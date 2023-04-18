Hats off to Wexford ladies group for successful Easter bonnet fundraiser

Members of the Riverchapel Courtown Ladies Club put their heads together for a unique fundraiser aimed at raising money for Relay for Life Wexford.

From festive fedoras to bright-coloured bonnets and even a canine-sized cap, the ladies got their creative juices flowing for the Easter Bonnet Competition and fundraiser. Following a parade, in which the participants showed off their creations, Senator Malcolm Byrne and Founder of Riverchapel Free Cycle Liz Byrne had the difficult task of choosing the winners. Siobhan Geoghegan was named the winner of the adult’s section for her impressive floral hat.

According to Monica of Riverchapel Courtown Ladies Group, the event was a huge success which received a massive amount of support from businesses and individuals in the community. A total of €1,000 was raised on the day and this will soon be donated to Relay for Life Wexford – a project of the Irish Cancer Society.