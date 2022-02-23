Gorey Community Noticeboard

Methodist church

Calling all national school children aged seven and 12 years to come to Gorey Methodist Church hall on Saturday, February 26 from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. where, through fun and games, you will discover what the Bible teaches about faith and friendship.

All children welcome and adults taking part are fully Garda vetted and Methodist Church Safeguarding trained.

Gorey Methodist Church coffee time has returned and you are warmly invited to call into Gorey Methodist Church hall every Wednesday morning between 10.30 a.m. to 12.20 p.m. for a free cup of coffee or tea and a chat.

Everyone welcome.

Table quiz

A Table Quiz will take place in the Schooner Bar in Ballygarrett on Friday, March 25, at 9 p.m. The table quiz is to raise funds for the local St Vincent de Paul Charity. The cost is €5 per head. All are welcome and we look forward to seeing everyone there on the night.

Excel bridge club

The Excel Bridge Club has resumed play in the Pastoral Centre at St Michael’s Church at 10.30 a.m. on Thursdays.

The club is accepting new members and there is a standby player for anybody who doesn’t have a partner.

Results from February 3 saw joint first Marie Bolger and Joan Purcell, Olive Noonan and Joan Reynolds.

Jointed third saw May Walsh and Eily Fitzgerald, Maureen Buckley and Kevin Conroy.

Results from February 10 saw Anne Kearney and Celine Smyth first, second Sophia and Mark Leonard, while third were Mary Darcy and Kerryanne O’Connor.

Courtown golf club

Table Quiz at Courtown Golf Club on Friday, February 25 at 8 p.m.

Price is €20 for a table of four.

Poker Night at Courtown Golf Club on Friday, March 4 at 8 p.m. sharp.

Tickets costing €20 may be purchased in advance from the office at the clubhouse or at the door on the night.

Refreshments will be served and all welcome.

Irish speaking group

New members are welcome to take part and chat as Gaeilge at the group Cupán Tae agus Comhrá, which meets weekly on Saturday morning from 10.30 a.m. in the garden of the Ashdown Park Hotel.

Organiser Séamus O Coscair said that the group is open to all ages and Irish abilities, with some members just starting out while others are fluent Irish speakers.

The group held meetings at the Loch Garman Arms before lockdown, but have decided to stick to the outdoor setting at the Ashdown to continue to keep safe.

For more information or with any questions, you can contact Séamus on seamusocoscair@gmail.com.

Take back the run

A new event will take place on Friday, March 4 in Gorey Town Park, which will see people run four miles every four hours for 48 hours.

The team at Rebel Fitness want to get local community sports groups behind the initiative, as well as businesses, as the event is in aid of Women’s Aid.

A GoFundMe page has been set up, but organisers ask locals to join in whenever they can by taking a slot or two over the weekend or by helping to promote the event.

You can sign up now at www.rebelfitnessgorey.com.

Gamblers Anonymous

The local group has now re-opened for the first time in two years at Gorey’s Gaelscoil Moshíológ.

All are welcome to attend and the meeting begins at 8 p.m. on Friday nights.

Active retirement

The committee will be back in the Loch Garman Arms on Friday mornings from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to take membership, which is €25.

Regular activities at the Rock GAA complex will see: Monday, Bowling from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday, Go for Life 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Thursday, Art 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the venue.

Walk on Wednesday at 11 a.m. meets in Courtown car park.

The group look forward to getting back and welcoming new members.

The AGM will be held in the Loch Garman Arms on Tuesday, March 1 at 2.30 p.m. and the committee hope to see you there.

Drama festival

The South Leinster Drama Festival makes its return to Gorey Little Theatre from Saturday, March 5 to Saturday, March 12 every night at 8 p.m.

Tickets cost €12 and will be available soon on ww.gr8events.ie or at the box office nightly from 7.30 p.m.

Patron tickets for the festival cost €50.

Garda memorabilia

Gorey Garda Station has released an appeal for people to come forward who may have connections to gardaí in the past, possibly through family heritage connections.

Whether it’s a photograph, newspaper article, personal story or diary, memory, token such as an ID badge or medal, the team are looking to hear from local people to contribute to an exhibition.

The exhibition will most likely take place across the county’s libraries, and aims to mark 100 years of the guards in Wexford.

A drop box has been set up at the station and gardaí ask that you leave your details such as name and address on any item.

All items will be returned at the end of the year and safely stored, and any questions can be asked by contacting Sergeant Stephen Ennis at the station

Night Run

Gorey Night Run will take place at 7.30 p.m. on Thursday, February 24 and will be a traditional event.

Places can be made now online at www.popupraces.ie and race numbers and t-shirts will be posted out one week before the event.

Entry is €20 per adult and €10 per child. Book on www.popupraces.ie.

Agricultural Show

Gorey Agricultural Show has announced its return on June 18 this year.

The family friendly event looks set to be busy and this year entry and booklets will be paperless and digitally user-friendly.

If you would like to contact any of the committee, please check the contacts tab on the website www.goreyagriculturalshow.com.

Shedfest

A date has been set for the traditional Shedfest as May 28, 2022.

More details to be revealed at a later date.