Gorey Community Noticeboard

Shared studio

Gorey Art Collective is offering spaces in their shared art studio the heart of town for €30 per week.

All spaces include 24/7 access water, heat and light, as well as use of the kitchenette and bathroom facilities.

Those seeking more information or to view a space can contact Dewi on 085 7132943.

Obituaries

The Gorey Guardian offers tribute obituary pieces for bereaved family members and friends within the local community who have recently experienced the loss of a loved one.

The weekly service is offered free of charge, with all obituaries completed in a manner that is sensitive to your own personal wishes and requests.

The obituaries are also shaped entirely by your direction and they are written in full consultation with you at all times and at all stages.

This ensures that they are a fitting tribute to the deceased person.

Please don’t hesitate to contact journalist Amy Lewis through amy.lewis@peoplenews.ie if an obituary tribute piece is something that you would like this newspaper to honour the memory of a loved one close to you who has passed away.

Gorey Show

Gorey Agricultural Show will take place on Saturday, June 17 and the venue is Ashton, Ballycanew by kind permission of the Hardy family.

This is a community event, run by a local committee for the people of North Wexford and beyond.

The organisers would be delighted to welcome any new members to the committee.

If you have an interest in horses, cattle, sheep, children’s arts and crafts, home industries, or pets’ corner, we always need fresh eyes and bodies.

Every year, the organisers of the show need more help with car parking, crowd control and stewarding.

If you have any queries about what might be entailed, please ring our chairman Willie Cecil at 087 2618273 or contact any of our committee members. Details can be found on our website, goreyagriculturalshow.com.

Gorey Tidy Towns

New volunteers are always welcome to Gorey Tidy Towns. The group meet on Saturday mornings at 10.15 a.m. at our shed in the Gorey Civic Square car park.

They would love to see more people getting involved.

St Vincent de Paul

St Vincent de Paul Gorey provides help and assistance to those in need in Gorey and surrounding areas.

The group is currently recruiting for new volunteers to help us with the growing number of requests for support and assistance.

The characteristics required of the volunteers include kindness, compassion, discretion, being non-judgemental and respect. Training will be provided.

St Vincent de Paul is the largest and oldest charity in Ireland and our greatest strength is our volunteers and members.

If you would like to get involved with St Vincent de Paul, the committee would be delighted to meet with you.

Volunteer with St Vincent de Paul and make a difference. Offering a little help at the right time can give people hope for the future. Sharing your time and your skills can change lives forever.

If you require further details, please email volunteer@svp.ie or contact St Vincent de Paul Gorey at 053 9483720.

Library

Grow your own talk – One of the keys to growing a constant supply of herbs and vegetables throughout the year is careful planning. You need to consider what you want to grow, which seeds you need to order or buy, when you can sow them and plant them out, and when you can expect your harvest. Careful forward planning will allow you to have follow-up crops ready to plant into vacant plots to maximise your supplies through the year.

This workshop at Gorey Library on Thursday, February 16 will help beginner growers plan a timetable for the year ahead and give some advice on things to grow and how to get started.

Carla King has been growing herbs and vegetables for decades, and in recent years has taken certificates in different aspects of growing organically. At present, she is completing a diploma in Organic Market Gardening. She lives in Shillelagh, where she grows in raised beds, a vegetable plot, a polytunnel, and has a small collection of fruit trees.

The talk takes place at 7 p.m. Booking is essential. If you require additional assistance to participate, please contact the library at 053 9483820.

Gorey Active Retirement

Gorey Active Retirement is fully operational now and would like to welcome old and new members to participate and enjoy the events on offer.

Weekly, we have Indoor Bowling, Go for Life (gentle exercise) Play Cards, Walks and tea, art – painting.

A new event – Teaching how to use your smartphone, computer, laptop or iPad – has recently started.

Other activities include Spring Break, Autumn Break, mystery tours, trips to horse and dog races, theatres, cinemas and other places of interest.

Excel Bridge

Here are the results from the game on Thursday, February 9:

1st: Sophia and Mark Leonard

2nd: Mary Darcy and Kerry O’Connor.

We play in the Parish Hall on Thursdays at 9.45 a.m. Visitors are welcome.

Drama open night

Coolgreany Drama Group is holding an Open Night on Monday, February 20 at the May Byrne House in Coolgreany Village at 7.30 p.m.

Existing members and prospective new members are very welcome.

This a social evening with tea, coffee and cake at which the group will be outlining its plans for the coming year. The group is looking forward to meeting people for a friendly chat and a cuppa. New members are always very welcome.

Gorey Whist

Gorey Whist Drive Results Tuesday, February 7.

Joint Top: Sean Furlong & Peg Byrne

Joint 1st Lady: Eithne Kelly & Eilish Murphy

2nd Lady: Kathleen Gummerson

Joint Half time Lady: Mary O’Brien & Cathy Keane

1st Gent: Noel Carter

2nd Gent: Marie Cushe

Joint Half time Gent: Anne Slator & Betty Rose

Strictly Come Dancing event

The team at Castletown Liam Mellow’s GAA are busy training the last few months, but this time it’s not for hurling and football but for their upcoming Strictly Come Dancing. On Saturday February 25, 10 Castletown couples will take to the stage at the Ashdown Park Hotel in the hope of dancing their way into the upcoming final.

It will be ultimate head-to-head, with seven couples from Castletown Liam Mellows taking to the floor alongside their neighbours and GAA rivals at Kilanerin Tara Rocks GAA on Saturday, March 11.

Tickets priced at €15 for adults or €10 for school children are now on sale from any of the committee, Castletown GAA social media pages or by texting Marcella Higgins on 086 068 6428 or Eilis Kinsella on 086 796 7552.

Parade

The countdown is on for the 2023 Gorey St Patrick’s Day Parade, and members of the public are being invited to nominate this year’s parade Grand Marshal.

The Gorey St Patrick’s Day Parade organisers are currently looking for nominations for Grand Marshal and application forms can be picked up from the Loch Garman Arms. You can also have your say by posting your Grand Marshal nomination on the Gorey St Patrick’s Day Parade Facebook Page. The closing date for submitting entries is on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

​

​

​