Investigations into Courtown incident at an advanced stage

Representatives from the Gorey community have strongly condemned a disturbance which led to an alleged stabbing in Courtown at the weekend, saying that steps must be taken to ensure it doesn’t happen again.

On Saturday afternoon shortly after 2 p.m., members of the gardaí responded to a report of a disturbance involving a group of males outside a premises in Courtown. The emergency services were also called and a man, believed to be in his 30s, was brought to hospital after sustaining injuries during the incident. His injures are not thought to be life threatening. Footage of the incident has since been widely shared on social media.

On Tuesday, a garda spokesperson said that investigations into the incident are at an advanced stage. They are currently appealing for witnesses.

Chairperson of Riverchapel Community Complex, Craig Lang, who volunteers in the local community, said that the incident is very disappointing.

"This is an isolated incident and it is not acceptable,” he added. “This is an issue for the gardaí. The guards are dealing with it and the hotel is dealing with it. Everyone is on board to support those that need to be supported.”

Meanwhile, Senator Malcolm Byrne condemned the incident and encouraged those with information to contact the gardaí.

“It’s difficult where you have a lot of people confined in a particular area. It can lead to certain tensions. However, in no way does that justify any violent behaviour. Any violent behaviour should not be tolerated and anyone with an information should cooperate with the gardaí.”

Councillor Joe Sullivan said that steps need to be taken to ensure such a “distasteful” and “unseemly” event does not happen again.