Around the Districts: Carnew to Tara Hill

CARNEW

Sympathy

Sincere sympathy is extended to the family and relatives of Tom Hennessy, Tombreane, who died recently and was buried on Thursday in Tomacork cemetery. CONFIRMATION Congratulations to the 15 boys and girls who made their confirmation recently in Carnew church.

GAA Lotto

Carnew GAA lotto was not won numbers were 4, 10, 12 and 26. Lucky dips were Pearl Massey and Patrick Redmond. The next draw is July 18 and the jackpot is €11,100. Tickets can be bought online or in any of the local shops.

Agricultural Show

Carnew Agriculture show society are holding their 74th show on this Saturday, July 16, at 11 a.m. in Umrigar on lands kindly sponsored by Kinsella Estates and Derek Stephens. Affiliated to the Irish Show Association, to enter contact by email carnewagriculturalshow@gmail.com indoor, junior and pets 087 1429325 after 7 p.m., horses 087 2602497 after 7 p.m., sheep 087 9295923 after 7 p.m. Entry fees paid by cash, cheque or postal order. Late entries by email or to 087 1429325 after 7 p.m. or on the day. No hawkers or ticket sellers allowed. Entry for adults: €5; children: free. Classes in the indoor section in Baking, crafts, art, photography, flowers, country produce, potatoe championship and onion championship.

Teenage disco

There will be a Teenage disco on Friday, July 15, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. in Kenny’s Barn Carnew music by DJ Ciano, admission €10, mineral bar, fully supervised, no leaving till parents/guardian collects. Tickets available from any of the committee or Victor Young’s.

Barn dance

There will be a barn dance in Kenny’s barn on Saturday, July 16, from 9 p.m., music by Drops of Green. DJ till late and barbecue, admission €15.

Brideswell patron

the Brideswell patron will take place on Friday, August 19, at 7 p.m.

Monster Bingo

There will be a monster bingo on Monday, July 18, at 8 p.m. in the Big Top in Rathwood, eircode R93 X3F9, prizes 10 games line €50, two lines €75, full house €125. Blue sheet line €75, two lines €125, full house €500. Yellow sheet line €75, two lines €125, full house €1,000. Book prices Double and double sheets €25. Double and single sheets €20, single and single sheet €15, single book €10, baby book €5, sheets €3 each or two for €5. Lotto draw on the night top prize €5,700 as of July 4. All proceeds towards Coolkenno GAA Club all support greatly appreciated.

Patrons

The annual patrons this year are Tomacork Sunday, July 24, 2 p.m., Carnew July 24 1.15 p.m., Coolfancy Sunday, July 31, 2 p.m., Shillelagh Sunday, August 14, 2 p.m. Kilrush Sunday, July 31, at 1 p.m.

Tinahely Craft Market

The Tinahely Craft market is now open on Friday as well as Saturdays. The opening hours are 10 p.m. to 4 p.m. There is a great selection of beautifully crafted pieces, which make ideal gifts. Please come along and support your local artisans=85

Dance lessons

Dance lessons with Steps and Styles in Askamore Hall Every Wednesday 8.30 p.m. to 10.30 p.m. Starting Wednesday, June 15, Looking forward to seeing you all.

Athletics

Shillelagh Community Games athletics for five- to 15-year-olds is now taking on the Shillelagh Fairgreen every Tuesday and Thursday from 6.30 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. New members and volunteers are very welcome to join us. For further details, find us on Facebook or contact 087 6207193.

CRAANFORD-MONASEED

Bingo

Bingo is played in Craanford Community Centre every Friday night at 8 p.m. Please come along and support.

GAA club news

Well done to the under-7s on their football blitz last Sunday, they have hurling blitz this Sunday at home too. The adult men drew with Geraldine O’Hanrahans and play Monageer in Camolin on Sunday, the Junior B’s lost to Askamore and play Monageer in Camolin at 1 p.m. on Sunday. Check Facebook for all match details.

Congratulations to Muireann Kavanagh, who competed in the under-16 Poc Fada recently with the county and came a joint second. Well done, Muireann.

Cúl Camp is on from July 25 to July 29 in Craanford, covering football for boys and girls and hurling and camogie.

Do you have lucky numbers? Why not include them in the club lotto, you are welcome to contact any club officers who will get you set up so you never miss the weekly draw. Renewals lotto subscriptions are now most welcome and appreciated. Contact James Byrne or Mick Shortall.

In the last draw the club lotto’s jackpot of €6,100 was not won. Numbers drawn were 11, 21, 27 and 29. Next week’s jackpot €6,200. Lucky-dip winners Ger and Aileen Lyons, Mick and Teresa McDonnell, Jimmy Murphy, Esther Whelan, Laura Anderson. Tickets available from Donal’s Gorey, John Bass Tyres, Cooney Communications Craanford, Lambert’s Camolin, you are most welcome to sign up for the year also, thank you for your support always, it is very welcome and appreciated.

One Good Club programme

Craanford-Monaseed LGFA are proud and honoured in this our first year as the newest LGFA club in the county to be selected as the Wexford representative in the Lidl Ireland One Good Club programme in association with Jigsaw, whose core focus is to achieve better mental health outcomes for young people. One Good Club allows us to support, educate and empower young people and those around them, on sports grounds, workplaces, kitchen tables, communities, online and more. Over the next few weeks, we will be involved in promoting five areas essential for good mental health, these include.

Be Active – Go for a walk or run. Step outside, get some fresh air. Exercise makes you feel good.

Connect – Spend time with friends or family. Pick up the phone. Talk. Relationships matter.

Take Notice – Look up. Be aware of the world around you and of what and how you are feeling right now.

Give – Do something nice for a friend or for a stranger. Thank someone, give them a smile. Be kind.

Keep Learning – Try something new. Join a group, learn to dance, take up an instrument, use your voice. #onegoodclub

Keep learning is the next phase of our #onegoodclub programme. Thank you to Barbara Brennan See Change Programme leader who gave a most insightful talk on mental health and the stigmas associated. We are most grateful to Barbara for sharing her time with us.

Momentum leads to motivation so during this ‘Keep Learning ‘phase try something new no matter what that might be, a new language, a new hobby, enjoy. For the kids, why not find out how much sugar, fat is in your favourite foods and tell us so we can learn too. Whatsapp the facts to 087 2334776 and let’s build a collage of information.

The connect phase which is the final phase of our initiative starts on July 18 involves a once off performance of a community choir of all ages and all abilities, you are most welcome to join us, please let Emma Ryan know so we can update you on practice times etc.

Hire the Complex

Looking for a venue for your child’s birthday party why not consider the indoor complex in Craanford, available to rent, protection from any weather mishaps, an ideal venue for indoor games etc. Ring 086 8228686.

Church news

Patrons – Craanford Sunday, July 31, at 3 p.m.

Rosary at Grotto – The Rosary is at 7 p.m. every Wednesday evening at Our Lady’s Grotto. Ballydarragh Craanford.

Mass Intentions – Saturday, July 16, 6 p.m. Peter Gilbert (month’s mind Mass). Sunday, July 17, 10.30 a.m. Dorrie Finn, Ballygullen. Saturday, July 30, 6 p.m. Ann Bass, Kilmichael Upper.

Mass Times – Monaseed: Saturday 7.30 p.m. Sunday 9.30 a.m.; daily Monday to Friday 9.30 a.m. Craanford: Saturday 6 p.m. Sunday 10.30 a.m.; daily Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday 6 p.m.

Mass Cards – Sympathy Cards, Mass Bouquets, Get Well Mass Bouquets etc. are available from the parish office and Londis (Carnew Road)

Used stamps for the Missions – Again a big thank you to the people in Craanford and Monaseed for their ongoing support for the Missions by putting their stamps in the boxes in the porches in both churches. A reminder to take off the stamps, leaving around 1.5cms around the stamp please, from their envelopes and put them in the box in the church porches.

COURTOWN

COI services

Service times for the Ardamine Group of Parishes are as follows.

Sunday, July 17, Sunday, July 24, and Sunday, July 31 – Monamolin 9 a.m.; Ardamine, Kiltennel and Kilmuckridge 10.15 a.m.; Clonevan 11.30 a.m.; Kilnamanagh 11.45 a.m.

August 2022 – Services every Sunday at the following times: Monamolin 9 a.m.; Ardamine, Kiltennel and Kilmuckridge 10.15 a.m.; Clonevan 11.30 a.m.; Kilnamanagh 11.45 a.m.

KILANERIN-BALLYFAD

Membership

Walking Track 2022 Associate membership is due. All users of the walking track must pay by July 31. Please contact Eleanor at 087 6852402 to make payment.

Ballyfad patron

Ballyfad patron and field will take place on Sunday, July 17, with prayers starting at 1.30 p.m. the field day will start immediately after the patron, field day tickets are now on sale please contact PHilomena O’Toole at 087 9733450 all support greatly appreciated.

Flower festival

The inaugural Kilanerin Flower festival will take place from September 23 to September 25.

The festival, which is being coordinated by local parishioner Margaret Woodbyrne, will involve decorating our community and church grounds with over 100 colourful floral displays and arrangements

The theme for the festival is the Circle of Life and displays will explore life, culture and the physical landscape of North Wexford.

Families and friends of the parish are being given the opportunity to sponsor a floral arrangement. This could be done in memory of a loved one, a special friend or as a special intention. If you would like to sponsor an arrangement please contact Fr Browne at 0402 37120, 086 8926260 or by email frdenisbrowne@gmail.com.

2022 road bowling

Road bowling on July 24 at Nolans of Annagh at 5 p.m. teams of four is €40 entries to 087 2223230. All proceeds to children with disabilities.

All support would be appreciated.

Whist

First lady at last week’s whist was won by G Power second lady was shared by Violet Bailey and Breda O’Connor. Half time lady was Eileen Furlong. First gent was Betty Rose. Second gent was George Gilbert and half time gent was Anne Slator. Raffle winners on the night were Lesley Dowse, Eileen Furlong and Eilish Murphy.

Raffle winners on the night were Ross Bailey and Eileen Furlong.

Whist continues on Wednesday night at 8 p.m. in Shamrock hall. All welcome.

Kilanerin Church

Morning Mass on Tuesday and Friday 9.30 a.m. Saturday 6.30 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.

Fr Patrick O’Brien will be prayed for at all massses over the weekend marking his monthss mind Eucharisitc adoration on Tuesday from after morning Mass to 9 p.m.

Ballyfad Church

Morning Mass on Wednesday and Thursday 9.30 a.m. Saturday 7.30 p.m. anniversary Mass for Sue O’Toole Croghan and her mother Biddy Keogh Croghan. Sunday 9 a.m. anniversary Mass Bill, Katie, Noel and Séamus Butler Tomathone also Michael and Mary Shorthall Gurteen Eurcharisitc adoration on Wednesday from after morning Mass to 1 p.m.

Sunday Drive

Sunday Drive on July 24 in Ballyfad starting with registeration at midday and drive starting at 1 p.m. Cars, bikes, tractors, trucks and vintage vehicles to take part.

Any quesries contact Marie at 087 2223230.

Limbrick cemetery

Thanks to everyone who kindly contributed to the collection at the patron. The amount collected was €2,843.27 which will go to the upkeep of the cemetery.

Thanks to everybody who helped out on the day with car parking, readings, choir and special thanks to our CSS scheme workers who continue to look after the cemetery during the year.

TARA HILL

Sympathy

The local community would like to express their deepest sympathy to Mary Clancy on the recent passing of her beloved husband Malachy.

Our thoughts and prayers are with you at this difficult time. May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Get well soon

We would like to wish all members of the community who are unwell or in hospital at the moment, continued good health and keeping you all in our prayers. Looking forward to seeing you all out and about soon.

Your news

Any notes for the paper please forward to ck0802@gmail.com by 7 p.m. on Sunday for inclusion in the following week’s paper.