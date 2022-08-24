Around the Districts: Askamore to Carnew

ASKAMORE

Notes email contact

Send notes for the paper to maryberniedoran@gmail.com.

Wedding Bells

Heartiest congratulations to Lorcan Higgins from Ballytarsna and Martina Fortune from the Ballagh, who were married recently. We send them every good wish for their future lives together in Ballytarsna.

The Big Breakfast

The Big Breakfast is back. Come along to Le Cheile Park, Askamore on Sunday morning, August 28. Looking forward to seeing you all there.

Steps and Styles

Dance lessons take place in Askamore |Hall every Wednesday at 8.30 p.m. in Askamore Hall.

A Back to school disco will take place on Friday, August 26, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Askamore Hall for all primary school children looking forward to ending their summer on a high note. Admission €3.

Rural Transport

Please contact Willie at 087 2449167 or Stacy at 087 9922481 to book a seat or for more details.

Over-50s Indoor Bowls

Over-50s Indoor Bowls is starting soon in Askamore Hall. Anyone interested in joining, please contact 085 2156848.

Agri-Environmental Training Day

William Kelly from Kelly Agri Consultants will be hosting Agri-Environmental Training Scheme training day on Tuesday and Wednesday, August 30, and 31, at the Askamore Community Centre. This training day is for farmers interested in learning new environmental practices and standards and keeping updated with future agri-environment schemes. The training day will start at 9.30, with three hours in the hall, followed by lunch, then three hours in a field (location still to be confirmed).

There are limited spaces at these training sessions, so please make your interest known to Eilish Kilbride at 085 2156848, providing her with your herd number, the name on the herd number, your phone number and whether or not you have access to an Ag Food account. The name of the person who is on the herd number is the only one allowed to attend the training day.

Coollattin Famine summer School.

This year is the 175th anniversary of the Great Irish Famine which saw thousands of men, women and children avail of assisted emigration from Earl Fitzwilliam. Join us at our commemorative summer School in Coollattin House from September 1 to September 4.

To find out more and to book your place at some or all of the events go to coollattincanadianconnection.com or phone 086 3971922. It promises to be a wonderful weekend of history, heritage, craic and good food.

Kilrush Drama Group

Calling all drama lovers. Dreams of acting on stage? Fancy yourself as a director? Want to see what it’s like backstage? To express an interest in getting involved with Kilrush Drama Group, or trying out something new within the group please see our Facebook page Kilrush Drama Group. New members welcome. No experience necessary.

Kilrush-Askamore GAA lotto

There was no winner of the last draw, the numbers were 5, 13, 26 and 31. The lucky dips went to John Kinsella, Paul Kenny, James Devereux, Jimmy Dunbar. Seller Prize: Jimmy Ruth. The next draw takes place on Tuesday, August 23, in Kilrush-Askamore GAA at 10 p.m. Jackpot now stays at €20,000 till some lucky person has the winning numbers. Tickets are on sale in Codd’s, Coleman’s Tombrack, Gahan’s, Clohamon and Jim Byrne’s Carnew or any committee member.

BALLYCANEW

Little Ducklings playschool

Little Ducklings Playschool are now taking enrolments for September 2022. Avail of the free playschool facility with Little Ducklings for your child. Limited places available so contact Andrea at 087 9437166 to secure your child’s place now.

Recycling Clothing Banks

Please do not leave bags at the clothing bank if the bank is full. Bring it home and come back another day. The bank is emptied regularly.

Active Retirement Group

The Active Retirement Group meets every Friday Morning in Ballycanew Resource center from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Join us for talks, training, bowls, bingo, gardening, and much much more contact Aislinn for more information at 087 2127614.

Split-the-pot

Congratulations to the Saturday, August 20 winner of split-the-pot, Peggy Byrne and David Carton – prize was €152. Thanks to everyone for your continued support.

St Patrick’s GAA

Lotto – There was no winner of the jackpot on August 15; numbers were 1, 11, 12 and 23. Three matched three numbers to each receive €50: Mary Graham, Noel Carter, Aoife Cummins.

Step it Out with St Pat’s and St Aidan’s Day Care – Back by popular demand, the St Patrick’s GAA Walkathon returns this September 3. Teams from all over the parish will walk for 12 hours around the field in Camolin to raise funds for the club and St Aidan’s Day Care Centre.

We have received a sports capital grant towards the erection of new floodlights around the pitch and fundraising is required to make up the balance of the cost. Money raised by our teams throughout the summer will be vital to get this exciting development off the ground.

If you would like to get involved please contact either your area team leader or any of the committee. All support is greatly appreciated. Please see our Facebook page for the walkaton teams.

Ballycanew Resource Centre

List of services available from this Friday in Ballycanew Resource Centre.

Laser engraving (engrave some Perspex for a light stand)

3d Printer (resin based) make your own chess set or one of our super dragons)

Laser cutting (fine detail wooden cutouts)

3d printing (filament create our classic fox or snake or wanting to replace that small part that broke well come on down and print it)

Cricut (create your own shadow box or make your own birthday card or invitations)

Drone ((great for capturing some aerial shots)

Adobe products (create your own cartoon animation or fix that photo in photoshop. Create your own vectors for the budding artist.

More services to be added soon

Modern Jive Dancing

Just a reminder that we’re back in Ballycanew Resource Centre from 8.10 p.m. on Tuesdays night for Modern Jive. And very much looking forward to dancing Modern Jive with you all then. Take the opportunity and get out have fun and have the craic. It’s been a long time coming. No partner needed.

Local notes

There is a change of date for submitting any items for the local notes. If you have anything that you would like to be included in the local notes then please contact Ann at 087 7433684 by 5 p.m. on Sundays evenings or email annkehoe@yahoo.ie.

BALLYGARRETT

Tidy Towns market

Next market is planned for Sunday November 27, which will be the Christmas Market.

Killenagh Wanderers FC

The Killenagh Wanderers lotto can now be played online at clubforce.com/clubs/soccer-killenagh-wanderers-afc-wexford. All online entries must be made by 6 p.m. on the evening of the draw. Paper tickets continue to be on sale and can be bought at Rath’s Stores Ballygarrett and from usual ticket sellers.

In the August 8 draw, numbers drawn were 2, 5, 14 and 23. No Jackpot Winner of €6,300. 2 Match 3 Winners. Congratulations Billy Dunne and Jennifer Morris you each win €50

Réalt na Mara GAA

We are looking for donations of new or like new children’s football boots for our Riverchapel Friends of Ulkraine. There are children who would love to play and really need boots. Thank you all for your support in this. Please contact Claire Merrigan 085 7262206 or Áine from Riverchapel Friends of Ulkraine via their FB Page. They would be happy to collect your donations.

Réalt na Mara Little Stars – Every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for boys and girls born in 2016 and 2017. Registration from 9.30 a.m. €20 registration fee. Birth cert or passport required. Contact Valerie at 087 6289327.

St Vincent de Paul

Anyone in need of Saint Vincent de Paul assistance should contact them on their confidential help line 085 1159495.

Local Notes

If you have anything that you would like to be included in the local notes then please contact Ann at 087 7433684 or email ballygarrettnotes@gmail.com by 5 p.m. on Sundays evenings.

CARNEW

GAA lotto

Carnew GAA lotto was not won numbers were 9, 20, 28 and 30, lucky dips were Martin Death and JD Doran, the next draw is August 29 and the jackpot is €11,400. Tickets on sale online or in any of the local shops.

Split the pot

The winner of the Carnew Backalley Development split the pot was Liz Cogley, there is only one or two more draws left and tickets are only €2, all support greatly appreciated.

Agri-Environmental Training Day

William Kelly from Kelly Agri Consultants will be hosting Agri-Environmental Training Scheme training day on Tuesday and Wednesday, August 30, and 31, at the Askamore Community Centre. This training day is for farmers interested in learning new environmental practices and standards and keeping updated with future agri-environment schemes. The training day will start at 9.30, with three hours in the hall, followed by lunch, then three hours in a field (location still to be confirmed).

There are limited spaces at these training sessions, so please make your interest known to Eilish Kilbride at 085 2156848, providing her with your herd number, the name on the herd number, your phone number and whether or not you have access to an Ag Food account. The name of the person who is on the herd number is the only one allowed to attend the training day.

Tinahely Craft Market

The Tinahely Craft market is now open on Friday as well as Saturdays, opening hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is a great selection of beautifully crafted pieces which make ideal gifts, so please come along and support your local artisans.

As it is National Craft month we will be having free hour long tutorials every Saturday for the month. Check social media for details.

Coollattin Famine summer School.

This year is the 175th anniversary of the Great Irish Famine which saw thousands of men, women and children avail of assisted emigration from Earl Fitzwilliam. Join us at our commemorative summer School in Coollattin House from September 1 to September 4.

To find out more and to book your place at some or all of the events go to coollattincanadianconnection.com or phone 086 3971922. It promises to be a wonderful weekend of history, heritage, craic and good food.

Indoor Bowls in Askamore

Over-50s Indoor Bowls is starting soon in Askamore Hall. Anyone interested in joining, please contact 085 2156848.

Cool Camping

Carnew Ladies’ Club are holding a Cool Camping club on Saturday, August 27, in Carnew GAA grounds, family camping with fun and games and barbecue, fittest family and more, to enter contact Aoife at 087 7944543, €40 per tent, all welcome.

Race night

There will be a race night on Saturday, August 27, at 9 p.m. in Jim Byrne’s for Lord Mayor campaign Bert Cogley, horses are on sale from the committee or Carnew Training and Development centre. All proceeds towards Carnew Community Care and the Back Alley Development fund. All support greatly appreciated.

Wicklow Scor

Wicklow Scor will be held on Friday, September 30, in St Bridget’s Hall, Carnew with solo singing, recitation, figure dancing, set dancing, ballad group, instrumental music, novelty act and question time, to enter contact Irishculturalofficer.wicklow @gaa.ie or fogartynoone@gmail.com.

Heritage Day

Carnew Heritage club are holding their annual heritage day on Sunday, September 18.