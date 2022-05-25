Gorey Community Noticeboard

Yugen Art Exhibition

Local artists Sheena Furlong and Trish Middleton will be holding a joint exhibition called ‘Yugen’ in The Ford Studio, Kilmuckridge from June 3 until June 6.

Yugen is the Japanese word to describe the wonder of creation. The exhibition is an exploration of landscape, highlighting the many textures, colours and wonder of what is all around us.

The opening reception will take place on Friday, June 3 from 7.30 p.m. to 9 p.m., with an opening speech from Wexford artist Declan Breen. It will be open daily from 11.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m.

Gorey Whist

Gorey Whist Drive Results for May 17, 2022:

Top: Beta Gahan

1st Lady: Aidan Gahan

2nd Lady: Florence Kavanagh

Half time Eithne Kelly

1st Gent Dorris Doyle

2nd Gent: Noel Carter

Half time Gent: Iaas Connolly.

Shedfest in Buffers Alley

The biggest and best night of the summer is back on Saturday, May 28 from 8 p.m. at Buffers Alley Community Arena. There will be two live music stages, three live bands and a 100-foot bar well stocked with plenty of drink deals on the night.

Pay close attention to Facebook and Instagram pages for details on how you can get your hands on tickets and for any more info relating to the night.

Bridge Results

The results of the Excel Bridge club game on May 19 are as follows:

Joint first, Eily Fitzgerald and May Walsh, Noreen O’Donnell and Nora Swords.

The club will operate right through the summer and guests are very welcome.

We play in the Pastoral Centre, St. Michael’s Church, St. Michael’s Road, Gorey at 10.30 a.m. every Thursday. There is ample free parking for all players and a cup of tea/coffee is available.

Summer Fundays

This June will see four Summer Fundays events taking place in Courtown Plaza and Gorey Civic Square. Come along to enjoy plenty of family fun with children’s entertainment, face painting and more!

The summer fun will kick off in Courtown on Sunday, June 5 and Sunday, June 19 from 2 p.m. There will be more family-filled entertainment on Saturday, June 11 and Saturday, June 25 in Gorey Civic Square. Finish the events with a Salsa Twist from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The Summer Fundays events are free of charge.

Guided walk

On Saturday, May 28 local guide Jimmy Crowe hosts a guided walk of the Strand at Cahore. The meeting point is The Strand Cahore Restaurant Carpark at 9.45 a.m. The walk will take approximately 1.5 to 2 hours and will be followed by tea/coffee and scones at The Strand, Cahore.

Cahore is an area steeped in history including Cahore Castle, an 1840-built Tudor Gothic country home designed by Daniel Robertson, and offers a wealth of natural habitats for flora and fauna with incredible coastal vistas. Jimmy is a font of local knowledge and will guide us along the cliff walk to South Beach, taking in local landmarks, historical points, flora and fauna

Price: €15. Email bookings@thestrandcahore.ie.

Summer soirée

Summer Night Soirée, a charity dinner dance event, will be held in the Amber Springs Hotel on Friday, June 3, from 7.15 p.m. till late.

Live music on the evening will be by Fusion. Tickets, at €50, are available from St Aidan’s Centre, Millands, or Quinn Property, Gorey.

Practical pagan practice

Have you ever wanted to learn more about our native indigenous beliefs? Join Lorraine from gallivanting.ie for a workshop on practical paganism.

You will discover the gods and goddesses of ancient Ireland. Perhaps you want to know how to mark our ancient festivals of Samhain, Bealtaine, Lughnasadh and Imbolg in a deeper, more meaningful way. You’ll also enjoy a lesson on making your own magical infusions from wild herbs gathered in my own medicinal garden. Visit gallivanting.ie.

Photo exhibition

The opening of the exhibition of Ryszard Tatomir’s photography will take place on Thursday, June 9, during the official opening of this year’s PolskaÉire Festival in Gorey.

The exhibition features images of the ‘Wieliczka’ Salt Mine’s underground landscapes, which are inaccessible to visitors on a regular basis. It is an extraordinary place that is hidden from the world and full of secrets and legends.

The Wieliczka mine is a unique phenomenon that blends historical environment, works of art, mining tradition, emotions, and huge effort put into the safeguarding of cultural and natural assets. It is a UNESCO World Heritage site that attracts millions of people.

The exhibition will open in Gorey Library on June 9 at 6 p.m. and will run from June 9 to June 22.

Irish-Polish Folk Night

An Irish-Polish Folk night will take place in Breen’s Bar on Friday, June 10 as part of the PolskaÉire Gorey festival. The Irish-Polish Folk Night is a tuneful return to our musical roots and an opportunity to strengthen Irish-Polish ties through traditional and folk music. Representing Poland will be The Kierpecki Band from the Beskid region in the south of Poland. Representing Ireland will be The Púcas – one of Ireland’s top ballad and folk bands, known for their varied set and great banter.

Doors will open at 7.30 p.m. and music will begin at 8 p.m. Admission is free.

Free BRITA jugs

Seal Rescue Ireland is proud to be joining forces with BRITA Ireland and Courtown Community Council to help the local community become less reliant on single-use plastics. To help with this project, BRITA Ireland will be handing out free BRITA jugs in the Courtown Harbour carpark on Wednesday, May 25 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Active Retirement

Trip arranged for June 1: two-course lunch at Danby Hotel and afterwards a trip to the Secret Gardens in Rosslare. Pick up at Ashdown Park Hotel at 11 a.m. Cost: €40 p.p. Please book early as places are limited. Please book at the Loch Garman Arms on Fridays 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. General Meeting will be held in the Loch Garman Arms on Wednesday, June 8 at 2.30 p.m. All members are welcome.

Lollipop Day

Joe Conway would like to thank all those involved in the Lollipop Day for esophageal cancer fundraiser, which was held in Gorey Shopping Centre on Friday, May 5 and Saturday, May 6. A total of €667 was raised over the course of the two days. Joe would also like to thank the local men’s shed group for their efforts in collecting the money.

Gaelscoil

Spaces are still available in Gaelscoil Moshíológ for September 2022. For more information, please phone 053 9484028 or email eolasgm@gmail.com.