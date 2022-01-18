Gorey Community Noticeboard

Gorey Active Retirement

Restarting of activities has been postponed until further notice due to government restrictions on meetings.

Retirement sometimes comes to people as a shock and preparing for retirement is as important as taking up hobbies, sports, crafts or exercise.

The entry age for Active Retirement is just 50, but those interested in joining Gorey Active Retirement will be pleased with the range of activities as well as meeting people, going on trips and attending events.

Although regular events have been called off due to high Covid-19 cases in the community, it’s hoped that under normal conditions during the year there are a variety of events.

Note: vaccination passport required for all indoor activities, but walking in Courtown continues from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Activities such as bowling, Go For Life, card making and art as well as Friday meet-ups at the Loch Garman Arms from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. have been cancelled.

The team thank you for your understanding.

Naomh Éanna book

A history book celebrating the golden jubilee of Naomh Éanna GAA club in 2020 has been released.

Book editor and Coiste na nÓg chairman Michael Dwyer has compiled a 100-page book that captures some of the club’s highlights, especially over the past 25 years.

It follows on from 1995 when a book marking the club’s silver jubilee was published.

The book features personal accounts from the club’s players and loyal supporters.

Priced at €15, orders can be placed by emailing Naomheannagaa@gmail.com.

It’s hoped the book will be launched next month if Covid-19 restrictions ease.

Riverchapel Ladies Club

The group hope to meet again once the Covid-19 situation has cleared and guidelines permit meet-ups.

With lots of exciting announcements to come in 2022, those feeling isolated can contact the committee by phone if they need to.

Courtown RNLI shop

The RNLI Shop has now closed for the season and will reopen in spring 2022.

All staff thank their loyal customers for their ongoing support which enables the volunteers to save lives at sea.

Jack and Jill

The Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation is calling on people to support local and buy local this New Year to support the 23 children with highly complex medical conditions the charity cares for in Wexford.

The Jack & Jill shop is located at 1 Main Street, Goreybridge and will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

Each donation of €18 in through the shop or online funds one hour of home nursing care. To find out more, visit www.jackandjill.ie.

Gorey Awards go digital

The Gorey Business and Endeavour Awards had another great response from the north Wexford community, receiving over 5,000 nominations across the 21 categories.

Nominations have closed, but public voting to pick a winner from the final five nominees in each category has opened.

You can vote online now for your favourite nominee in each of the categories, from person of the year to lifetime achievement.

The event will not be in the Amber Springs Hotel as planned, but will take place digitally via Facebook on Friday, February 4 when winners will be announced.

Organisers said that moving digital will enable the results of the public vote to get out to the people of north Wexford and help local businesses, groups and charities and thank sponsors while remaining safe.

Paper Tuesdays

The ‘Paper Tuesdays’ podcast, which features special guests, fun and laughs about all things north Wexford, airs every Tuesday online.

More live shows are in the works for 2022. You can listen back to podcasts on Spotify, YouTube and Apple Podcasts or visit the website, www.papertuesdays.com.

Talk To Tom

Talk To Tom is about saving lives by breaking down the barriers and stigma associated with suicide and mental health with financial, emotional and educational support.

Having recently experienced a significant rise in Covid-related calls, the team are ready and willing to help those in crisis.

You can email info@talktotom.ie, call (0818) 30 30 61 or visit the website: www.talktotom.ie if you need support at any time.

The charity shop has reopened and all are welcome to visit next to the Talk To Tom Centre, Unit 6 Pugin Court, St Michael’s, Gorey Y25 X4A6.

School enrolments

St Joseph’s Primary School Gorey will accept enrolment for Junior Infants in September 2022 in January.

Application forms are available from the school reception or by emailing principalstjosephsgorey@gmail.com.

The completed application form, along with all necessary documentation, must be returned to the School Reception by 2.30 p.m. on Monday, January 31, 2022.

Only fully completed application forms will be accepted.

Any questions, please contact the School Reception at 053 9421178.

Parents and guardians who wish to enrol children into Junior Infants for September at Bunscoil Loreto 2022 may access an application form as follows: download from the school website, email secretary@bunscoilloreto.ie, write to Bunscoil Loreto, St. Michael’s Road, Gorey Y25 HD34 or contact the school office during the admission period (from 9 a.m. on January 10 to 3 p.m. on January 31, 2022.

The formal application requires the parent/guardian to fully complete and present an ‘Admission Application Form’, accompanied by an original birth/adoption certificate, two passport-sized photographs and a current utility billhead as proof of address.

There are 84 places available.

For more information, call the school office on 053 9421827.

Gorey Educate Together: Parents and guardians who wish to enrol children into Junior Infants at Gorey Educate Together National School for September 2022 can now apply via the school website www.goreyeducatetogether.ie.

All school policies and information booklets can also be accessed via the website. Applications close on Monday, January 31.

Please email info@goreyeducatetogether.ie with any queries.

St Patrick’s Snooker Club

The Club has reopened following a delay due to a rise in Covid-19 cases.

The Club thanked all those for their support in 2021 and look forward to positive 2022.

Gorey Open Library

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, Gorey My Open Library is closed and induction sessions are not available until further notice.

The library itself has returned to normal opening hours.