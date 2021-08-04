Cllr. Joe Sullivan and Cllr. Donal Kenny at the unveiling by Oakhill Residents Association of a plaque in honour of author John Cameron

ASKAMORE

Askamore Patron

As the Askamore Patron could not be held earlier this year due to government restrictions and advice from Diocesan authorities, Fr Power suggests that people make a private visitation to their family grave and then light a candle in remembrance of their departed loved ones. We remember all the faithfully departed especially those who have departed during the past year: Mikey Byrne, Ann Gilbert, Cathy Nolan, Kathleen Byrne.

St Brigid’s Church Askamore

Mass: Tuesday morning at 9.30 a.m. and Sunday morning at 11 a.m. Adoration Every Tuesday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

First Friday Mass Times: Kilrush 9.30 a.m. Askamore 6 p.m. First Friday calls to the sick and housebound will take place on Thursday and Friday, August 5, and 6.

Old Postage Stamps – Don’t forget to place your old postage stamps in the box provided in the main porch of the church. St Patrick’s Missions Kiltegan Medical Missionaries of Mary really appreciate all the stamps we send them. Thank you.

New Gym at Community Hall

A new gym will be opening in Askamore Community Hall on September 6. The Gym is being run by Colm O’Neill Fitness and there is a special offer running till August 13 for membership. For further information check out teh Askamore Community Facebook page or phone Colm at 085 7334076.

Rural Transport

Please contact Willie at 087 2449167 or Stacy at 087 9922481 to book a seat or for more details.

We’ve been really busy here behind the scenes while everything has been closed down, we’ve been preparing to open up with some really exciting new facilities.

Kilrush-Askamore GAA

Lotto – The jackpot now stands at €12,600. There was no winner of the last draw in which the numbers drawn were 5, 17, 20 and 27. The lucky dips went to John Kirwan, Aoife Clauson, Mary O’Neill, Paidi Buttle. Seller Prize: Joe Kenny.

The next draw takes place tonight Tuesday, August 3, next in Ferns GAA Club grounds at 10 p.m. Tickets will be distributed through players and ticket promoters. If you are not in, you can’t win.

Club and county draw - Tickets are on sale next week. Club members will be busy. Three draws with lots of fantastic prizes. Tickets cost €50.

BALLYCANEW

Split-the-pot

Congratulations to the Saturday, July 24 winner of split-the-pot, Kyle Kavanagh – prize was €173. Thanks to everyone for your continued support. Envelopes will be available at usual locations this week.

St Patrick’s GAA lotto

There was no winner of the jackpot which was held on Monday, July 26; winning numbers were 6, 26, 27 and 28; nobody matched three numbers so €150 was donated to Brian Tumour Ireland.

Development Association

Coming soon to Ballycanew Resource Centre – Money Heist. A game of clues and puzzles to commit the crime of the century. A great way to spend a rainy afternoon. Available for groups up to six. Booking will be essential. Are you up for the challenge?

Little Ducklings playschool

Avail of the free playschool facility with Little Ducklings for your child. Little Ducklings Playschool are now taking enrolments for September 2021. Limited places available so contact Andrea at 087 9437166 to secure your child’s place now.

Notes

BALLYGARRETT

Local notes

Killenagh Wanderers FC

The Killenagh Wanderers lotto can now be played online at clubforce.com/clubs/soccer-killenagh-wanderers-afc-wexford. All online entries must be made by 6 p.m. on the evening of the draw.

Paper tickets continue to be on sale and can be bought at Rath’s Stores Ballygarrett and from usual ticket sellers.

In the online draw on Monday July 26, Jackpot was €10,500, numbers drawn were 3,8,217,23. No jackpot winner, 1 match 3 winners of €100: Shamus Doyle, Ballygarrett.

All online entries must be made by 6pm on the evening of the draw (Mondays).

Réalt na Mara GAA

Our Little Stars is growing week on week. Every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for children 4-6 years. Our Future Stars

Walking track – Ballygarrett GAA have a floodlit walking track that is opened every evening till 10 p.m. This creates a safe place to walk/run as dark nights approach while also enabling us to enjoy all the physical and mental health benefits from jogging/walking. If you are not already a club member and would like to avail of social membership to use this amenity. Social membership is €25. All money raised goes to club development. Further queries: 087 6289327.

St Vincent de Paul

Anyone in need of Saint Vincent de Paul assistance should contact them on their confidential help line 085 1159495.

CARNEW

70th birthday

Happy 70th birthday to Maud Massey, Croneyhorn.

Raffle

Kilaveney and Crossbridge churches are having an Ecumenical fundraising raffle on Friday 6th August with 1st prize of a side of Aberdeen Angus Heifer, 2nd prize a whole new season spring lamb, 3rd prize a side of pork. Tickets at €10 are available from the committee or Victor Youngs, Main Street, Carnew.

COOLGREANY

Coolgreany Drama Group

Outdoor Garden Theatre returns to Coolgreany next month with two one-act plays: Summer at the Lake’ by Tennessee Williams and ‘I (heart) Alice (heart) I’ by Alice Conroy will be presented by Coolgreany Drama at Knockbaun – Richard Lister’s garden – on the outskirts of Coolgreany village on the Inch road.

Performance dates are Sunday, August 1, Monday, August 2, Saturday, August 7, Sunday, August 8, Saturday, August 14, and Sunday, August 15. All performances at 4 p.m.

Parking and toilet facilities will be available. Tea and coffee will be served. Attendees are asked to bring weather-appropriate clothing, sunscreen, blanket, raincoat, and mask.

Tickets are €12 plus booking fee through Eventbrite – eventbrite.ie – search under Coolgreany Drama. For further information: phone 087 7725641.

Birthdays

Wishing Daniel Seán Kennedy, Askinch a very happy and exciting eighth birthday on Sunday, August 8, and hope you have a lovely day.

Birthday greetings also to Ian Whitmore, Croghan View on his 10th birthday on Saturday, August 7, and enjoy your day also.

CE Scheme

There is a vacancy in Coolgreany village for a CE worker, 19 and a half hrs a week; must have a full driving licence. Please phone Siobhán at 087 1145021 for further details if you are interested.

Sympathy

The local community extend their deepest sympathy to Bridie Cox, Knockgreany on the sad passing of her sister Alice Boland, Pallas, whose burial took place in Kilanerin on last Wednesday.

Deepest sympathy is also extended to the Halpin families, Gurteen and Knockgreany on the recent death of Jimmy Halpin, Gurteen, whose burial took place in St Gabriel’s Cemetery, Arklow last Friday.

Tidy Towns

The Tidy Towns have planted a budgella shrub on the green in Knockgreany. It is called Midnight to encourage biodiversity, it was lovingly grown from a cutting by Terrance O’Malley in Ballyfad. We are so grateful for the lovely shrub.

Castletown Liam Mellows GAA

It’s a hive of activity at our pitches in Castletown and Coolgreany at the minute with our senior and underage football, ladies’ football, hurling and camogie now in full swing.

Castletown Liam Mellows Healthy Club are looking for expression of interest in the following: Social Rounders, GAA for Lads and Dads, GAA 4 Mothers and Others.

Please contact or just text you name and number to Liz: 086 3879321, Sandra: 087 6207200, Catherine: 087 2067685, Caroline: 087 2049802.

Outdoor Circuit Training is on Saturday mornings from 10-11 a.m. €5 drop in. All above are open to club and non-club members.

Golden Circle

Our trip to Killarney is coming together nicely, and subject to the government restrictions on the numbers allowed on buses will go ahead as planned. Final cost will be €410 per person sharing and an €80 supplement for a single room, Full payment to be with Gertie before August 13 Price includes bus, meals on way down and back, four nights dinner bed and breakfast and two x day tours.

As per government guidelines you will need your covid vaccination certificate with you, some will receive these in the post others by email, we suggest you print them out and carry it with you while on the trip.

Local Notes

