Life in rural Ireland is ‘alive and well’ as Wexford community makes its comeback

While life has returned to normal for much of society following the pandemic, many have found themselves reluctant to resume the lives they once lived. In an effort to combat the underlying fears felt many in our smaller towns and villages, a special Community Comeback event has been held in Ballyfad Hall.

Organised by Muintir na Tire in partnership with Coolgreany and Ballyfad Community Alert, the aim of the event was to encourage people to come back out and engage with their local communities post Covid-19. A large crowd attended and spoke to representatives from some of the many organisations present at the event, including Home Instead, Alone, Alzheimers, Muintir na Tire, the Irish Countrywoman’s Association (ICA), An Garda Siochana, Awareness Head To Toe, the Irish Farmer’s Association (IFA), Wexford Money Advice and Budgeting (MABS), and a number of mental health groups.

There was also literature provided by Lorcan Brennan from Men’s Network and local lady Bridget Cullen offered her services to perform blood pressure testing. Irish Red Cross members Caroline, Declan and John provided a demonstration on CPR and use of defibrillators while, according to Margaret Quinn of Muintir na Tire, the highlight of the night for “the vast majority of the audience were the excellent presentations given by Niall O’Muiri from Wexford Mental Health Association (WMHA) and Alice Doyle from the IFA who discussed the Fair Deal scheme and inheritance.

"Both speakers were complimented on their ability to address an audience using lay mans language and to make what could be heavy content so relatable,” said Margaret acted as MC for the event.

Representatives from many community alert groups were present as were members of Gorey Community Policing unit, with Supt Dennis Whelan addressing the audience.

Commending the “beautiful food” supplied and served by Mary Darcy, Margaret wished to thank “all those who came along to listen, those who worked tirelessly in the organising of the event, the speakers and those who had Information stands, and Myles Carroll who made the beautiful new hall in Ballyfad available.

"The night was deemed to be a great success, not just as an information event but also as a very valuable social occasion, with an attendance of approximately 80 people it proves that, with a bit of effort, life in rural Ireland is alive and well.”