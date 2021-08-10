Around the Districts: Askamore to Carnew

ASKAMORE

Notes email contact

Email notes for the paper to maryberniedoran@gmail.com.

Camogie champions

Congratulations to the Kilush 2020 U-16 Camogie team on winning the Premier Final last weekend, when they beat Glynn Barntown 4-8 to 1-10. Well done to the team, mentors and all involved with the team.

St Brigid’s Church

Mass: Tuesday morning at 9.30 a.m. and Sunday morning at 11 a.m. Adoration Every Tuesday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. First Friday Mass Times: Kilrush 9.30 a.m. Askamore 6 p.m. First Friday calls to the sick and housebound will take place on Thursday and Friday, August 5, and 6.

Old Postage Stamps – Don’t forget to place your old postage stamps in the box provided in the main porch of the church. St Patrick’s Missions Kiltegan Medical Missionaries of Mary really appreciate all the stamps we send them. Thank you.

New Gym at Community Hall

A new gym will be opening in Askamore Community Hall on September 6. The Gym is being run by Colm O’Neill Fitness and there is a special offer running till August 13 for membership. For further information check out teh Askamore Community Facebook page or phone Colm at 085 7334076.

Rural Transport

Please contact Willie at 087 2449167 or Stacy at 087 9922481 to book a seat or for more details.

Kilrush-Askamore GAA lotto

The jackpot now stands at €12,900. There was no winner of the last draw which, the numbers were 1,5,11,13. The lucky dips went to: Sarah Kirwan, Andy Keane, David Carton, Heather Brownrigg. Seller Prize: Jimmy Ruth. The next draw takes place Tuesday 17th August next in Kilrush/Askamore GAA club grounds at 10 p.m. Tickets will be distributed through players and ticket promoters. If you are not in, you can’t win.

Club and county draw Tickets are on sale next week. Club members will be busy. Three draws with lots of fantastic prizes. Tickets cost €50.

BALLYCANEW

Skittles Tournament

After an amazing day last Sunday at our Skittles Tournament fundraiser for Brain Tumour Ireland in memory of Mickey Byrne raised €7,000 A huge thanks to all who sponsored and donated spot prizes and to all of our locals who pulled it all together in a sort space of time – see you next year

Split-the-pot

Congratulations to the Saturday, July 31, winner of split-the-pot, Jim Holohan – prize was €185. Thanks to everyone for your continued support. Envelopes will be available at usual locations this week.

St Patrick’s GAA lotto

There was no winner of the jackpot on Tuesday, August 3; winning numbers were 16, 24, 27 and 28. Nobody matched three numbers so €150 was donated to Gorey Hospital Hospice Ward.

Development Association

Coming soon to Ballycanew Resource Centre – Money Heist. A game of clues and puzzles to commit the crime of the century. A great way to spend a rainy afternoon. Available for groups up to six. Booking will be essential. Are you up for the challenge?

Little Ducklings playschool

Avail of the free playschool facility with Little Ducklings for your child. Little Ducklings Playschool are now taking enrolments for September 2021. Limited places available so contact Andrea at 087 9437166 to secure your child’s place now.

Notes

If you have anything that you would like to be included in the local notes then please contact Ann at 087 7433684 by 5 p.m. on Thursdays evenings or email annkehoe@yahoo.ie.

BALLYGARRETT

Local notes

If you have any items to be included in the Ballygarrett notes please email ballygarrettnotes@gmail.com before 5 p.m. on Thursday or phone 087 7433684.

Killenagh Wanderers FC

The Killenagh Wanderers lotto can now be played online at clubforce.com/clubs/soccer-killenagh-wanderers-afc-wexford. All online entries must be made by 6 p.m. on the evening of the draw.

Paper tickets continue to be on sale and can be bought at Rath’s Stores Ballygarrett and from usual ticket sellers.

In the online draw on Monday August 2, Jackpot was €10,600, numbers drawn were 1,2,12,24. No jackpot winner, there was one match 3 winner of €100: Rita Jordan, Ashbourne .

Réalt na Mara GAA

Our Little Stars is growing week on week. Every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for children 4-6 years. Our Future Stars

Walking track – Ballygarrett GAA have a floodlit walking track that is opened every evening till 10 p.m. This creates a safe place to walk/run as dark nights approach while also enabling us to enjoy all the physical and mental health benefits from jogging/walking. If you are not already a club member and would like to avail of social membership to use this amenity. Social membership is €25. All money raised goes to club development. Further queries: 087 6289327.

St Vincent de Paul

Anyone in need of Saint Vincent de Paul assistance should contact them on their confidential help line 085 1159495.

BOOLAVOGUE

Wedding bells

Congratulations to Margaret Roben, Tomnaboley, daughter of Catherine and the late John, who married Niall Tiedt, from Blackrock, Co. Dublin, in St Cormac’s church on the Friday, July 23.

After a beautiful wedding ceremony and Mass celebrated by Fr White CC, the Covid constrained reception was held in the Ferrycarrig Hotel. The happy couple honeymooned in Cork before returning to Switzerland where they both work.

GAA news

Our under-13 hurlers were in hard luck on Tuesday last, August 3, when thy lost out to Ballyhogue by a single point, 3-7 to 3-6 in a thrilling encounter in Monageer. The under-20 hurlers were also due to play the following night but were surprisingly given a walkover by Askamore. Meanwhile the minors had a good start to their chamionship on Monday ht second., beating Marshalstown by 0-15 to 0-5.

Camogie News

The under-10 camogie girls took part in a tournament on Sunday, August 1, with a ‘Red’ and a ‘White’ team representing the club in games against Oulart, Marshalstown, the Rapps and Oylegate. The ‘Whites’ beat Oulart and drew with Marshalstown and Oylegate. By beating both the Rapps and Oulart, the ‘Reds’ made it to the shield final. They beat Marshalstown in the semi-final and took on the Rapps in the final.

They were leading by a single point with only a minute to go only to have the town team slam home a goal and win by two points. The club would like to thank all the parents and coaches who helped out on the day and congratulate Fiadh Daly, who was nominated by the opposition teams as Monageer-Boolavogue’s ‘Player of the Tournament’.

The Reds: Clara Doran, Anna Lacey, Fiadh Daly, Niamh Kinsella, Mary Butler, Tara Whelan, Abbey Rigley, Alma Szaszvarosi, Elianna Clearly, Amber Flynn Doyle, Caoimhe Kinsella.

The Whites: Lucy Whelan, Órla Stafford, Katie Dempsey, Lil Murphy, Isla Hayes, Réaltín Burke, Sarah Turner, Katie-Rose Kelly, Sarah Murphy, Doris Spencer.

The previous week the under-12s took part in a blitz and won all three games against Ferns, St Ibar’s and St Pat’s to top their group. They beat Davidstown in the semi-final and came up against a very strong skillful Cloughbawn side in the final. The game see-sawed from start to finish with neither side giving in and just like the under-10s the following week, our brave girls were denied victory by late minute goal which left them two point adrift at the final whistle.

A special mention goes to Róisín Cash, who made at least four brilliant saves during the final to keep our girls in contention and congratulation to Julia Fahy, who was the Monageer-Boolavogue ‘Player of the Tournament’.

Panel: Saoire O’Reilly, Hannah Redmond, Kate Doyle, Tara Stafford, Robyn O’Loughlin, Sophie Fahy, Róisín Cash, Zara Murphy, Niamh O’Loughlin, Caoimhe Higgins, Julia Fahy, Blánaid Thomas, Alyssa Hayes, Céili Miller, Gráinne Sweeney.

GAA Mini Academy

The ‘Mini-Academy’ hosted by Monageer-Boolavogue GAA for all children born in 2016 or 2017 in Monageer on four Saturdays, will be starting this Saturday, August 7. From 10 a.m. till 10.45 a.m., the pitch will be buzzing with games and activities designed to get the boys and girls moving and developing their all round sporting abilities and won’t be just focusing on Gaelic games.

If you want more information, please contact Rose-Marie at 087 2453034 or Daire 087 2497804. Do come along. It’s going to be some term.

St Cormac’s News

With Wexford Football League announcing that the season will commence on the weekend of the 28th/August 29, anyone who missed registration on Friday the sixth. is asked to give their membership dues to Philip Christophi, Mark Ellix or John Farrington. The registration fees for the coming seasons are as follows: Adults, €120.00; Youths, €80.00; under-15/16, €65.00; under-12/13/14, €55.00; under-nine/10/11, €40.00;Non-playing members,€20.00.

Congratultions from St Cormac’s

St Cormac’s AFC would like to congratulate Seán Cooper, who recently won the Irish under-14 boys’ Golf Championship in Longford. Seán claimed the title after a three man play-off – well done.

CARNEW

Wedding anniversary

Happy 60th wedding anniversary to Pat and Helen OConnor, Croneyhorn.

GAA lotto

Carnew GAA lotto was not won numbers were 20, 24, 25 and 31. Lucky dips were Paudie McGing, Eoin and Boris Ivanoff, the next draw is August 16 at 9 p.m., tickets can be bought online or in any of the local shops. The jackpot is €8,700.

Community Text Alert

Carnew Garda are setting up a Text Alert scheme in the area, local representatives will be calling to all the houses in the area and forms can be returned to them or to your local garda station, Carnew Enterprise Centre or Victor Young News Agents with €10 to join.

Coolfancy Draw

A sincere thank you to everyone who supported the annual draw last Sunday which was held after the patron Mass, winners were: first €300 Conor Clinton; second €150 Bridget Hayde; third €75 Liam Keating, Castlebridge; fourth €30 Susan and Jim O’Sullivan; seller’s prize Thomas Gregan. A special thanks to all who sold tickets and especially the sponsors of the prizes, thank you very much.

Bingo

The next drive in bingo in Carnew is Sunday, August 22, at 2 p.m. in the GAA grounds all welcome.

Get Well

Get well wishes go to Tom Ryan, Croneyhorn.

Patrons

Shillelagh patron is on Sunday, August 15, and is drive in only. Tomacork patron was on August 8 and can be viewed on the Carnew Tomacork Facebook page. Coolfancy was on August 1 and can be viewed on Coolfancy Facebook page. Stay safe all.