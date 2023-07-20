Interactive information board in Gorey will open up north Wexford attractions for tourists

A new information board in Gorey Shopping Centre will help to highlight the many tourist attractions available for visitors to north Wexford. Featuring an interactive QR code scanner, enabling visitors to scan the attractions on their phones to gather information, the information boards are the result of a collaboration between Love Gorey and the local municipal district.

“Tourism is so important to us in NW and we realised making an information board with a QR code would be a more sustainable option for people visiting the shopping centre who maybe weren’t aware of the number of attractions we have in the region,” said Norma Quinsey of Love Gorey.

With manager of the shopping centre, Niamh O’Byrne, a member of the Love Gorey committee, the information board follows on from the map of north Wexford which had been placed in the centre last year. And Norma hopes it will allow those unfamiliar with the area to learn more about the many things to do in the north of the country.

“We initially put a map up there last year which proved very popular and with the next phase of the project we wanted to ensure the tourist attractions in north Wexford are as easy to find as possible,” said Norma. “It was illustrated by local artist Amanda Doran and designed by Nonie Stafford of Blossom Ink Studio. Ultimately, it’s all about supporting tourism in the region.”