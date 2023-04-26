Kindness award is named after Hollyfort man who died in motorcycle accident

​

Former student of Coláiste Bhríde Finlay Power was renowned for his kind nature and owing to a new school award, his kindness, compassion and desire to always help others will live on.

The ‘Finlay Power Award for Kindness’ is a new award named after past-pupil Finlay Power from Hollyfort, who tragically died in a motorbike accident in 2021 at the age of 22. Open to everyone within the school, the award is aimed at continuing Finlay’s legacy within the community.

Finlay’s mother Catherine said that she was “beyond words” when she was approached by a member of school staff about the idea, adding that it is a lovely legacy.

“I was absolutely astounded. It is so nice and lovely that other people saw the qualities in Finlay we saw in him as his parents,” she said. “I am so proud of him and the fact that he is still thought of for his kindness.”

Staff and students at the school are now being invited to nominate people for the award, with the recipient to be announced at the awards day in May. Catherine, who will support the design of the trophy, will attend the ceremony to make the presentation.

“If Finlay’s legacy can do anything, it will make people think whether there is there someone they can nominate that has expressed kindness to them. Maybe it will become something that someone can strive to achieve as it is due to become an annual award.”

As a student in Coláiste Bhríde, Finlay himself received an award for his willingness to support others, explained Catherine.

“Finn received an award when he was in school that has never been given before and never been given since. It’s a lovely beautifully glass trophy that was awarded to him for his contribution to school life. He was always willing to help a teacher or pupil, always happy, and always trying to make a difference. He was also instrumental in the school council,” she said. “He had a great intuitive ability to know when someone was off and he’d let them know he was there for them.”

This kindness extended beyond his school community. He was also a member of Gorey Civil Defence, attended fire training with Wexford AFS unit and a supporter of the Irish Blood Transfusion Service.