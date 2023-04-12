Huge crowds roll into Wexford for tractor run in aid of Kilcavan cemetery extension

Group at the start of the Tractor and Vintage Car Run in aid of Tara Hill Cemetery extension at the Golden Anchor, Castletown. Photo: Jim Campbell

People from around the community rolled into Castletown for a tractor run aimed at raising funds for the extension of Kilcavan cemetery at Tara Hill.

From classic tractors to miniature machinery and even a vintage NYPD car, the diverse range of vehicles in the run created plenty of excitement for all who came along to watch and participate.

Following the event, many of those involved went to The Golden Anchor in Castletown, where they enjoyed food, music and conversation with their neighbours. A raffle with prizes donated by local businesses also helped to raise more funds towards the extension.

A total of €5,270 was raised through the event. This money will be added to the money previously raised for the cause.

A campaign for the future of Kilcavan cemetery was started by team of people led by Father Rodger O’Neill in recent years. It was fuelled by the concern over the increase in population in Tara Hill, and the fast approaching reality that the graveyard would become full and could no longer accommodate local families. Through a public appeal and several community events, the committee have raised money to put towards the purchase and development of adjacent land.

Those who could not attend but would like to give a donation can obtain envelopes in the church or contact the parish office.