Around the Districts: Askamore to Boolavogue

Notes email contact

Please email notes for the paper to maryberniedoran@gmail.com.

St Brigid’s Church news

Annual Trip to Knock Adoration Apostolate – The annual pilgrimage of the group to Knock is on the weekend of April 22 and 23 this year. The bus as usual departs from Clonard Carpark at 7 a.m. on Saturday the 22nd, with stops in Enniscorthy at 7.30 a.m., Ferns 7.45 a.m. and Gorey at 8 a.m. The price including bus and one night stay is €150. (Spaces limited) For more information and booking please contact 087 6419960.

Askamore Prayer Group continues in the Prayer Chapel in Askamore Church each.

Thursday at 7 p.m.

Kilrush Confirmation – Congratulations to the 26 young people from Ballyroebuck NS who received the Sacrament of Confirmation on Saturday last.

Coláiste Bhríde split-the-pot

Congratulations to JoJo McGuinness, Arklow, who was this week’s winner of the Split the Pot draw. The seller’s prize was won by Florrie Bower.

Ballyellis NS

Winner of Split the Pot on Thursday, March 16, is Tommy Byrne, Kiltilahane – winning €115. Winner on March 24 was John and Josie Kinsella, Drummond - winning €145. Split the Pot envelopes can be had from any parent in the school or by calling into the school. Many thanks to everyone for your support, it is much appreciated.

We are currently accepting enrolment applications for junior infants starting in September 2023. Please contact the school at 053 9426159 or email the school at ballyellisns@gmail.com to receive an enrolment form.

Askamore Community Council

Askamore Mobile Garda Station will be in the hall on Thursday, March 30, from 11 a.m. to midday.

The Askamore Text Alert List for 2023 is being finalised. Thank you to everyone who has joined. If you would like to be part of this group please pay €10 to Paddy Byrne, Stacy Gilbert, Noeleen Deegan, Brian Buttle or the Hall Office before the end of March. Thank you.

Pilates every Wednesday morning in Askamore Hall at 9 a.m.

Zumba Classes will take placed every Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Askamore Hall.

Kilrush-Askamore GAA

Lotto – There was no winner of the last draw. The numbers were 4, 12, 30 and 31. Lucky-dip winners were Jackie Tighe, Gerard Kinsella, Alan Devereux and Paul Tobin. Seller’s prize: Paul Doran. Jackpot is now at €7,900. Next Draw is on Tuesday, March 28, in Ferns St Aidan’s GAA Grounds at 10 p.m.

Model County Draw – Everyone’ s favourite time of the year is back, and the Model County Draw Tickets are out. This draw is the clubs biggest fundraiser every year which helps with the daily running of the club. Tickets are with sellers, and we are asking everyone to make a huge effort over the next few weeks to purchase a ticket to help the club. Tickets are €50 each and you are included in three draws. There are fantastic prizes to be won each month and the first draw will take place on Wednesday, April 26.

Ballyroebuck Hall

Ballyroebuck Hall hosts a weekly social get together on Wednesday mornings from 10 a.m. to midday For €4, you can play a few books of community bingo and enjoy a cup of tea and the old catch up while you are there.

Great Bake Off.

A Great Bake for Temple St Children’s Hospital will take place in Clohamon Community Hall, Saturday, April 1, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Afternoon tea, supported by Clohamon Foróige Senior Youth Club. Please support our youth’s charity initiative. All welcome.

BALLYCANEW

Scholastic Book Fair

A children’s book fair will be held in Ballycanew NS from Monday, March 27, to Thursday, March 30, from from 1.30 p.m. to 3.30 p.m. Commission from all the purchases will be used to purchase more books for the school library. Parents and members of the public are most welcome to attend as their support would be very much appreciated. Mobile book cases packed with the best books will be displayed in the school.

Zumba Class

An adult Zumba Class has started at Ballycanew National School Hall, continuing on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. A new term started last week. Term offer: six classes for only €45. Drop in rate: €10.

With Latin music and basic moves from all over the globe, Zumba is a fun way to get fit and release feel good endorphins. All levels are welcome and no previous experience needed. Contact ainezumba@gmail.com.

Split-the-pot

Congratulations to the Saturday, March 25 winner of split-the-pot, M Power’s Grandchildren - prize was €155.Thanks to everyone for your continued support

St Patrick’s GAA

Lotto - There was no winner of the jackpot on Monday March 20; winning numbers were 5, 7, 14, 20. Three matched 3 numbers to each receive €50: Eilish Higgins, Des Carter, Charlie Murphy.

Walking track closure - Due to construction works taking place part of the walking track will have restricted access or be closed for the next week to allow for installation of flood lightning on our underage pitch.

Membership – Start of a new years activity and membership fees are now payable. All memberships to be paid through foireann.ie by March 31. To pay go to foireann.ie search for ‘CLG NAOMH PADRAIG’ and follow the steps to payment. If you have any trouble get in touch.

Gaelic4mothers and others – St Patrick’s Gaelic4mothers and others is back on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on the astro in Camolin. All newcomers are welcome, no experience necessary.

Yoga For Beginners

Yoga for beginners starts in Ballycanew Resource Centre on Wednesday 5th April from 7-8pm. €10 drop in or €36 for 4week block. Senior citizen €8 per class. Please bring mat, blanket and wear comfortable clothing. To book or more information contact Sandra on 0868177308

Little Ducklings Playschool

Little Ducklings Playschool are now taking enrolments for September 2023. Avail of the free playschool facility with Little Ducklings for your child. Limited places available so contact Andrea at 087 9437166 to secure your child’s place now.

Clothing Banks

Reminder. Please do not leave bags at the clothing bank if the bank is full. Bring it home and come back another day. The bank is emptied regularly.

Local notes

If you have anything that you would like to be included in the local notes then please contact Ann at 087 7433684 by 5 p.m. on Sundays evenings or email annkehoe@yahoo.ie

BALLYGARRETT

Réalt na Mara GAA

Final registration dates for those who have returned to training-Friday 24th, Monday 27th, Tuesday 28th & Wednesday 29th March 6:30-8pm in bar area of clubhouse.

Payment can be made in instalments , Cash & Card accepted. Proof of DOB required for any new members U18. Everyone is required to register, players, mentors , committee members and anyone assisting in anyway with coaching & teams

Kiddies Disco

Get those dancing shoes on for our Primary School Disco at Ballygarrett GAA complex Friday 31st March 6.30-8.30pm. Cost €5

Pilates classes

Pilates classes are commencing in Killenagh Soccer Clubhouse on Wednesday morning 29th March at 10.15am. €8 per class, pay as you go. All levels, all ages, male and female.

Tidy Towns

Ballygarrett Tidy Towns have teamed up with Teresa Booch & Bia to bring a fantastic workshop to touch on topics such Preservation, fermentation, food waste ,increase plant consumption and culinary nutrition to name a few.

Date: Sunday 2nd April, 10-12 noon in Ballygarrett GAA complex. Places are limited and full payment be required to secure places. Contact 087 9389288 to book your place. Cost: €50 per person

Cahore Book Club

Cahore Book Club meets on the 2nd Thursday of the month in the Strand Restaurant, Cahore from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Due to an amazing turnout we have now reached our full quota of members. For more information contact Jackie on 086 3895654

Old GAA memorabilia

Réalt na Mara GAA Club are decorating our Bar area with Significant Photos and Memorabilia etc. If you have photos or items of interest please send to Claire 085 726 2206 email:clairewhelan2008@gmail.com Or Emmet 0860472361 email : emmetdoyle2@gmail.com

Local Notes

If you have anything that you would like to be included in the local notes then please contact Ann at 087 7433684 or email ballygarrettnotes@gmail.com by 5 p.m. on Sunday evenings.

BOOLAVOGUE

Mass times in New Pastoral Area

The Vigil Masses at weekends in the new pastoral are are: 7.00pm in the Ballagh, Blackwater and Kilmuckridge; 6.00pm in Monageer, Monamolin and Ballygarrett; 8.00pm in Oulart. There will be no weekend Vigil Mass in Boolavogue for the forseeable future.

Sunday morning Masses are at 10.00am in Ballygarrett, Blackwater and Monageer and at 11.00am in Boolavogue, Kilmuckridge and Oulart.

During the week, there is Mass in St. Cormac’s on Tuesday and Thursday mornings at 9.30am.

Pastoral Meeting

Bishop Ger Nash will be back in Boolavogue this Thursday evening to facilitate the formation of a committee to work in St. Cormac’s curacy. With no priest now resident in Boolavogue, the community will need to take care of the upkeep of the Church, the curate’s residence, the hall, the old school, the parish land and the graveyard. Volunteers are also needed for a variety of roles in the curacy, ranging from reading at Mass to distributing Holy Communion to the sick. The meeting will start at 8.00pm and anyone interested in helping out is invited to attend.

Stephen O’Leary Memorial 5k

The annual Stephen O’Leary Memorial 5k will be held on Sunday 30th. of April. This is a fun run/walk and the entrance fee is simply a donation on the day. It will be starting at 11.30am sharp, from Monageer/Boolavogue GAA pitch and registration will open at 10.00am. All monies raised will be split between Monageer Community First Responders and Ferns Community First Responders. Refreshments will be served afterwards Please come along and support this very worthy cause.

Tidy Village Raffle

The Boolavogue Tidy Village group’s Easter Raffle lines are on still on sale in Boolavogue Post Office. Each line costs €2 or you can take three chances for €5. All support would be greatly appreciated.

School News

The resolve of the teachers and pupils to stick to their Lenten sacrifices will be sorely tested tomorrow, Wednesday the 29th. of March as the Parents’ Association will be running a coffee morning and cake sale in Boolavogue Hall from 10.00am until 1.00pm. Everyone is invited to drop in and share a cuppa and a cake with all funds going to help equip the school. The Parents’ Association are also holding an Easter Bonnett competition in association with the coffee morning and all the pupils in the school are invited to enter a bonnett or craft work inspired by Easter into the competition.

Soccer News

St. Cormac’s Youths’ team were away to Gorey Celtic on Saturday last, the 25th. of March and came home with a hard-won but well deserved 1-0 win. Both teams attacked relentlessly throughout the first half but both defences held firm and the sides were tied 0-0 at the break. The second half started off at the same frenetic pace and it took a splendid free kick from Matt Calder to set Will Hardy up to head in the first and only score of the game, giving the team their third league victory in a row.

The U-15s were at home to Campile on Saturday in a table-toppers’ clash. A comfortable 6-0 win gave our lads maximum points but the game was tied 0-0 at the break. Indeed Bruno Kalis took what looked like a certain Campile score off the line to keep Cormac’s in the game early in play. But Jack Challoner opened the scoring floodgates shortly after the resumption and Gearóid Kirwan made it 2-0 from a placed ball not long after that. Rónán Sweeney (2), Jack Wilson and Ben Lawless all added to the total while Ryan Codd kept a clean sheet thanks to sterling defensive work from Bruno, Gearóid, Ben and Patrick Dempsey.

Coffee Morning Thanks!

Nicola Doyle, Glynranny, who will be travelling to Arusha in Tanzania at the end of March to volunteer in a special needs centre, would like to thank all those who supported her recent coffee morning in Oulart Commuinity centre. Well in excess of €2000 was raised and all the money will go go towards much needed supplies and equipment for the special-needs children in Arusha. If you can’t attend, and would like make a donation you can do so on her Go Fund Me page or by Revolute to 086-0309377.