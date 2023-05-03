High speed broadband on cards for thousands in Monamolin as Wexford roll out continues

A total of 2,800 premises in Monamolin will soon have faster internet speeds as the roll out of the new high speed fibre broadband network under the Government’s National Broadband Plan has commenced in the area.

On Friday, National Broadband Ireland (NBI), the company responsible for the roll out, announced that construction has commenced to deliver high-speed broadband to 2,800 premises in the Monamolin deployment area.

Having successfully completed the Survey and Design phase of the project, 2,808 Wexford premises in the Monamolin deployment area are now under construction to have high-speed fibre. When these works are completed, homes, businesses and farms in the areas will be ready to connect and order broadband from the NBI network.

Works have already been completed in other parts of Wexford and there are 4,779 premises that are available to order or pre-order high-speed, reliable broadband across the county, with 1,325 already connected to the network.

“Our teams are working tirelessly on the rollout plan and considerable progress has been made on the developments in Wexford,” said CEO of National Broadband Ireland, Peter Hendrick.

“The project is now at scale and we are confident that we can continue to accelerate the rollout and move even more premises through construction and into the order phase. We are currently partnering with retail service providers, and other stakeholders, to connect homes in Wexford. Minimum speeds of 500Mbps will be available.

“Our goal is to improve digital connectivity across the country. Digital connectivity has become a huge part of our everyday lives, and this new Fibre-to-the-Home network will be a key enabler for the sustainability of local businesses and communities.”

In Wexford, there are approximately 23,000 premises in the Intervention Area (IA), which includes homes, farms, commercial businesses and schools. Under the National Broadband Plan, County Wexford will see an investment of €88M in the new high speed fibre network. This will enable e-learning, remote monitoring of livestock or equipment, e-health initiatives, better energy efficiency in the home, and facilitate increased levels of remote working.

National Broadband Ireland is calling on people to visit nbi.ie/map/ and enter their Eircode to see if they are ready to connect.