Gorey Community Noticeboard

Gorey Active Retirement

The Christmas Dinner Dance will now take place on 31st January 2023 at 6pm. Deposits made for the earlier cancelled dinner will be carried forward unless a refund is required or has already been refunded. Please book as soon as possible so we can ensure the required number is achieved for the event.

Art group will meet again on the 5th January 2023 at usual time 2.00pm to 4.00pm. All other activities will restart during week commencing on 9th January 2023 at usual times.

The trip to Waterford for the Winterval was enjoyed by the group who braved the very cold weather.

Gorey Active Retirement is fully operative now and would like to welcome old and new members to participate and enjoy the events on offer. Weekly we have Indoor Bowling, Go for life (gentle exercise) Play Cards, Walks and Tea, Art-Painting. A new event, Teaching how to use your smart phone, computer, laptop or Pad has recently started. Other Activities include, Spring Break, Autumn Break, Mystery Tours, Trips to Horse & Dog Races, Theatres, Cinemas & other places of interest. The Committee would like to wish all our members a peaceful and happy Christmas.

St Joseph’s Primary School

Junior Infant enrolment day at St Joseph’s Primary School will take place on Saturday, January 28 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. in the school. Please come to the school to begin the formal application process. Please bring: the child concerned; two passport photographs of the child; child's Birth/Adoption Certificate; Baptismal Certificate where applicable; copies of any relevant reports - psychological, medical, speech, etc; current utility bill as proof of address.

It is important to bring all documentation required in order to place you in the correct priority group. Places will be allocated within 21 days of enrolment date. If offered a place you will be required to reply in writing by a specific date re acceptance/non acceptance. Further information and enrolment packs can be obtained from the school, 053 9421178.

Big Splash for Little Heroes

People from across the community are invited to take the plunge for a good cause at the annual Big Splash for Little Heroes at Old Bawn Beach on December 30. All monies raised will go directly to LauraLynn Hospice to help support the many families. Your help will help LauraLynn make the most of their short and precious lives. The swim starts at 11 a.m. and is open to everyone.

My Open Library

The My Open Library in Gorey Library service offers extended opening hours by providing library access to My Open Library members from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day, 365 days of the year. It is perfect for anyone who needs a quiet space away from home for work, be they a student or a remote worker. Staffed hours continue on the normal schedule. You must be 16 or over to register for this service. Under 16s can access only with a parent or guardian. For more information and to register, contact or drop in to Gorey Library.

Carnew First Responders

Carnew First Responders are back up and running but full cover is not provided due to small numbers. If you would like to join and keep this vital service going, training is provided, save a life, contact Dani at 087 3892928 or Máire at 085 1641849 or through their Facebook page.

Sarah’s Birthday Dip

The late Sarah Robinson’s family members, friends and members of the wider community will gather in her memory at Ballymoney Beach for ‘Sarah’s Birthday Dip’ on December 30. This cold plunge will mark Sarah’s 21st birthday, while it will also serve as a fundraising event for Little Blue Heroes.

The swim takes place at 12 p.m. and all are welcome to take part. Those who want to join in but cannot make it to Ballymoney are asked to consider trying a virtual dip on the same day using your paddling pool, bath or local beach. Donations can be made at www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/Flyhighsarah.

Ballymoney Charity Swim

The Tara Vale Swimmers will make a splash with their 18th annual swim at North Beach, Ballymoney on January 1 at 12 p.m. This year, they will raise funds for The Jack and Jill Foundation, North Wexford Hospice Homecare, Saint Aidan’s Services and the RNLI. Following the swim, participants and spectators alike will be invited to The Tara Vale for musical entertainment, along with a charity shave by Nick Redmond, an auction and a raffle.

Slimming World

A slimmer who transformed her life by losing two stone five pounds is using her experience to shape a whole new career. Jennifer Tilsed joined her local Slimming World group in Enniscorthy seven months ago and dropped over two stone. She now wishes to help other people to change their lives and achieve weight loss too. Jennifer has since trained as a Consultant for Slimming World, the UK’s largest group-based weight loss organisation, at their national training academy in Derbyshire.

Now she is opening her own group in Gorey at Gorey Rugby Club on January 2 2023. The meetings will take place every Monday at 7 p.m. For more information or to join up to the new group in Gorey, contact Jennifer on 087 3899 539.

Gorey Night Run

Looking for a New Year goal to strive towards? Why not sign up for the Gorey Night Run! February 16 2023 will see the return of the annual Gorey Night Run when young and old will hit the streets of Gorey to show their support for North Wexford Hospice. Now in it’s 8th year, the run has become a hugely popular annual event with 100 per cent of the donations going directly to North Wexford Hospice. To date, this very worthy cause has raised almost €100,000 allowing 100’s of families all over North Wexford to avail of the Hospice services. Again this year adults and children of all ages and fitness levels are encouraged to take part in this family friendly event.

St Vincent de Paul

St Vincent de Paul in Gorey would like to thank most sincerely the people of Gorey and surrounding areas for their great generosity in supporting our street collection and our church door collections. To those who sent in donations, we thank you most sincerely for your great generosity. It is all greatly appreciated. It will help us reach the many families and individuals in our community who are struggling with food, energy and education costs.

We would also like to thank all our collectors and volunteers who came out in the cold weather and helped us with the collections.

Polar Plunge

Get freezin’ for a reason at the Cahore Inshore Rescue Polar Plunge on January 1 at 1 p.m.. Start the new year off with a dip and then enjoy soup and hot whiskey with members of the local community. Sponsorship cards are available from The Schooner or Cirs Boathouse (Sundays 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.) or you can message 087 902 2589.