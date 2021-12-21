Around the Districts: Craanford-Monaseed to Tara Hill

CRAANFORD-MONASEED

Junk Kouture

Well done to Lauren Paisley and friends from Creagh college on their great work in the all-Ireland Junk Kouture grand final held last week and best of luck in the audience vote, see Junk Kouture for more details.

Monaseed Community Development Group

The gould like to thank everyone who supported us in any way for our recent sale and raffle. We had a very successful event raising almost €2,000. A big thank you to Jackie and Priscilla, who arranged and printed our lovely Christmas cards which were very popular this year.

We would like to wish you all a Christmas and a Happyhealthy New Year.

Markie Doyle Vintage Road Run

The annual Markie Doyle Memorial Vintage Road Run will take place on Sunday, January 30, 2022. Please spread the word and hopefully it will be as successful as ever. All Welcome.

GAA club news

The AGM for the Ladies’ Gaelic Football Association for Craanford-Monaseed is taking place on Tuesday, December 21, at 8 p.m. in the community centre. Masks are to be worn and social distancing rules apply.

Our Intermediate camogie ladies should be very proud of themselves despite losing to Castletown by two points at the weekend. It was a tight game right to the final whistle, hard luck girls. Hard luck to our minor ladies who narrowly lost out to Oylegate in their final match of the campaign on Tuesday night. Hard luck to our under-14 boys involved with the Martin Storey tournament, they lost out to Monaageer in the final, well done to all the panel and mentors and their families. It was great to be involved right to the end, keep your skills up over the break.

Well done to our under-20 footballers on their deserving win v Cloughbawn, they must await the winners of games this weekend to see who they play next.

A word of thanks to Robert for the magnificent photobooks he gave to the intermediate team, they are truly fantastic memories to have. Thank you to all the panel and mentors for your commitment and dedication shown over the season.

Best of luck to Pádraig Tobin, who heads to Scotland to play shinty with Trinity college. Thank you to all who supported the shop at the pitch during the year, we look forward to welcoming you back in 2022. Happy Christmas to all.

Lotto – There was no winner of the jackpot of €9,200. Numbers drawn were 13, 17, 24 and 27. Lucky-dip winners: Catherine Doyle c/o Aidan Doyle, Jean Kenny, Tommy Doyle (Snr) c/o Richard Doyle, Olivia Brennan, Darragh Morrissey. Next week’s jackpot €9,300. Extra draw winners for chocolates and biscuits: Peter Cooney, Stevie Greene, William Conroy. Tickets available from Donal’s Gorey, John Bass Tyres, Cooney Communications Craanford, Lambert’s Camolin, you are most welcome to sign up for the year also, thank you for your support always, it is very welcome and appreciated.

Operation Transformation

‘Lights up’ will take place again in conjunction with Operation Transformation. Every Monday and Wednesday night from January 12 the lights will be turned on for all the community to get involved. Download My Life app to get involved and make every step count and let’s be in with a chance to win O’Neill’s voucher for the club when we walk together for 4000km to qualify for the draw.

Church News

Rosary is at 7 p.m. every Wednesday evening at Ballydarragh Grotto.

Mass Intentions – Sunday, December 26, 10.30 a.m. Margaret Doran, Monbay. Third Anniversary Recently Deceased Hughie Mulhall Mass Times Monaseed Saturday 7.30 p.m. Sunday 9.30 a.m. Daily Monday to Friday 9.30 a.m. Craanford Saturday 6 p.m. Sunday 10.30 a.m. Daily Monday Tuesday Wednesday Thursday 6 p.m.

Christmas Mass Times – There will be two Masses on Christmas Eve to facilitate increased numbers expected. Friday the 24th Christmas Eve: 6 p.m. and 7.30 p.m. Saturday the 25th Christmas Day: 10.30 a.m. Sunday the 26th St Stephen’s Day: 10.30 a.m.

KILANERIN-BALLYFAD

Kilanerin Church

Christmas Eve: 9 p.m. Christmas Day: 11 a.m. and St Stephen’s Day: 11 a.m. Fr Browne would like to wish everybody a very happy, peaceful and healthy Christmas. Thanks to everybody who has helped in so many ways over the past year.

GAA club news

There was no winner of the jackpot in the last draw, numbers drawn were 8, 13, 18 and 22 – next draw is on Tuesday, December 28. Happy Christmas to all our players, supporters and sponsors, It’s been a long season but already we are looking forward to 2022.

Ballyfad Church

Christmas Eve: 7.30 p.m. Christmas Day: 9 a.m. St Stephen’s Day: 9 a.m. Fr Browne would like to wish everybody a very happy, peaceful and healthy Christmas, Thanks to everybody who has helped in so many ways over the past year,

Community Alert

Membership for community alert text messaging service is now due €10 membership in an envelope with your name on it can be given to any committee member or left in Murphys shop for collection. Any new member wishing to join can contact Pat at 087 2485148.

KILMUCKRIDGE

Mass Times

Mass times at St Mary’s Church, Kilmuckridge for the Christmas period, Friday the 24th Christmas Eve 5 p.m. and 7 p.m., Saturday Christmas Day 9 a.m. and 11 a.m., and Sunday the 26th St Stephen’s Day 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.

Mass times at St Moling’s Church, Monamolin for the Christmas period, Friday the 24th Christmas Eve 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., Saturday Christmas Day 10 a.m., and Sunday the 26th St Stephen’s Day 10 a.m.

In line with public health advice and to adhere to Covid rules the church will accommodate up to 50 percent occupancy at all times.

Keep Wexford Beautiful

This competition is not just about maintaining a clean and well presented locality. It is about fostering pride in local communities and recognising and rewarding individuals and groups for their efforts.

Entries from all types of voluntary groups, such as residents’ associations, youth groups, environmental groups. Tidy Towns groups, heritage preservation groups and special interest groups are welcomed.

At the recent Wexford County Council Environment Awards Kilmuckridge Tidy Towns scooped second prize in the category ‘Best Community Coastal Management Initiative’. We are truly blessed to have the choice of many miles of golden sandy beaches to choose from.

Kilmuckridge Parish lotto

There was no jackpot winner of the parish lotto draw held on Monday, December 13. Congratulations to the match-three winners, John Duffy, c/o the Crosses, Liam and Ita Corby, The church and Bridget Bolger Greenwood Avenue. Next draw will be held on Monday, December 20, in the Crosses at 8.30 p.m.

Local Notes

For the Christmas period any items for Kilmuckridge Notes must be emailed by Tuesday (today) 22nd Of December at midday to be included in the Guardian of Tuesday, December 28.

Please email any items for inclusion in the notes to eadaoinoconn1@gmail or by text to 087 7857237.

Buffers Alley GAA

December Club Draw - Congratulations to the December winners of the club monthly draw. €400: Fintan Kirwan, Wells Wood, Ballyedmond; €100: John Donohoe, Barraglan; €50 to the following: John O’Leary, Ballyfoley, Stephen Doran, Monagrena and Maria Kirwan, Clonganny. A big thank you to everyone who subscribed during the year and who continue to support this draw.

Car Draw - In association with Doyle’s Garage Courtown, the Buffers Alley Club Draw was launched on Sunday December 5th with the shiny new 2022 Peugeot 208 on show in all its splendour outside their clubhouse. To be in with a chance to drive away with this spectacular prize, tickets can be purchased from Club Promoters, via their social media pages and there is also an online option through the Clubforce platform. Tickets are priced at €20 each with a very appealing offer of 3 for €50.

The club is also delighted to announce that St Aidan’s Day Care Centre in Gorey will receive 10% of profits from the fundraising venture.

MONAMOLIN

Wedding Bells

Congratulations and best wishes to Angela Kinsella, Monagreana and Diarmuid Roche, Wexford, who were married in Monamolin on Saturday, December 11. Angela is daughter of Conor and Catherine and grandchild of Bill and Lizzie Byrne, Mounthoward. The reception was held in the Riverside Hotel, Enniscorthy. We wish them all the very best in their lives ahead.

Christmas Mass Times

Christmas Eve Mass will be at 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Christmas morning Mass will be at 10 p.m. and St Stephen’s Morning also at 10 p.m.

St Vincent de Paul

We would like to thank everyone who supported our collection in Monamolin on last weekend. The amount has not come in yet, we will have it by next week. We would like to thank the men and women who take on the job of collecting.

Happy Christmas

Wishing all our friends and neighbours at home and faraway and to the ones who cant make it home again this year due to Covid-19 have a safe and happy Christmas and to our friends who are in hospital, Nursing Homes and at home.

TARA HILL

Lighting of the tree/local choir

Head over to the Tara Hill Community development association Facebook page and check in on the link to view the lighting of the outdoor Christmas tree and the local choir and school children taking part in this annual event at St Kevin’s church last Sunday evening. Thank you to all involved – Santa, St Kevin’s church, the community volunteers. Wishing you all a happy, peaceful and safe Christmas and new year.

Mass times for Christmas

Christmas Eve Friday the 24th 8 p.m. Christmas Day Saturday the 25th 11 a.m. Stephen day Sunday the 26th 11 a.m. From all here at at Kevin’s church tarahill, wishing you all a happy peace ful and safe Christmas and new year. Thanks to all of our volunteers who help to keep our church looking beautiful all year round, your time and work is so much appreciated by all of us.

School Enrolment

St Kevin’s National School, Tara Hill will begin accepting Applications for Junior Infant Enrolment 2022 on January 10, 2022. The Admissions Notice 2022 and Application Form are published on the school website tarahillns.ie under the Admissions tab. A form may also be requested from the school office 053 9420321 or office@tarahillns.ie.

St Vincent de Paul Collection.

Tara Hill National School is a collection point for the Gorey Branch of the Saint Vincent de Paul Society and our annual collection is under way. All donations greatly appreciated.

Nollaig Shona

The pupils and staff of Tara Hill National School would like to wish the entire community a very happy Christmas and New Year. Nollaig shonasach agus Athbhliain suiamhneach.

Cemetery fundraiser

Many thanks to all the Tara Hill community and extended community who have already donated to the fundraiser for the purchase of extra land for Kilcavan cemetery. Your support and generosity is very much appreciated. As we still have a long way to go to reach our target further support would be greatly appreciated,

Ladies’ Club

Tara Hill Ladies’ Club would like to wish all its members a happy and safe Christmas. Hopefully next year will bring better days so we can all meet up again.

Sympathy

Our deepest sympathy to Nora Murphy on the recent passing of her brother Tommy Molloy - our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this difficult time. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

GAA club AGM

The Castletown Liam Mellows GAA Club annual general meeting will take place on Friday, January 14, at 8 p.m. At the moment all GAA, AGMs have to take place online in keeping with GAA Covid guidelines, more details on how to join the meeting will be issued nearer the time.

St Stephen’s Day Run

Castletown’s annual St Stephen’s Day 10km and 5km Run starts from the Golden Anchor, with a walk at 1 p.m. and the run starting at 2 p.m. There are prizes for all categories and the routes are suitable for all the family. Runners will be challenged by the 10km route while the separate 5km coastal loop is also suitable for children and is buggy friendly.

Adults €10 and primary school children €5 and all are welcome. For more information or for contactless prepayment options please contact 086 0686428.

Your news

Any notes for the paper please call 087 9434090 or ck0802@gmail.com by 7 p.m. on Tuesday 21st for inclusion in the following week’s paper.