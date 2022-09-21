Gorey Community Noticeboard

Gorey Active Retirement

Here are our upcoming trips for the rest of the year:

Starting September 29 – Digital Skills for Active Retirement: members in the library will give you a chance to improve your digital skills. Call in on Fridays between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to the Loch Garman Arms for more information.

October 26 – visit to Epic Museum; €16 per person for entrance fee; travel will be by public transport.

December 6 – Christmas Dinner will be held in the Ashdown Park Hotel; price €35 per person; music by the Moynihan Brothers.

December 12 – A trip to Waterford for the Winterval experience; price €26 per person; transport pick up at Ashdown Park Hotel at 2 p.m.

Historical Society

The North Wexford Historical Society 2022 Lecture programme commences on Thursday September 22 at 7 p.m. in the Loch Garman Arms with our first lecture of the season. We will hear the story of Father Thomas Hore the Parish Priest in Tinahely who set sail for America in 1850 and brought his parish with him to escape the Great Hunger. The parish congregation was made up of families from between Rathdrum to Enniscorthy, so across the Wexford and south Wicklow locality. The people created the first Catholic community in Iowa and the parish was called the Immaculate Conception. The place where they eventually settled was called – Wexford, Iowa, United States of America.

Participants will hear a very interesting story, which will be told by our guest speaker Jim Rees. Jim is a local historian from Arklow and has written numerous local history books. This lecture is also written about in his publication ‘A farewell to Famine’ by Jim Rees.

September tour: We will be going to Dublin to see Farmleigh House, The Phoenix Park and the Royal Hospital Kilmainham on October 1 2022. This will be our last tour of 2022. Cost is €35 per person and includes bus, admissions and guides. Tea/coffee/lunch not included. Depart 08:30 a.m. from Gorey Library. Return 17:00 p.m. from Dublin for Gorey.

If you would like to come on the tour; please contact us by email here on this email address to book your place or contact Peter at 087 9365000, or at poconchubhair@gmail.com. You must be a fully paid up member to come on the tour for insurance reasons. You can join on the morning of the tour. Membership is €15 per person or €25 for family membership.

Kilanerin Flower Festival

The inaugural Kilanerin Flower festival will take place from September 23 to September 25. The festival, which is being coordinated by local parishioner Margaret Woodbyrne, will involve decorating the community and church grounds with over 100 colourful floral displays and arrangements.

Families and friends of the parish are being given the opportunity to sponsor a floral arrangement, This could be done in memory of a loved one, a special friend or as a special intention. If you would like to sponsor an arrangement please contact Fr Browne at 0402 37120, 086 8926260 or by email frdenisbrowne@gmail.com.

Auditions

Auditions for Gorey Musical Society 2023 West Side Story will take place in Gorey Little Theatre on Saturday and Sunday 24 and 25 of September. Show dates are March 26 to April 1 2023. Check out our Facebook and Instagram for the link or contact us at

gmsproduction@gmail.com.

Musical Event

A musical evening with Gorey Musical Society in Gorey Little Theatre Saturday will take place on October 8 at 8 p.m. This concert will be a musical extravaganza featuring hits from our favourite shows such as The Sound of Music, Oklahoma, The Phantom of the Opera, Matilda, Cabaret, Smash, Little Women, Miss Saigon and many more! Tickets are €20 + booking fee and can be bought from gr8events.ie.

Tickets /€20.

Thank you

Friends of Local People with MS would like to thank all the golfers who braved the rain on Sunday September 11 to play in the FLPMS Golf Classic. We would also like to thank everyone who sponsored or donated in any way to make the day so successful. Just over €3,500 was raised. We would also like to thank Ron and all his staff at Ballymoney Golf Club who were very helpful as always and had the course in excellent condition despite the rain. That Village Doyle’s won outright with a score of 58. The Pink Bonus Ball was won by The Rat Pack. The main sponsors were Alders Jewellers, CMG, Whelan’s Pharmacy and Funges.

Bridge Results

The winners for the 51 Bridge Club competition played in the Ashdown Park Hotel on Wednesday, 14 September were:

1st Phyllis O'Sullivan & Olive Noonan

2nd Deirdre French & Mary Breen

3rd Arthur Ring & Podge Ussher

Please Note, the 51 Bridge Club is now open for membership and anyone can come and play any Wednesday at 7.15 p.m. for the month of September.

The winners for Sean Og's Bridge club Kilmuckridge competition play on Thursday morning the 15 September in the Upton Court Hotel.

1st Jo Ussher & Podge Ussher

2nd Noel O'Brien & Pat Walters

3rd Mary Mulrennan & Bruce Walker

Environmental Talk

Learn about Ireland's native seals and the important role they play in our marine ecosystem with Jessica Lopes of Seal Rescue Ireland at a talk in Gorey Library on September 29 from 7.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. In this educational talk on World Enviromental Health Day, you'll learn about the threats seals can face in our changing seas, why biodiversity matters, and ways you can help create healthier habitats for marine life. Seal Rescue Ireland is a charity dedicated to the rescue, rehabilitation and release of seals from across Ireland and strives to promote marine conservation and education." This is a free event, booking essential, if you require additional support to participate in this event please contact the library on 0539483820.

Gorey Methodist Church

Explorer Club: Calling all National School Children aged 6-12 years. We at Gorey Methodist Church would love you to join us on Saturday, October 1 from 2.30 p.m. to 4 p.m. for a monthly Kids Club in our Church hall where we will have games, crafts, prizes and explore the Bible. Registration is required. Please contact Rev Katherine at katherine.kehoe@irishmethodist.org or 053 9436507 with any questions or concerns. All leaders are fully Garda Vetted and are Methodist Church in Ireland Safeguarding trained.

Bible Study: Bible Study recommences at Gorey Methodist Church hall at 2.30 p.m. on Wednesday, October 5. Everyone is welcome to come and join us as we explore the 'Big Questions' through the lens of Scripture.

Bridge Classes

Want to learn bridge? Beginners Bridge Classes will take place in the Upton Court Hotel, Kilmuckridge starting on October 10 at 7.30 p.m. If interested, please contact podgeussher@yahoo.ie or phone Podge at 0872487540.

Excel Bridge

Here are the results of our game on September 15 22:

1st: Joan Reynolds and Rick McGarry

2nd: Nora Swords and Noreen O'Donnell

3rd: Eily Fitzgerald and May Walsh.

To join the club just pop in or phone Kevin, 087 250 4735.

Childrens' Bible Club

Seekers’ club is re-opening for primary school children on Wednesday afternoons from 4 p.m. until 5.15 p.m. Come to Gorey Christian Assembly, Ramsgate Village for singing, bible stories, quizzes, crafts and games. All are welcome. No charge.

AGM

The Rock Community Social Club are having its AGM on Wednesday, October 19 at 8.00 p.m. in The Rock Community Hall. All welcome and look forward to seeing some new faces on the night.