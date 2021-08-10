Jenna Kenny from MC72 selling some of her merchandise at Gorey Indoor Market.

COOLGREANY

Coolgreany Drama Group

Outdoor Garden Theatre continues at Coolgreany this month with two one-act plays.

Summer at the Lake’ by Tennessee Williams and ‘I (heart) Alice (heart) I’ by Alice Conroy will be presented by Coolgreany Drama at Knockbaun – Richard Lister’s garden – on the outskirts of Coolgreany village on the Inch road.

Remaining performance dates are Saturday, August 14, and Sunday, August 15. All performances at 4 p.m.

Parking and toilet facilities will be available. Tea and coffee will be served. Attendees are asked to bring weather-appropriate clothing, sunscreen, blanket, raincoat, and mask.

Tickets are €12 plus booking fee through Eventbrite – eventbrite.ie – search under Coolgreany Drama.

For further information: phone 087 7725641.

Tidy Towns

The Tidy Towns have planted a budgella shrub on the green in Knockgreany. It is called Midnight to encourage biodiversity, it was lovingly grown from a cutting by Terrance O’Malley in Ballyfad. We are so grateful for the lovely shrub.

Castletown Liam Mellows GAA

It’s a hive of activity at our pitches in Castletown and Coolgreany at the minute with our senior and underage football, ladies’ football, hurling and camogie now in full swing.

Castletown Liam Mellows Healthy Club are looking for expression of interest in the following: Social Rounders, GAA for Lads and Dads, GAA 4 Mothers and Others. Please contact or just text you name and number to Liz: 086 3879321, Sandra: 087 6207200, Catherine: 087 2067685, Caroline: 087 2049802.

Outdoor Circuit Training is on Saturday mornings from 10-11 a.m. €5 drop in. All above are open to club and non-club members.

Golden Circle

Our trip to Killarney is coming together nicely, and subject to the government restrictions on the numbers allowed on buses will go ahead as planned. Final cost will be €410 per person sharing and an €80 supplement for a single room, Full payment to be with Gertie before August 13 Price includes bus, meals on way down and back, four nights dinner bed and breakfast and two x day tours.

As per government guidelines you will need your covid vaccination certificate with you, some will receive these in the post others by email, we suggest you print them out and carry it with you while on the trip.

Local Notes.

Please remember to forward all notes to me by 8 p.m. on Thursday evening for inclusion in the following week’s paper. Phone Dan: 087 4605166. Email danken9@gmail.com.

COURTOWN

COI service times

The following are the service times for the Ardamine Group of Parishes.

Sunday, August 15 - Monamolin 9 a.m. (Morning Prayer), Kiltennel 10.15 a.m. (Morning Prayer), Kilnamanagh 11.45 a.m. (Holy Communion)

Sunday, August 22 - Monamolin 9 a.m. (Morning Prayer), Clonevan 10.15 a.m. (Holy Communion), Kilnamanagh 11.45 a.m. (Morning Prayer)

Sunday, August 29 - Monamolin 9 a.m. (Morning Prayer), Kiltennel 10.15 a.m. (Holy Communion), Kilnamanagh 11.45 a.m. (Morning Prayer)

Sunday, September 5 - Monamolin 9 a.m. (Morning Prayer), Clonevan 10.15 a.m. (Morning Prayer), Kilnamanagh 11.45 a.m. (Holy Communion)

Sunday, September 12 - Monamolin 9 a.m. (Holy Communion), Kiltennel 10.15 a.m. (Morning Prayer), Kilnamanagh 11.45 a.m. (Morning Prayer)

Sunday, September 19 - Monamolin 9 a.m. (Morning Prayer), Clonevan 10.15 a.m. (Holy Communion), Kilnamanagh 11.45 a.m. (Morning Prayer)

Sunday, September 26 - Monamolin 9 a.m. (Morning Prayer), Kiltennel 10.15 a.m. (Holy Communion), Kilnamanagh 11.45 a.m. (Morning Prayer).

CRAANFORD-MONASEED

Condolences

Our heartfelt condolences to the families of Peter O’Donohoe, Alice Boland and Willie Carley, who were laid to rest recently. May their gentle souls rest in peace.

Baby boy

Congratulations to David and Vanessa Callanan on the birth of their son Oliver and to Vanessa and Darren O’Toole on the birth of their son Bua.

Best wishes

Congratulations to Padraic and Rory Murphy on the opening of their new trendy eatery ‘Raspberry’ in Gorey.

GAA news

Well done to our Jnr B hurlers in their district QF v Liam Mellows while the intermediate hurlers won their matches v Davidstown and Marshalstown recently.

Hard luck to the under-15 hurlers who lost out to Ballyhogue. Championship hurling begins for the adult men on August 7 v Shamrocks and v Geraldine O’Hanrahan on August 15.

Hard luck to the junior C women who lost out to Oylegate in their league decider. Hard luck to the under-15 footballers and to the under-17 hurlers in their away games.

Well done to the under-13 hurlers who had a massive game v Rathnure and came away with a well deserved win. Under-15 hurlers v St James away on August 5, minor footballers away to Castletown on August 7 under-20 will advance to semi-final after Ol/St Fintan’s conceded the match.

Golf classic – The club’s annual golf classic will take place in Coolattin on Friday, August 27. Contact Michael Lyons for further information.

Lotto – jackpot €7,300. There was no jackpot winner. Numbers drawn were 1, 7, 18 and 30. Lucky-dip winners: Pat and Margaret Nolan, Leo Corcoran, Josie Kinsella Kilanerin, Caoimhe Kenny, John Cooney. Next week’s jackpot €7,400. Tickets available from Donal’s Gorey, John Bass Tyres, Cooney Communications Craanford, Lambert’s Camolin, you are most welcome to sign up for the year also, thank you for your support always, it is appreciated.

Thanks Ger – A word of gratitude to Ger Leacy for all his promotion of our community and club through the medium of photography over the years.

Church News

Fr Whelan will be away this week and Fr Richard Lawless will be providing cover for emergencies. He can be contacted at 087 6923280. There will be no weekday Mass in Craanford Church this week.

Baptisms – We will continue to celebrate baptisms with limited numbers permitted to attend. Please get in touch to make arrangements.

Mass Times – Monaseed: Saturday 7.30 p.m. Sunday 9.30 a.m. Daily Monday to Friday 9.30 a.m. Craanford: Saturday 6 p.m. Sunday 10.30 a.m. Daily No weekday Mass this week.

KILANERIN-BALLYFAD

GAA club news

The club send sympathy to the family of Alice Boland Pallas on her recent bereavement. Busy week ahead for lots of teams with the following fixtures to look forward to:

Tuesday 10th: U17 f/b v Glynn Barntown in Kilanerin at 7.30pm. U10 girls camogie v Craanford in Kilanerin at 6.30pm. U12 Camogie (yellow) v Kilrush in The Rock. Thursday 12th: U12 girls Camogie v Marshalstown in The Rock at 6.30pm. Friday 13th: U11 Hurling v Liam Mellows in The Rock. Saturday 14th: 1st Adult hurlers v Liam Mellows in St Patrick’s park. Sunday 15th: 2nd Adult hurlers v Adamstown in The Rock at 2pm. Monday 16th: U17 hurling v Rathnure in The Rock at 7.15pm. U14 girls f/b semi final v Glynn Barntown in Kilanerin at 7pm. Tuesday 17th Junior Ladies f/b v Adamstown in Kilanerin at 7.30pm.

Model county tickets are available at present with the first drae taking place at the end of August, Contact Siobhan Forde if you would like to purchase a ticket.

Vaccination Centre

The Community Centre has opened as Vaccination centre, Some parking spaces at the rear of the centre,along road at community field, rear of Shamrock Hall, and at Church will be used by the public attending the vaccination centre,

Notices have been erected along the local roads asking motorist to drive carefully and be aware of walkers and cyclist.

There will be some inconvenience but it will be temporary and as a community we are providing an essential public service to the wider north Wexford south Wicklow area. All cooperation is very welcome.

Masses

Masses continue in KIlanerin on Tuesday and Fridays 9.30 a.m. Saturday 6.30 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. Eucharistic adoration continues in Kilanerin Church on Tuesday after morning mass to 9 p.m.

Masses in Ballyfad are Wednesday and Thursday 9.30 a.m. Saturday 7.30 pm and Sunday 9 a.m. and Eucharistic adoration on Wednesday mornings from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m Parish office is open Tuesday, Thursday and Friday 9.30 a.. to 1.30 pm Phone number for parish office is 087 1765744.

The church car park in Kilanerin will be used in the assistance of parking cars for the HSE vaccination centre in KCC. People attending the church are welcome to use the space in front of the parochial house.

KILMUCKRIDGE

Art Exhibition

An Art exhibition entitled ‘Cur Amach Anaithnid’ – which translates as An Unknown familiarity by local creative artist of the Ford Studio Sheena Furlong opened at the Presentation Centre, Enniscorthy last weekend. Beautiful landscape artworks in oil, drawing, watercolours and inks can be viewed there during the month of August.

Buffers Alley GAA

Championship action – The second round of the adult hurling championship gets under way this weekend when our men play our neighbouring club, Ballygarrett in the second round of the championship. This game is scheduled for 2 p.m. in Bellefield on Sunday, August 8.

On the underage front, our boys continue with their busy schedule – tonight Tuesday the 10th the under-17 footballers have a home game v Blackwater at 7.30. Tomorrow night Wednesday the 11th the under-20 boys travel to Tara Rocks for their game at 7 p.m. The under-15 footballers have a home game on Thursday night at 7 p.m. To complete the week, the under-17 hurlers have a home game v Faythe Harriers at 7.15.

Club and County Draw – The 2021 Club and County Draw tickets are out in circulation around the parish. The first draw is August 25 with two more in September. Thanks to everyone who bought a ticket last year as this is a very important fundraiser for the club. Once the first 100 tickets are sold, the club retains a high percentage of profit from additional sales. This is a massive funding stream for the club and we ask you to buy one and ask anyone you know at home or abroad to support us.

For the ticket you are entered into three draws – one in August and two in September. Each month you have a chance to win a car, a Pettitts Shopping Voucher to the value of €2,500, €1,000 cash in addition to 37 other prizes. For further details contact the Co-Ordinator, Michael Sinnott. You may purchase from your regular promoter on use our online payment platform ClubForce.

St Joseph’s AFC summer camp

The soccer camp at Grove Park this year was a great success all participants enjoyed the week long camp and had lots of fun.

The Pat Farrell under-13B cup took place recently. Well done to all teams who took part to St Joseph’s AFC and St Joseph’s AFC under-14 girls, St Mary’s DDSL and Courtown Hibs. Very well done to player of the tournament, St Joseph’s’ very own goalkeeper Luke Axieente.

Sympathy

Sympathy is extended to the family of the late Bernie Mallin, Beechbrook Park and formerly Coolock, Dublin. Wife of the late Bart and mother to son Barry, Pat, Thomas, daughter Pamela, and sister to Margaret.

MONAMOLIN

Parish Draw

400 Club July Winners: €150 John and Kate Donohoe, Barraglan. €50 each to Barry Doyle, Corbally, Kilmuckridge and Brendon Crowe, Ballyrea. €25 each to Tony and Áine O’Meara, Court; Bill and Bridie Doran, Mt Howard. Congratulations to our winners and thank you for your support.

GAA club notes

Club Monthly Draw Winners – Congratulations to the July winners: €400, Margaret and Dara Kinsella, Mounthoward (Séamus O’Leary); €100 Ciaran and Chloe Murphy, Ballinstraw (Joe Hughes); €100 each to Sorcha Foley, Ballgurtin (Matty Foley) Mabel Besanson, Curratubbin and Liz O’Brien and family, Ballycanew (Joe Hughes). Next draw will take place on Thursday, August 26.

