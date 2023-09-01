Hollywood magic coming to North Wexford as Tara Studios to advance plans for Borleagh Manor

Information evening regarding plans for new studio to be held with local residents

Irish film financier John Gleeson is one of the backers of Tara Studios

Borleagh Manor is planned to be the site of a major film studio in north Wexford

A touch of Hollywood movie magic is coming to Gorey in the coming weeks as film studio bosses intend to hold an information evening with local residents to discuss building one of the largest film studios in Ireland, in north Wexford.

An Bord Pleanála gave the green light last year for a €20m film studio to be built at Inch, about five kilometres north of Gorey, at Borleagh Manor.

Borleagh Manor was previously owned by actor Richard Greene, star of the TV series The Adventures of Robin Hood. Guests over the years have included Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor.

When completed, Tara Studios will be one of the largest such facilities in Ireland, with the potential to create up to 120 jobs during the construction phase and 30 permanent jobs, as well as catering for up to 400 cast and film crew and 200 extras.

Wexford County Council expects the project to generate spin off jobs in tourism, hospitality and other services, and the plans have received broad support from community groups in the nearby village of Killanerin, and from County Councillors.

Tara Studios was established by the former chief executive of Britain’s Pinewood Studios, Ivan Dunleavey, and a leading film tax accountant and movie financier in Ireland, John Gleeson.

In its over 85-year history, Pinewood has gained a global reputation, associated with the James Bond and Star Wars franchises.

The aim is to build seven sound stages near Gorey, ten workshops and associated production facilities, within the 160-acre grounds of the 19th century listed building.

Wexford County Council had granted planning permission for the studios to be developed but this was challenged in an appeal to An Bord Pleanála by a local resident, who maintained it was inappropriate for the area.

Senator Malcolm Byrne said there is a capacity issue for the industry to develop in Ireland, due to a shortage of studio space. An Bord Pleanála has approved it, and the project developers now have the keys to Borleagh Manor, he said.

It’s understood Tara Studios are going to make a big announcement shortly and hold a Question-and-Answer session with local residents in Autumn in Gorey, before construction works begin next year.

“They are going to start a recruitment process,” said Senator Byrne. The intention is that there will about 30 people directly employed by the studio in general administration and in production. “But then there will be a requirement for painters, electricians, carpenters, and caterers, and all of that. It’s going to be quite significant.”

“The potential for north Wexford is huge. This is one of the big projects. There is great interest in it locally,” added Senator Byrne