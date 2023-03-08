Around the Districts: Boolavogue to Ferns

Senator Malcolm Byrne, Jan and Brian O'Connor at the launch of the book 'Everyone can Sing' by Anne Colgan in the Ashdown Park Hotel.

BOOLAVOGUE

Pike Troop meeting

This year is the 225th. anniversary of the 1798 rebellion. Anyone interested in marching in a pike troop, in the Harrow St Patrick’s Day parade, is invited to a meeting in Boolavogue Hall this Thursday, March 9, at 8 p.m.

St Patrick’s Day parade

This year’s St Patrick’s Day parade in the Harrow, will start at 12.30 p.m. This promises to be an even bigger event than last year’s and all entries are welcome. Please support our local parade and local businesses, local sport clubs and local cultural organisations are invited to participate.

Irish Dancing Classes

New pupils are always welcomed in Deirdre Doran’s dancing classes which are held in Monamolin Hall every Thursday evening. The beginners’ classes run from 5.30 p.m. to 6.30 p.m. and for further information, you can contact Deirdre via Facebook or Instagram on at 087 6487684.

Tidy Village Raffle

The Boolavogue Tidy Village group are organinising an Easter Raffle and lines can be had in Boolavogue post office. A line costs €2 or you can take three chances for €5. All support would be greatly appreciated.

School News

The best way to practice your mathematical skills is in real life situation as First Class in Boolavogue NS have been discovering. Louise and Alex Lawless in Boolavogue post office were on hand recently to welcome them into their extensive and well stocked emporioum in order to make use of the knowledge of money they had just learned in school. Their ‘school tour’ was a short one, just a quick jog over the road to the post office but they were made most welcome and Louise helped the pupils calculate the fantastic value they would get for the money they had with them. A definite ‘Win-Win’ situation for all.

The boys’ mini-sevens team had two good wins last week, beating Gorey Central and Monamolin NS in two exciting matches. Colin Gahan and Cian Daly captained the team which played excellent hurling in chilling conditions.

They girls’ mini-sevens team, who were playing hosts to Ferns and Camolin-Ballyoughter, were not so lucky, being beaten by Ferns in the dying seconds of their game. They had already beaten Camolin-Ballyoughter and looked on track to qualify till an unlucky deflection saw Ferns score a goal to make it through to the next round.

Soccer News

On Saturday, the under-16s hosted Newpark and James Kavanagh gave our lads an early lead, shooting from the edge of the box. James doubled the lead shortly afterwards, heading home a sweet cross from Liam Cooney. Henry Kelly and Thomas Tyrrell were both denied scores by the excellent Newpark keeper. After the break, the keeper was forced to make save after save, denying James Kavanagh, Aedan Rossiter, Liam Cooney, Leon Doran and Ben Thomas, who were all on target. A quick clearence from this excellent player set his team up for a goal, against the run of play, leaving the sides at 2-1 with only a quarter of the game remaining. But the constant pressure paid off for Cormac’s and Leon Doran connected on a clever pass from James Kavanagh to copperfasten a well deserved win.

The under-12s scored twice in their home game against Kilmore on Saturday last, Ruaraí Larkin banging home two brilliant goals in the first half to leave us 2-0 ahead at the break. Kilmore never gave up and had pulled level with only 10 minutes left on the clock. Both sides redoubled their efforts in the remaining time and the 2-2 final score was a fair result after a very entertaining encounter. Coffee morning.

Nicola Doyle, Glynranny, will be travelling to Arusha in Tanzania at the end of March to volunteer in a special needs centre. The centre caters for children from one year old to 10 years of age and Nicola is organising a coffee morning on Sunday, March 26, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in Oulart Community Centre to raise as much money as possible towards much needed supplies and equipment for the children. She would appreciate any help or donation, so if you can bake a cake, or bring along a friend or two to drink coffee, your kindness and support would be very much appreciated. If you can’t attend, you can make a donation on her Go Fund Me page or by Revolute to 08.6-0309377.

CARNEW

Carnew St Patrick’s Day parade 2023.

Preparations are under way and excitement is building for the Carnew St Patrick’s Day parade on Friday, March 17, at 12.30 p.m.

Entry forms are now available from Carnew Training and Consultancy, Candy’s and Hall’s Shop. We have a €200 cash prize for the ‘Judge’s Choice’ which is a community spirit award for a non-profit organisation.

The parade is a community event and we would like to invite community members to participate in helping out. Anyone interested in joining the committee, or available to help with barriers or stewarding on the day is asked to contact us on Facebook or call Carnew TDC at 053 9426555.

Split-the-pot

Winner of split-the-pot on Friday, March 3, is the Redmond Family, The Burrow, Ballyellis – winning €140

Split-the-pot’ envelopes can be had from any parent in the school or by calling into the school. Many thanks to everyone for your support. It is much appreciated.

Split-The-Pot Scoil Aodan Naofa

The lucky winner of our split-the-pot draw for Scoil Aodan Naofa CARNEW who won €226 was Mick Kelly. Congratulations. Our seller’s price winner was Kathleen Molloy and Seán Cahill was our lucky-dip winner. Our next split-the-pot draw will take place next Friday, March 10. Thank you for your continued support.

Coláiste Bhríde split-the-pot

Congratulations to Adrienne Byrne, Ballycoog Upper, Aughrim, who was this week’s winner of the split-the-pot draw. Orla Gregan won the sellers’ prize.

SCOR NA NOG

The best of luck to all who are taking part in the Scor na nÓg on March 10 in Blessington representing Carnew are solo singing Aoibhe Doran, recitation Abbey Doran and Thomas Kinsella, instrumental music Caoimhe Kinsella Nolan, Leah Doran, Karen O’Brien, Lilly Kate Buttle, second group Keelin Kinsella and Holly Brennan, question team Karen O’Brien, Laoise Doran, Finnan Kinsella and Rian Rooney, novelty act Caoimhe Kinsella Nolan, Finnan Kinsella, Keelin Kinsella, Lucy Kennedy, Faye Doran, Aoibhe Doran, Aimee Jordan and Thomas Kinsella. Best of luck to all. ST PATRICK’S DAY PARADE St Patrick’s Day parade is going ahead on March 17 at 12.30 p.m., many thanks to all who attended the meeting, entry forms are available from Victor Young’s, Candy’s and the Enterprise Centre, floats are to be in by midday with assembly from 11.30 a.m. on the Gorey road, for more information contact 053 9426555, 087 9285122 or email carnewparade@gmail.com.

Men on the Move

The men on the Move programme has secured part funding to continue in Carnew GAA complex till June 18TH and will start again in early September 2023.

The wellness and physical activity programme is designed for community based beginners physical activity for inactive adult men.

The instructor who delivers the programme on behalf of HSE and Sport Ireland provides group sessions and individual advise to engage men around exercises to improve their mobility issues.

This programme caters for men who do not want to join a gym but want to improve mobility and fitness in fun, friendly and non – judgemental manner. The banter and group dynamics inspires all participants to practice muscle and joint movement and becomes an enjoyable social gathering.

The knowledge acquired by those involved is a long terminvestment in good health practice.

The next eight-week term starts on March 6 costing €40. This is €2.50 per session.

Every Monday 10 a.m. and Thursday 10 a.m. for one hourexercises to improve physical fitness are practised in CarnewGAA complex.

All men are welcome from the surrounding areas. NOW is the time to come and see what the programme can do for you.

PILATES and Zumba

Pilates every Wednesday morning in Askamore Hall at 9 a.m.

Zumba Classes every Wednesday at 7 p.m. in Askamore Hall.

Ballyellis National School

Enrolment Notice for September 2023.

We are currently accepting enrolment applications for junior infants starting in September 2023. Please contact the school at 053 9426159 or email the school at ballyellisns@gmail.com to receive an enrolment form.

GAA

The meeting room in the club house is available for meetings, etc if you would like to book please contact Niamh at 087 7702498.

GAA LOTTO

Carnew GAA lotto was not won numbers were 4, 11, 27 and 30, lucky dips were Katie Driver and Jimmy Barnes, the next draw is March 13 and the jackpot is €12,800.

Good luck

We wish the best of luck to Rev Ruth Elms in her. new position.

Get well

Get well wishes go to John Osborne, Kilcavan.

COOLGREANY

Coolgreany St Patrick’s Day parade

Coolgreany St Patrick’s Day committee are delighted to announce that Kieran Byrne is the Grand Marshall for the 2023 parade. Kieran has been involved in the local community for many years but is best known for his charity work with Heart to Hand. A truly deserving honour.

The Coolgreany St Patrick’s Day parade will be on March 17, starting at midday. All groups, Schools and clubs are welcome to participate in the parade. This year we have an new category especially for dog owners. ‘BEST DRESSED POOCH’ The dapper dog and owner must walk in the parade and join in the fun on the day. For further information please contact Thomas Clare 087 6813865.

Strictly Come Dancing Final

The Castletown Liam Mellows GAA v Kilanerin Tara Rocks GAA Strictly Come Dancing Final will take place in the Amber Springs Hotel on Saturday, March 11, Doors open at 6.30 p.m. with seating allocated on a first come, first served basis. Show starts at 8 p.m. and promises to be a great night. Tickets €15 are available from Marcella Higgins at 086 0686428.

Dinner dance

The Castletown Liam Mellows GAA dinner dance will take place in the Arklow Bay Hotel on Friday, March 31, at 7.30 p.m.

The night will start with dinner, followed by medal presentations and a DJ Tickets €35 available to buy now at. com/events.

Birthdays

Birthday greetings to Saoirse Hughes Boleybaun, who celebrates her 11th birthday on today March 8, birthday wishes also to Tara Malone Askinch, whose ninth birthday is on next Friday, March 10.

Local Notes.

Please forward all notes for the local paper to me by 6 p.m. on Sunday evening by email or Phone 087 4605166, or danken9@gmail.com, Thank you.

COURTOWN

COI services

Service times for the Ardamine Group of Parishes are as follows.

Sunday, March 12 – The Third Sunday in Lent: Monamolin 9 a.m. (Holy Communion), Kiltennel 10.15 a.m. (Morning Prayer), Kilnamanagh 11.45 a.m. (Morning Prayer).

Sunday, March 19 – The Fourth Sunday in Lent (Mothering Sunday): Monamolin 9 a.m. (Morning Prayer), Ardamine 10.15 a.m. (Holy Communion), Kilnamanagh 11.45 a.m. (Morning Prayer).

Sunday, March 26 – The Fifth Sunday in Lent: Monamolin 9 a.m. (Morning Prayer), Kilmuckridge 10.15 a.m. (Morning Prayer), Clonevan 11.30 a.m. (Holy Communion).

Sunday, April 2 – Palm Sunday: Monamolin 9 a.m. (Morning Prayer), Ardamine 10.15 a.m. (Morning Prayer), Kilnamanagh 11.45 a.m. (Holy Communion).

Friday, April 7 – Good Friday: Ardamine 8 p.m. (The Way of the Cross).

Sunday, April 9 – Easter Day: Monamolin 9 a.m. (Holy Communion), Kiltennel 10.15 a.m. (Holy Communion), Kilnamanagh 11.45 a.m. (Holy Communion).

Sunday, April 16 – The Second Sunday of Easter: Monamolin 9 a.m. (Morning Prayer), Ardamine 10.15 a.m. (Holy Communion), Kilnamanagh 11.45 a.m. (Morning Prayer).

Sunday, April 23 – The Third Sunday of Easter: Monamolin 9 a.m. (Morning Prayer), Kilmuckridge 10.15 a.m. (Holy Communion), Clonevan 11.30 a.m. (Morning Prayer).

Sunday, April 30 – The Fourth Sunday of Easter: Monamolin 9 a.m. (Holy Communion), Ardamine 10.15 a.m. (Morning Prayer), Kilnamanagh 11.45 a.m. (Morning Prayer).

Gentle yoga classes

Gentle yoga classes are taking place every Thursday from 7 p.m. till 8 p.m. in Riverchapel Community Complex. Suitable for all levels of experience, these classes are aimed at promoting relaxation and helping you to connect to your body and mind.

Classes cost €10 and booking is essential. For more information or to book, contact Amy at 086 0765613 or amylewis578@gmail.com.

FERNS

Activement Retirement

Ferns and District Activement Retirement Association is fully operational now and would like to welcome new members to participate and enjoy the events on offer. A three night break to the Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal is planned from March 27 to March 30.

The cost of the trip is €385 per person sharing. (Single room supplement is extra). The trip is covered by the Association’s insurance. Non-members are welcome on the trip. Contact Ray at 089 4293494 for details.

Local Link bus service

Local Link Wexford run a bus service from Clologue via Ferns, Ballyduff & Camolin to Gorey every Tuesday & Friday morning, returning in early afternoon.There are scheduled stops but they can also pick passengers up from their homes, offering a door to door service along the route.

Booking is required by calling 053 901 1828. You can also register once and a seat can be reserved for you every week. Call 053 901 1828 or email: wexford@locallink.ie for further information on timetable & fares.Or check timetable on Local Link website: www.locallinkwexford.ie/timetables.Free travel pass accepted and children under 5 travel free.Please share as it’s important that people are aware of this service, we may be in danger of loosing it if it’s not used.