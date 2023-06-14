‘I’m incredibly lucky’ says cyclist who suffered multiple internal injuries in Wexford road crash
Simon BourkeWexford People
Speaking from his hospital bed in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Tallaght University Hospital Patryk Graczyk describes himself as “incredibly lucky”, as someone who has a lot to look forward to, a lot to be thankful. The 40-year-old Gorey man has been in the hospital since May 24 when, while cycling home from Courtown, he was struck by a car travelling at high speed. The impact left Patryk with a cracked skull, a leg broken in two places, internal complications, and, most worryingly, a pulmonary embolism.