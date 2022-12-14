Around the Districts: Craanford-Monaseed to Tara Hill

Louise Davids, John Daly, Lisa Daly and Caroline Poych at the Christmas market in Coláiste An Átha, Kilmuckridge.

CRAANFORD-MONASEED

Text alert system

The text alert system is being relaunched – anyone wishing to renew their subscription can do so in Craanford community centre on Tuesday, December 6, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. Forms will also be available in both Craanford and Monaseed churches, these can be dropped into Brian in the parish office or to Liz in the playschool at your convenience.

Community Field Trust AGM

The AGM of Craanford Community Field Trust will be held on Wednesday, December 14, at 8 p.m. in the complex.

Parent and Toddler Group

The parent and Toddler Group will next be in Craanford Community Centre on Thursday morning, December 15, at 10.30 a.m. €3 per family. For further information call 087 6103624.

Bingo

Bingo is played in Craanford Community Centre every Friday night at 8 p.m. please come along and support.

GAA club news

Do you have lucky numbers Why not include them in the club lotto, you are welcome to contact any club officers who will get you set up so you never miss the weekly draw. Renewals lotto subscriptions are now most welcome and appreciated. Contact James Byrne or Mick Shortall.

The club lotto’s jackpot of €8,300 was not won. Numbers drawn were 8, 9, 16 and 26. Next week’s jackpot €8,400 extra draws for Christmas for the month of December – big lotto draw on December 21 Lucky dips winners Oscar Evans, Catherine Doyle, Elaine Stuart Luke, Joe Conroy, Anthony Dobbs. Tickets available from Donal’s Gorey, John Bass Tyres, Cooney Communications Craanford, Lambert’s Camolin, you are most welcome to sign up for the year also, thank you for your support always, it is very welcome and appreciated.

Want to win a trailer load of wood? – Why not support the LGFA GAA and camogie clubs and buy a national club ticket and be in a draw for the trailers full of wood for a cosy fire. Tickets only €10 each and an ideal Christmas gift.

Hire the complex

Looking for a venue for your child’s birthday party, why not consider the indoor complex in Craanford, available to rent, protection from any weather mishaps, an ideal venue for indoor games etc. Ring 086 8228686.

Church News

Christmas Mass Times – Christmas Eve: Craanford 6 p.m., Monaseed 7.30 p.m. Christmas Morning: Craanford 10.30 a.m., Monaseed 9.30 a.m.

Confessions for Christmas – Confessions will be available after evening Mass on Friday, December 23. Confessions are also available in St Michael’s Church Gorey at 6 p.m. on Wednesday the 14th, Thursday the 15th, Friday the 16th and Wednesday the 21st, Thursday the 22nd, Friday the 23rd.

Christmas Mass Bouquets – These are available from the parish office or Doyle’s Londis. €7 Each. Sympathy Cards, Mass Bouquets, Get Well Mass Bouquets etc. are available from the parish office and Londis (Carnew Road)

Mass Intentions – Saturday, December 17, 6 p.m. Patricia and John Byrne, Grovelittle Hollyfort. Dave Bolger, Gorey. Charles and Statia Hempenstall. Hugh Lambert and deceased members of his family. Willie Poole, Craan. Recently Deceased Jim Kenny, Pat Doyle, Mary Gerrard, may they rest in peace.

Mass Times – Monaseed: Saturday 7.30 p.m. Sunday 9.30 a.m.; Daily Mass Monday to Friday 9.30 a.m. Craanford: Saturday 6 p.m. Sunday 10.30 a.m.; Daily Mass Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday 6 p.m.

Rosary at Grotto – The Rosary is at 7 p.m. every Wednesday evening at Our Lady’s Grotto, Ballydarragh Craanford.

Used stamps for the Missions – Again a big thank you to the people in Craanford and Monaseed for their ongoing support for the Missions by putting their stamps in the boxes in the porches in both churches. A reminder to take off the stamps, leaving around 1.5cms around the stamp please, from their envelopes and put them in the box in the church porches.

KILANERIN-BALLYFAD

Kilanerin NS

Enrolment for Junior Infants is open from December 5th until March 24th 2023. Parents/Guardians interested in enrolling their child for the 2023_2024 academic school year can receive an application for enrolment by downloading a copy of the form from the school website: www.kilanerinns.ie, emailing: kilanerinns@gmail.com, from the school office or by phoning 0402 37405/086 7767114. Completed applications may be returned to the school in person, by post or via email. Places will be awarded within 21 days of the closing date for applications. Kilanerin NS admission policy is also available on our website: www.kilanerinns.

An open evening to mark the retirement of our School principal Geraldine Carmondy will be held at Kilanerin National school on Tuesday 20th December from 6.30 p.m. to 8 p.m. All past and present pupils and families are welcome to attend. Refreshments served in Shamrock Hall.

Bowls

Kilanerin Bowls team are looking for new members to join from beginners to experts everyone welcome. It’s on Thursday at 8.30pm-9.30pm in Kilanerin community centre. Contact Dave 0863696036 for more information.

Calendar

There are a few calendars still available. It is a lovely reminder/keepsake of our memories from the Kilanerin Flower Festival. The cost of the calendar is €10 and will be available to purchase from the Parish office, parochial House or Margaret Jones 087 2995443 We also have some blank cards with 6 images from the flower show, 6 cards €5 All proceeds from the sale of cards will go to the Friends of Gorey Hospital.

ICA news

Pilates are on every Tuesday at 7-8pm €7 per class in the Shamrock hall.

Badminton

Badminton is played in KCC on Wednesdays from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. €5 per night all welcome.

Ballyfad Christmas Concert

Well done to everybody associated with Ballyfad Hall Christmas Concert. a great line up of entertainment was provided on the night. Hopefully this was the first of many concerts in the new Hall

Kilanerin Church

Morning mass Tuesday and Friday 9.30 a.m. Saturday 6.30 p.m. anniversary mass Chris Deathe Baracurragh Sunday 11 a.m. anniversary mass Pat and Sadie Hempenstall KIlanerin. Christmas eve mass in Kilanerin 9 pm. Christmas morning 11 a.m. Euchaistic adoration on Tuesday from after morning mass to 9 p.m.

Christmas mass bouquets are now available from the Sacristies, Parish office Cullens Post office and the Parochial house. Priced at €3 mass intentions will be prayed for from Christmas Day to 6th January 2023. Parish office is open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 9.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.

Ballyfad Church

Morning mass Wednesday and Thursday 9.30 a.m. Saturday 7.30 p.m. Sunday 9 a.m Eucharistic adoration on Wednesday from after morning mass to 1 p.m. Christmas Eve mass in Ballyfad 7.30 p.m. and Christmas Morning 9 a.m.

Christmas mass bouquets are now available from the Sacristies, Parish office, Cullens Post office and the Parochial house. Priced at €3 mass intentions will be prayed for from Christmas Day to 6th January 2023. Parish office is open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 9.30 a.m. to 1.30 p.m.

Whist

Whist continues every Wednesday night in Shamrock Hall Kilanerin at 8 p.m. all welcome

KILMUCKRIDGE

Kilmuckridge Panto

There was a great buzz of excitement in Kilmuckridge last week as the local Pantomime Society staged ‘Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs’ in Kilmuckridge Memorial Hall (KMH) from Thursday 8th Of December to Sunday 11th after a gap of 3 years due to covid 19 restrictions.

The production attracted large crowds and delighted the audience as director Mary Farrell and the Society have earned a formidable reputation for high quality productions down through the years. The success of each show is due to the huge efforts of a great group of cast crew and volunteers who work quietly behind the scenes.

Looking forward to next year already ‘Oh yes we are...’

Lotto

The numbers drawn in the Parish Lotto on 5/12/22 as follows 3, 9, 16, and 25. There was no jackpot winner. Congratulations to Gerry Robinson, Sue KIlleen and MIck Murphy who each won €50 as match 3 winners.

Gentle yoga classes

Gentle yoga classes are taking place every Thursday from 7 p.m. till 8 p.m. in Riverchapel Community Complex. Suitable for all levels of experience, these classes are aimed at promoting relaxation and helping you to connect to your body and mind. Classes cost €10 and booking is essential. For more information or to book, contact Amy at 086 0765613 or amylewis578@gmail.com.

Dispose of your Styrofoam

Holmestown Waste Management Facility Knockeen Barntown accepts household /domestic amounts of Styrofoam. For further details contact 053 9196455. The centre is open from Tuesday to Friday 8.15am to 12 noon and 1pm to 4pm, Saturdays 8.15am to 12 noon and 1pm to 3pm and are closed on Sundays and bank holidays.

Entry charge of €2. No entry charge for customers bringing Only waste electrical /electronic (WEEE) goods.

MONAMOLIN

St Vincent de Paul

A Big thanks to everyone who donated to the S.V.D.P .collection at the weekend at the Church gate ,A big thanks to the people who stood outside with the buckets collecting in such cold weather .

Families who maybe experiencing financial stress at the moment Please ring us on our help line on 085-115945 .

​

TARA HILL

New Year’s Day Charity Swim

Tara Vale swimmers annual New Year’s Day Charity Swim. Followed by music and craic at the taravale ballymoney 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., if interested in taking part please message us on our Facebook page or call 087 6401165 and we will get a sponsorship card to you.

A gofundme page has also been set up this year if you are interested in donating to any of the chosen charties go to facebook.com/tarahillswimmers.

Chosen charities: Jack and Jill Foundation, St Aidan’s Day Care Centre, North Wexford Hospice and RNLI.

Christmas Mass times

Christmas Eve 8 p.m.; Christmas Day 11 a.m.

St Stephen’s Day run/walk

5km and 10km walk/run will depart from the Golden Anchor Castletown, walk at 1 p.m. Run at 2 p.m. Prizes for all age categories. Refreshments served. Adults €10 children €5. Contact 086 0686428.

School news

Enrolment – St Kevin’s National School, Tara Hill will begin accepting Applications for Junior Infant Enrolment 2023 on January 12, 2023. The Admissions Notice 2023 and Application Form are published on the school website tarahillns.ie under the Admissions tab. A form may also be requested from the school office 053 9420321 or office@tarahillns.ie.

SVP Collection – Tara Hill National School is a collection point for the Gorey Branch of the St Vincent de Paul Society and our annual collection is under way. All donations greatly appreciated.

Nollaig Shona – The pupils and staff of Tara Hill National School would like to wish the entire community a very happy Christmas and New Year. Nollaig Shonasach agus Athbhliain suiamhneach.

Your news

Any notes for paper please forward to 087 9434090 or ck0802@gmail.com by 7 p.m. on Sunday for inclusion in the following weeks paper.