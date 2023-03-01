Gorey Community Noticeboard

AGM

Friends of Local People with Multiple Sclerosis North Wexford/ South Wicklow are holding their AGM in the Pastoral Centre, St. Michael’s Church, Gorey on Sunday, March 5 at 2.30 p.m.

All are welcome to attend, including anyone interested in volunteering. Refreshments will be served after the meeting.

51 Bridge Club

The winners for the 51 Bridge club weekly competition played in the Ashdown Park Hotel on Wednesday, February 15 were:

1st Noreen Ryan and Mary Breen

2nd Kerry O’Connor and Mary Darcy.

3rd Olive Noonan and Phyllis O’Sullivan.

Gorey Active Retirement

Gorey Active Retirement Group has announced details of their upcoming annual Spring Break trip.

Spring Break for members will take place on April 23 to 27 in the Great National Hotel, Ballina.

This trip will include transport to the hotel, lunch on the way and dinner and bed and breakfast over the four-night stay. The group plans to take part in daily excursions, and it is expected to be an enjoyable event for all involved.

The break will cost €410 per person sharing and €495 per person in a single room. There are a limited number of single rooms.

Bookings can be made in the Loch Garman Arms in Gorey on Fridays from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Gorey Active Retirement is fully operational now and would like to welcome old and new members to participate and enjoy the events on offer.

Weekly, it has Indoor Bowling, Go for Life (gentle exercise) Play Cards, Walks and tea, art – painting.

A new event – Teaching how to use your smartphone, computer, laptop or iPad – has recently started.

Other activities include Spring Break, Autumn Break, mystery tours, trips to horse and dog races, theatres, cinemas and other places of

interest.

Sean Og’s Bridge Club

The winners for Sean Og’s Bridge Club Kilmuckridge played in the Upton Court Hotel on Thursday, February 16 were:

1st Mary-Pat Mullen and Anne Kelly

2nd Mary Mulrennan and Cathy Quirke

3rd Margaret O’Connor and Mary Murphy

Bridge Holiday

Would you like to join Podge Ussher, Tournament Director, on this Bridge Holiday? A Bridge Trip to Cyprus will take place from April 21 to 28. This includes seven nights’ accommodation at the Athena Beach Hotel, Paphos; Return Flights from Dublin (departing Dublin 10.55 a.m., Flight returning from Paphos 18.25 p.m.); airport transfers; dinner and breakfast included.

Bridge included five nights. 10kg bag included.

Phone Podge at 087 2487540 or Jayne at 01 8336935.

Table Quiz

Gorey Musical Society will be holding a table quiz in the Loch Garman Arms on Friday, March 10 at 8 p.m.

Your support would be very welcome.

World Prayer Day

The 2023 WDP service will take place in Saint Michael’s Church, Gorey on Friday, March 3 at 7.30 p.m. Refreshments served in the Pastoral Centre after the service.

All are welcome to attend.

Shared studio

Gorey Art Collective is offering spaces in its shared art studio in the heart of town for €30 per week.

All spaces include 24/7 access to water, heat and light, as well as use of the kitchenette and bathroom facilities.

Those seeking more information, or to view a space, can contact Dewi on 085 7132943.

Obituaries

Excel Bridge

Excel Bridge Club Results 16th February:

1st Rita Reynolds and Margaret O’ Byrne

2nd Kevin Conroy and Elizabeth Ryan

Charity Game 23rd February

1st Carolyn Ramsey and Frances Collins

2nd Noreen O’Donnell and Nora Swords

Gorey Show

Gorey Agricultural Show will take place on Saturday, June 17 and the venue is Ashton, Ballycanew by kind permission of the Hardy family.

This is a community event, run by a local committee for the people of North Wexford and beyond.

The organisers would be delighted to welcome any new members to the committee.

If you have an interest in horses, cattle, sheep, children’s arts and crafts, home industries, or pets’ corner, we always need fresh eyes and bodies.

Every year, the organisers of the show need more help with car parking, crowd control and stewarding.

If you have any queries about what might be entailed, please ring our chairman Willie Cecil at 087 2618273 or contact any of our committee members. Details can be found on our website, goreyagriculturalshow.com.

St Vincent de Paul

St Vincent de Paul, Gorey provides help and assistance to those in need in Gorey and surrounding areas.

The group is currently recruiting for new volunteers to help with the growing number of requests for support and assistance.

The characteristics required of the volunteers include kindness, compassion, discretion, being non-judgmental and respect. Training will be provided.

St Vincent de Paul is the largest and oldest charity in Ireland and its greatest strength is its volunteers and members.

If you would like to get involved with St Vincent de Paul, the committee would be delighted to meet with you.

Volunteer with St Vincent de Paul and make a difference. Offering a little help at the right time can give people hope for the future. Sharing your time and your skills can change lives forever.

If you require further details, please email volunteer@svp.ie or contact St Vincent de Paul, Gorey at 053 9483720.

Cahore Book Club

Cahore Book Club meets on the 2nd Thursday of the month in the Strand Restaurant, Cahore from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Due to an amazing turnout we have now reached our full quota of members.

For more information, contact Jackie on 086 3895654.

Smart Village Plan

Following online and in-person consultation with the Courtown and Riverchapel community last year, Courtown Community Council will launch the results of their Smart Village Plan consultation on Monday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m. in the Ashdown Park Hotel. Open to all.