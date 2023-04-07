Kind and creative Emma Quigley to be remembered at Wexford charity haircut event

Through a photo on the salon wall and memories shared by her colleagues and friends in daily conversations, Emma Quigley’s fun-loving and creative spirit lives on at Black Amber Gorey.

At a fundraiser event in her memory this Sunday, April 16, the Rathnure woman’s family, friends and colleagues will continue to keep the light she brought to their lives blazing, while also supporting others in need.

From 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., Black Amber will open its doors for a charity haircut day in aid of The Hope Centre. The inspiration for such an event is their dearly-missed friend and colleague, Emma Quigley, who died from a rare form of cancer on March 9 of last year.

Owner of Black Amber Gorey and one of the organisers of the upcoming event, Liam Kennedy, spoke of the energy and fun that Emma brought to Black Amber during her five years of working there.

“Emma was a fantastic person. She had a whole style of her own, not just in how she worked, but also in terms of how she dressed. She wore hats on a regular basis, which isn’t the norm in a workplace, but she was just out there on her own. She was a fun-loving, very happy young person.”

Emma was extremely popular with clients and colleagues alike, added Liam.

“She lived for her hairdressing. She would be very well known to her clients and she attracted young clients in particular because she did very different things and was very adventurous in her work.”

It may be just over one year since Emma passed away, but she is still centre stage in Black Amber as, according to Liam, a photo of her and the team remains on the salon floor.

“I think that will always be there. Everyone still talks about her at work and I think, in their lives, she is still there,” he said. “I know if she were around for a charity event like this, Emma would be very much in the thick of it!”

Those looking to change their look and make a change are being encouraged to book an appointment at Black Amber this Sunday, April 16, where 14 of the team’s stylists will be on hand to offer haircuts and styling. In order to maximise the amount that can be raised on the day, colour appointments will not be taken.

In exchange for the cut, clients are being asked to offer a minimum donation of €50. All of the money raised from the event will go to The Hope Centre. For those who are unable to attend on Sunday but still wish to support the cause, there will be donation buckets in the salon from Tuesday, April 11.

“It’s only after everything that happened with Emma that we realised the amount of people who are touched by cancer in some shape or form. Everyone seems to be touched by it. Therefore, as this is something close to everyone’s heart, we felt it was important to do something and give something back.”

The fundraiser will build upon the success of a recent charity dip for The Hope Centre at Baginbun Beach in Emma’s memory. Many of Emma’s colleagues from Black Amber salon attended, along with family from the Rathnure area, friends and Emma’s partner, David Looby. A total of €3,394 was raised through the event.​