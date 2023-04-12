Kilmuckridge volunteers spring into action with clean up event

Over the course of two days, volunteers of all ages plucked litter from pathways, ditches and shrubbery, with the aim of cleaning the roads around Kilmuckridge of as much accumulated litter as possible. The event proved to be a terrific success, with many hours of hard work put in by all, including long-term Tidy Towns members and members of the Ukrainian community.

While the event received a huge amount of support, the group involved were both amazed and saddened by the amount of litter that they discovered. A skip provided by Wexford Council was filled to overflowing with everything from old tyres, a mirror, a children’s broken bike, discarded clothing and beer glasses to a large number of cat food cans. However, soft drink cans and bottles, crisp packets and coffee cups still make up 75 per cent of the fresh litter the group see along the roadsides.

“My sincere thanks go to everyone who helped over the weekend, there were too many to mention by name, and to Hammel’s Hardware for lending us their truck to pick up all the bags,” said event organiser, Paula Mossman of Kilmuckridge Tidy Towns. “Littering and dumping along our roads is so unnecessary, unsightly and so bad for the environment. We appeal to everyone reading this to take your litter home with you and encourage your friends and neighbours to do the same.”