week and they raised almost €500. A big thanks to all who donated cakes, to those who bought coffee and tea and well done to Robyn Farrell, Billy Lacey, Andrea French, Eve O’ Leary, Conor Lacey, Amy Robinson, Patrick Lacey, Holly Robinson, Milo Dobrioza, Scott Bailey, Ria Doyle, Patrick O’Loughlin, Sarah Turner and Lucy Whelan, winners of the Easter Bonnet competition.

Soccer News

The club’s U-12s were away to Gorey Rangers on Saturday last, the first of April and stunned the town team with a 2-1 defeat. Early pressure saw Ruaraí Larkin score. Cian O’Loughlin made it 2-0 with smashing run through the defence and a finish to the top corner. Gorey never gave up and once they had scored from a brilliant long rang kick, they piled on pressure in an effort to equalise. But man-of-the-match, Charlie Ivory kept his cool and pulled off some fantastic saves to ensure that the game finished at 2-1.

Wedding Bells

All in Boolavogue send best wishes for a long and happy life together to Caitríona Roben, Tomnaboley, and James Richardson, Limerick, who were married in St. Cormac’s Church on Friday the 24th. of March. The celebrant was Fr. Jim Butler and the happy couple are honeymooning in Paris.