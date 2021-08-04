Lee and Dawn Kavanagh with their children, Oisin, Iarla and Rian at the unveiling by Oakhill Residents Association of a plaque in honour of authorJohn Cameron.

COURTOWN

COI service times

The following are the service times for the Ardamine Group of Parishes.

Sunday, August 8 - Monamolin 9 a.m. (Holy Communion), Clonevan 10.15 a.m. (Morning Prayer), Kilnamanagh 11.45 a.m. (Morning Prayer)

Sunday, August 15 - Monamolin 9 a.m. (Morning Prayer), Kiltennel 10.15 a.m. (Morning Prayer), Kilnamanagh 11.45 a.m. (Holy Communion)

Sunday, August 22 - Monamolin 9 a.m. (Morning Prayer), Clonevan 10.15 a.m. (Holy Communion), Kilnamanagh 11.45 a.m. (Morning Prayer)

Sunday, August 29 - Monamolin 9 a.m. (Morning Prayer), Kiltennel 10.15 a.m. (Holy Communion), Kilnamanagh 11.45 a.m. (Morning Prayer)

Sunday, September 5 - Monamolin 9 a.m. (Morning Prayer), Clonevan 10.15 a.m. (Morning Prayer), Kilnamanagh 11.45 a.m. (Holy Communion)

Sunday, September 12 - Monamolin 9 a.m. (Holy Communion), Kiltennel 10.15 a.m. (Morning Prayer), Kilnamanagh 11.45 a.m. (Morning Prayer)

Sunday, September 19 - Monamolin 9 a.m. (Morning Prayer), Clonevan 10.15 a.m. (Holy Communion), Kilnamanagh 11.45 a.m. (Morning Prayer)

Sunday, September 26 - Monamolin 9 a.m. (Morning Prayer), Kiltennel 10.15 a.m. (Holy Communion), Kilnamanagh 11.45 a.m. (Morning Prayer).

CRAANFORD-MONASEED

Craanford Harriers Athletics

On Wednesday night Adam Riquet, Lottie Stewart-Lennon and Belle Stewart-Lennon represented the club at the county under-nine-11 Championships. Adam was first in the boys turbo javelin and third in the 300m. Lottie was third in the girls turbo javelin and long jump and narrowly lost out on third place in the 300m. Our youngest athlete Belle put in some fine performances in the turbo javelin and 80m.

Muireann Kavanagh was out in Carlow IT at Leinster Championships, the javelin was not her day with Kildare AC taking the honours and breaking the championship record. However, in the shot put she threw a personal best of 9.25m missing out on third place by the smallest of margins.

James Kavanagh will represent the club on August 7 in the all-Ireland under-12 shot put and we wish him all the best.

GAA lotto

Jackpot was €7,200. There was no jackpot winner. Numbers drawn were 10, 15, 24 and 27. Lucky-dip winners: Mick Shortall, Sandra O’Neill, Aidan Kavanagh, Jack Reillis, Mike Morrissey. Next week’s jackpot €7,300. Tickets available from Donal’s Gorey, John Bass Tyres, Cooney Communications Craanford, Lambert’s Camolin, you are most welcome to sign up for the year also, thank you for your support always, it is very welcome and appreciated.

Community Childcare

Craanford-Monaseed Community Child Services CLG require an additional staff member for 15 hours per week to work in line with the ECCE school term. The staff member will be funded by AIM This candidate will be expected to partake in the general operation of the ECCE programme and to support the needs of all children in the ECCE room. This practitioner will be employed to ensure a reduced ratio in relation to a specific child’s needs. The suitable candidate will have to have a minimum of level five in childcare only. The candidate should be available to take up the position on Monday, August 30.

Please Forward your curriculum vitae to Liz Furlong, Craanford-Monaseed Community Childcare Services, Craanford, Gorey, Co. Wexford, or email to Lizcraanford@gmail.com.

Church News

Fr Whelan will be away this week and Fr Richard Lawless will be providing cover for emergencies. He can be contacted at 087 6923280. There will be no weekday Mass in Craanford Church this week.

Baptisms – We will continue to celebrate baptisms with limited numbers permitted to attend. Please get in touch to make arrangements.

Mass Times – Monaseed Saturday 7.30 p.m. Sunday 9.30 a.m. Daily Monday to Friday 9.30 a.m. Craanford Saturday 6 p.m. Sunday 10.30 a.m. Daily No weekday Mass this week.

Mass Cards – Sympathy Cards, Mass Bouquets, Get Well Mass Bouquets etc. are available from the parish office and the sacristy and Londis (Carnew Road)

Used stamps for the Missions – Again a big thank you to the people in Craanford and Monaseed for their ongoing support for the Missions by putting their stamps in the boxes in the porches in both churches. A reminder to take off the stamps, leaving around 1.5cms around the stamp please, from their envelopes and put them in the box in the church porches.

KILMUCKRIDGE

Buffers Alley GAA

Club Monthly Draw – Congratulations to the winners of the July monthly draw: €400: Margaret and Dara Kinsella, Mounthoward (Séamus O’Leary); €100: Ciarán and Chloe Murphy, Ballinastraw (Joe Hughes)

€100 to the following: Sorcha Foley, Ballygurtin (Matty Foley), Mabel Besanson, Curratubbin and Liz O’Brien and family, Ballycanew (Joe Hughes). Next draw will take place on Thursday, August 26.

Championship – The hurling championship gets under way next weekend with our intermediate team playing Gusserane in Bellefield on Sunday, August 8, at 2 p.m. Their second game is scheduled for Sunday, August 15, at 2 p.m. in Bellefield. The under-20 Hurling Fixtures have also been released with Buffers Alley playing a home game v Naomh Éanna tomorrow, Wednesday, August 4, at 7 p.m. with the second round (Q/F) on August 11. Best of luck to all involved.

Club Fun Camp – A reminder to book for our own first-ever summer Fun Camp running for three mornings August 10 to August 12 (9.30 p.m. to 1 p.m. Monday to Wednesday) with lots of activities and games planned by our coaches and club GPO, James Donoghue. Cost is €30 for a child or €60 for a family (irrespective of number of boys and girls).

The preferred payment option is via our online easy payment ClubForce system. For further information, contact Robbie Kirwan, Coiste na nÓg.

Club and County Draw – The 2021 Club and County Draw tickets are out in circulation around the parish. The first draw is August 25 with two more in September. Thanks to everyone who bought a ticket last year as this is a very important fundraiser for the club. Once the first 100 tickets are sold, the club retains a high percentage of profit from additional sales.

This is a massive funding stream for the club and we ask you to buy one and ask anyone you know at home or abroad to support us. For the ticket you are entered into three draws – one in August and two in September. Each month you have a chance to win a car, a Pettitts Shopping Voucher to the value of €2,500, €1,000 cash in addition to 37 other prizes.

For further details contact the Co-Ordinator, Michael Sinnott. You may purchase from your regular promoter on use our online payment platform ClubForce.

MONAMOLIN

GAA summer camp

Buffers Alley will host their own internal camp from Tuesday, August 10, to August 12 (9.30 p.m. to 1 p.m. daily. The camp will be co-ordinated by our Club GPO (James Donoghue, Wexford GAA) and costs €30 for one child or €60 for a family (irrespective of the number of children in the family). The camp will be one of fun and participation. All pupils who were enrolled in junior infants to sixth class for the academic year 2020-2021 are welcome to join us. For the convenience of everyone, a special link to our Club Force payment facility has been set up to make the payment. For further information contact Robby Kirwan, Coiste na nÓg co-ordinator.

Afternoon Outing

The Ladies Social Club are out and about again after a long lockdown. The journey this time took them to Wheelock’s Garden Centre, Enniscorthy where they all enjoyed a lovely lunch and a walkaround. The ladies enjoy this trip once a month. Where to this month is still unknown.

St Vincent De Paul

Anyone in need of St Vincent de Paul assistance should contact them on their confidential help line 085 1159495.

Get well soon

Get well wishes go to some people of our community who are a little under the weather at the moment. We wish them well and hope to see them out and about soon.