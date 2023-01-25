Gorey Community Noticeboard

Musical Society AGM

The AGM for Gorey Musical Society will be held in the Loch Garman Arms Hotel on Wednesday, February 8 at 8 p.m. All are welcome.

Senior friendly school

Kilnamanagh National School, which became Irelands first Senior Friendly School, is hosting an information session/coffee morning at its school on Saturday, January 28 at 12 p.m.

Please come along to learn more about this project and to see if you would like to get involved. If you are a senior, a senior organisation, a school or anyone that finds this project interesting, please join us for a cuppa tea/coffee and we would be delighted to share all the information about the project and how you can get involved.

St Columba’s AGM

The St Columba’s Old Folks Club will hold their annual AGM on Wednesday, January 25 at 8 p.m. All are welcome, including members and non-members.

Gorey Whist

Gorey Whist Drive Results Tuesday, January 17, 2023 are as follows –

Top: Marie Keane

1st Lady: Peg Byrne & Deirdre Power

2nd Lady: Eithne Kelly & Kevin Kilroy

Half time Lady: Betty Sugrue

1st Gent: Marie Cushe & George Gilbert

2nd Gent: Willie Lee

Half time Gent: Noel Carter.

St Joseph’s enrolments

Junior Infant enrolment day at St Joseph’s Primary School will take place on Saturday, January 28 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. in the school.

Please come to the school to begin the formal application process. Please bring: the child concerned; two passport photographs of the child; child’s Birth/Adoption Certificate; Baptismal Certificate, where applicable; copies of any relevant reports – psychological, medical, speech, etc.; current utility bill as proof of address.

It is important to bring all documentation required in order to place you in the correct priority group. Places will be allocated within 21 days of enrolment date. If offered a place, you will be required to reply in writing by a specific date re: acceptance/non-acceptance. Further information and enrolment packs can be obtained from the school by calling 053 9421178.

Gorey Active Retirement

The Gorey Active Retirement Christmas Dinner Dance will now take place on Tuesday, January 31 at 6 p.m. in the Ashdown Park Hotel. Cost will be €35 per person.

Our AGM will take place on Tuesday, January 24 in the Loch Garman Arms at 2.30 p.m. We hope to see you all there. Committee members will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Fridays to welcome new members and book for the Christmas Dinner, or to take membership fees of €25 for 2023. Activities restarted on January 9 in the GAA Complex in the Rock area.

Gorey Active Retirement is fully operational now and would like to welcome old and new members to participate and enjoy the events on offer. Weekly, we have Indoor Bowling, Go for Life (gentle exercise) Play Cards, Walks and Tea, Art - painting.

A new event – Teaching how to use your smartphone, computer, laptop or iPad – has recently started.

Other activities include Spring Break, Autumn Break, mystery tours, trips to horse and dog races, theatres, cinemas and other places of interest.

Historical Society

The North Wexford Historical Society’s first talk for 2023 will be at 7 p.m. on Thursday, January 26 in Gorey Library and will be about the Guards, An Garda Síochána from 1922 to 2022.

Our guest speakers are Tony Fagan and Tom Miller who joined An Garda Síochána in the mid-1960s and served the bulk of their time in Co Wexford. They are co-authors of a book on the subject that was published in October 2022.

They have also listed all the members who served in Co Wexford Garda stations since 1922.

This 300-page book is very comprehensive on the history of policing in County Wexford and is thoroughly researched, containing interesting anecdotes.

Bunscoil Loreto

Parents/guardians who wish to enrol children into Junior Infants for September 2023 may download an application form from the school website or contact the school office during the admission period up until 3 p.m. on January 31, 2023 to collect an admission pack.

This pack consists of an application form, a copy of the school’s Code of Behaviour and the school’s Ethos Statement. The Anti-Bullying policy, Admission Policy and Annual Admission Notice may be viewed on the school website.

The formal application requires the parent/guardian to fully complete and present an ‘Admission Application Form’ accompanied by an original birth/adoption certificate, two passport-sized photographs and a current utility bill head as proof of address to the school before 3 p.m. on January 31, 2023. There are 84 places available.

Further information can be obtained from the school office on 053 942182.

Enrolments

Parents and Guardians who wish to enrol children into Junior Infants for September 2023 at Gorey Educate Together can now apply via the school website www.goreyeducatetogether.ie.

All school policies and information booklets can also be accessed via the website. Applications close on Monday, January 30, 2023.

Please email info@goreyeducatetogether.ie with any queries.

New book club in Cahore

Cahore Book Club meet on the second Thursday of each month in the Strand Restaurant, Cahore from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. The third meeting will take place in February.

Contact the Strand for more information or simply just show up on the night.

Ag Show AGM

Gorey Agricultural Show are holding their AGM on Monday, January 23 at 8 p.m. in the Loch Garman Arms Hotel. This years’ date is June 17 and the venue is Ashton, Ballycanew by kind permission of the Hardy Family. This is a community event, run by a local committee for the people of North Wexford and beyond.

We would be delighted to welcome any new members to our committee, if you have an interest in horses, cattle, sheep, children’s arts and crafts, home industries, or pets’ corner we always need fresh eyes and bodies. Every year, we need more help with car parking, crowd control and stewarding. If you have any queries about what might be entailed, please ring our chairman Willie Cecil at 087 2618273 or any of our committee members. Details can be found on our website, www.goreyagriculturalshow.com.

Gorey Tidy Towns

New volunteers are always welcome. We meet on Saturday mornings at 10.15 a.m. at our shed in the Gorey Civic Square car park. We would love to see more people getting involved.

UN Veteran’s Association

The Irish United Nations Veteran’s Association – Post 3 will hold an open day on Saturday, February 11 in the Gorey Masonic Lodge.

This is open to those who have served on an overseas mission, their loved ones, or anyone interested in learning more about the organisation.