Hats off to Wexford ladies group for successful Easter bonnet fundraiser

Siobhan Geoghegan, winner of the adults section in the Easter Bonnet competition in Courtown on Easter Sunday. Pic: Jim Campbell

At the Easter Bonnet competition in Courtown on Easter Sunday were Maureen Reynolds, Ella Adams, Margaret Johnston, Teresa Henshaw, Margaret Brady. Pic: Jim Campbell

Jennifer Kearney pictured at the Easter Bonnet competition in Courtown on Easter Sunday. Pic: Jim Campbell

PJ, Ciara and Molly Ireton enjoyed the Easter Bonnet competition in Courtown on Easter Sunday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Participants pictured with adjudicator Senator Malcolm Byrne at the Easter Bonnet competition in Courtown on Easter Sunday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Aoife Lawless pictured at the Easter Bonnet competition in Courtown on Easter Sunday. Pic: Jim Campbell

At the Easter Bonnet competition in Courtown on Easter Sunday were Fionnuala Doyle and Ciara Ireton. Pic: Jim Campbell

Jennifer Kearney pictured at the Easter Bonnet competition in Courtown on Easter Sunday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Kate Ryan, Aoife Lawless and Sheila Garland were at the Easter Bonnet competition in Courtown on Easter Sunday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Siobhan Geoghegan, winner of the adults section in the Easter Bonnet competition in Courtown on Easter Sunday. Pic: Jim Campbell

At the Easter Bonnet competition in Courtown on Easter Sunday were Aine Byrne, Killian Byrne, Jayden Byrne, Liz Byrne, .Aoife Kelly, Sinead Byrne. Pic: Jim Campbell

Tina Scotch and Fudge at the Easter Bonnet competition in Courtown on Easter Sunday. Pic: Jim Campbell

At the Easter Bonnet competition in Courtown on Easter Sunday were Maureen Reynolds, Ella Adams, Margaret Johnston, Teresa Henshaw, Margaret Brady. Pic: Jim Campbell

At the Easter Bonnet competition in Courtown on Easter Sunday were Catherine and Aoife Lawless. Pic: Jim Campbell

Pictured at the Easter Bonnet competition in Courtown on Easter Sunday were Tina Kavanagh, Jasmine Duignam, Sandra Duignam, Rhian Geraghty, Lennon and Phoebe Geraghty. Pic: Jim Campbell

PJ, Ciara and Molly Ireton enjoyed the Easter Bonnet competition in Courtown on Easter Sunday. Pic: Jim Campbell

At the Easter Bonnet competition in Courtown on Easter Sunday were Fionnuala Doyle and Ciara Ireton. Pic: Jim Campbell

Aoife Lawless pictured at the Easter Bonnet competition in Courtown on Easter Sunday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Pictured at the Easter Bonnet competition in Courtown on Easter Sunday were Tina Kavanagh, Jasmine Duignam, Sandra Duignam, Rhian Geraghty, Lennon and Phoebe Geraghty. Pic: Jim Campbell

Amy LewisGorey Guardian

Members of the Riverchapel Courtown Ladies Club put their heads together for a unique fundraiser aimed at raising money for Relay for Life Wexford.

From festive fedoras to bright-coloured bonnets and even a canine-sized cap, the ladies got their creative juices flowing for the Easter Bonnet Competition and fundraiser. Following a parade, in which the participants showed off their creations, Senator Malcolm Byrne and Founder of Riverchapel Free Cycle Liz Byrne had the difficult task of choosing the winners. Siobhan Geoghegan was named the winner of the adult’s section for her impressive floral hat.

According to Monica of Riverchapel Courtown Ladies Group, the event was a huge success which received a massive amount of support from businesses and individuals in the community. A total of €1,000 was raised on the day and this will soon be donated to Relay for Life Wexford – a project of the Irish Cancer Society.