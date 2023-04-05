Grammy-winning songwriter Phil Madeira to jet into Gorey for songwriting workshop

In the coming days, Grammy-winning songwriter Phil Madeira and a group of songwriters from the USA, the UK and Ireland will descend on Gorey armed with these simple tools and a shared desire to make music. From April 11 to 15, Gorey will play host to one of Phil’s world-renowned Mercyland workshops – a collaborative songwriting event that will see the writers come together to make music in the Loch Garman Arms Hotel.

The budding writers will certainly be in good company. A songwriter, producer and member of Emmylou Harris’ band The Red Dirt Boys, Madeira’s songs have been recorded by big names including The Civil Wars, Buddy Miller, Alison Krauss, Keb’ Mo’ and Garth Brooks. His several-day Mercyland songwriting workshops have become somewhat legendary in songwriting circles since they began in 2014 and this year will mark the first time that they have taken place outside of the USA.

Bringing Mercyland across the Atlantic was an idea born from Phil’s own visit to Gorey. While organising such an event is no mean feat, it has been aided with the support and expertise of his friend and fellow musician/ songwriter, Sammy Horner, who first met Phil while recording with his band The Electrics in Tenessee.

“In 2019, Phil came here to produce a record for me and when he was here he told me we should do a Mercyland here in Ireland. Usually that means Dublin for Americans. I said ‘yeah, I’d need to figure out where and how’ and he said ‘right here, Gorey. Let’s do it right here in Gorey’,” explained Sammy, who lives in Ardamine.

“It was ready to happen the following year Everybody had booked their flights and we were ready to go. Then the pandemic. We were set for April and the pandemic came in March so we had to cancel.”

With so much uncertainty in the two years that followed, Phil and Sammy decided to postpone the event until they knew that it could go ahead without a hitch. Next week, they will finally get to see this idea come to fruition as they join approximately 15 other songwriters in the Loch Garman Hotel. Following a welcome event hosted by Love Gorey in the Loch Garman Arms on the Tuesday, the writers will get the creative juices flowing on Wednesday as they take part in the first writing workshop. Members of the public will have the opportunity to see music in the making as throughout the evening, the artists will be playing their new pieces together, teasing out what works and what doesn’t.

The writers and musicians will participate in writing workshops in Gorey and the National Opera House over the course of the following two days before hitting the spotlight in the Hungry Bear’s venue, “The Bear Cave”, for a public performance on Saturday, April 15. The first half of the event will see the Mercyland participants performing, while the latter section will see Phil and Sammy team up to perform some of their own work. It promises to showcase a diverse range of talent and give people the opportunity to rub shoulders with both established and rising songwriters.

“There will be a bit of everything on the night. “You’ll hear country guys, blue guys, show guys and opera, to name a few,” explained Sammy.

Originally from Belfast, Sammy travelled and lived all across the globe before settling in north Wexford with his wife and fellow musician in The Sweet Sorrows, Kylie. He feels that Gorey town will offer the songwriters the perfect backdrop for both gaining musical inspiration and getting a true sense of Irish culture.

“There are beautiful things happening here. There are sessions here most Thursday nights in French’s, and a traditional Irish music session once a month. There’s plenty of nice places to eat, lots of pubs and they don’t have to go far to get a taste of what Ireland’s about.”

As an experienced songwriter himself, Sammy feels that collaborative opportunities like this can lead to some of the best songs. Writing from personal experience is also something at the heart of the craft.

“With all writing, good stories and songs come from writing what you know. Telling the truth in a song. Country music is meant to be three chords and the truth. The very best songs are the ones that make us say, ‘I know that feeling’. The broken-hearted songs, the ones when you get dumped, the love songs, the sad songs, the songs about loss. These are the ones that really get us,” he said. “Look at the U2 line ‘I still haven’t found what I’m looking for’. Who doesn’t know that feeling? That’s a line that everybody understands.”

Sammy himself recalls some moments in his life when the emotion evoked by a song was so strong, that he had to take a pause and truly feel it.

“I was driving home from Inverness in Scotland at three in the morning one night and I had the radio on, which I don’t usually do. Mary Coughlan came on and was singing ‘Invisible to You’. I had to stop my car in the dark A9 in Scotland in the snow and wait until I could drive again because I was so wrecked by the song. I was living a life at that point where that’s exactly how I felt, where I was invisible to people I felt cared for me.”

With 50 albums to his name and more music and stories in the pipeline, Sammy’s own words are sure to have struck a chord with many people across the globe. One song in particular has proven to be a hit for people marking a whole range of milestones, from the special to the sorrowful to the downright bizarre.

“When I lived in Scotland, a friend of mine was getting married and I was marrying them. I had lost my job about six months before and I had no money. If someone is getting married, you should give them something, and I had no money, so I wrote a song. It was based on old Irish blessings,” he explained.

Entitled ‘The Blessing’, this song has since been played by many people during some of the biggest moments of their lives. It’s been performed at government openings in Australia, by children’s choirs in schools and at funerals, weddings and baby dedications, all over the world, explained Sammy.

“In one bizarre case, I was in Germany with a friend of mine. Someone had given us their house to stay in in a little village. One day, a tall, athletic, handsome German dude came to the door and said ‘are you Sammy? My grandmother wants to speak with you’. So we went to his grandmother’s house and she couldn’t speak any English but she was raving,” explained Sammy.

Interpreting his grandmother’s words, the young German man explained how he was an extreme sportsman and survivalist, and that his grandmother was not too pleased with his career choice, said Sammy.

“Two years previously, he had been dropped off in the Burmese jungle. He was meant to get out in three days, but he got lost and they thought he had died. He was in there for two weeks. His grandmother was not happy about this at all, or with his latest venture which was to jump out of a helicopter on a snowboard and snowboard down the mountain. Because the song is, in its purest form, a blessing, she wanted me to sing it to him before he went,” he continued. “There was an old piano in the corner, which I can’t play, but my friend can clunk out a few tunes. So my mate is clunking out on this out-of-tune piano and this big dude is looking at me and I’m singing and like ‘I’m sorry man’. He’s red and I’m red and the piano is out of tune and his grandmother has her eyes closed, her hands up.”

Three weeks later, Sammy received an email from an unusual email address. On opening it, he discovered that it was penned by the German man he’d recently serenaded.

“He said ‘Sammy I had to write to you’. He said that when they were at base camp, the chopper came down and the pilot said to make sure you’ve got everything because once we go up, we don’t go back. So they all went down to base camp to get their stuff. The chopper pilot goes in to round everyone up and after he left the helicopter, the helicopter exploded. Miraculously, nobody was hurt. I often tell people, if you buy that record, you will not die in a helicopter accident.”

Whether someone is a songwriter, a musician, or just simply comes along to listen, the music created and shared at the upcoming Mercyland workshops and performances will, no doubt, leave a mark on those who experience it.

“People find comfort in music. They find solace, they find common humanity. I think that’s what we get from, not just music, but writing and all art. I think that’s what art does better than anything else. It shows us a common humanity.”

Tickets for the Mercyland performance at The Bear Cave will soon be on sale from The Hungry Bear.