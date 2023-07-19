High Court rules that Co Wexford principal suffered a ‘terrible injustice’ over his unfair dismissal

Aodhagán Ó Suird was ousted as principal of Gaelscoil Moshíológ in Gorey over 11 years ago due to the ‘unreasonable actions’ of the board of management and its chairperson

"This case is a shocking story of a terrible injustice done to Mr. Ó Suird. It resulted in his odyssey through the school disciplinary process, the unfair dismissal process, and the legal system in order to clear his name and to be reinstated as principal of the school he helped to establish. However, unlike the Odyssey, which only lasted ten years, Mr. O'Suird has had to endure this injustice for over eleven and a half years - all because of the unreasonable actions of Ms. Ni Dhuinn, the chairperson of the board of management, and other members of the board of management, of the school in question.”