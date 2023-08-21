Gorey’s Gaslamp Gallery wins Rose of Tralee window display award

The Gaslamp Gallery was the winner of the Rose of Tralee Window Competition 2023 sponsored by the Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District. Proprietor Claire O'Connell received the prize from Cathaoirleach Cllr Pip Breen alongside the winning window on Thursday pictured with Norma Quinsey (Love Gorey) and Liz Stanley (Senior Staff Officer, Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District). Pic: Jim Campbell

The Gaslamp Gallery was the winner of the Rose of Tralee Window Competition 2023, sponsored by the Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District.

Proprietor Claire O'Connell received the €500 prize from Cathaoirleach Cllr Pip Breen alongside the winning window on Thursday, with Norma Quinsey of Love Gorey, and Liz Stanley, Senior Staff Officer with Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District.

Ms O’Connell said her team were inspired to showcase local artists such as painter Maria Dowling. “We were trying to be as relevant as possible to the Roses and the competition, and we also wanted to take a sustainable approach and work with the community because we borrowed the roses from St Aidan’s Garden Centre,” said Ms O’Connell.

Ms O’Connell extended a special thanks to Noeleen Grannell from St Aidan’s, and Synan O’Mahony, a professional designer who donated the Organza fabric for the window.

“It’s a great community, we all helped each other out,” she said. Two Harpists, Molly Carroll and Niamh Byrne, entertained the Roses on the evening, while the Mayo Rose, Kate Heneghan, displayed her musical skills when she stopped by to play the Harp to the delight of onlookers.

“Lots of the Roses came in and stopped to have their photos taken with the paintings. It was a lovely evening,” added Ms O’Connell, who said some of the €500 would go towards paying the Harpists, and to invest in the gallery’s upcoming Halloween window display.

Liz Stanley thanked all of Gorey’s businesses for coming on board and supporting the initiative because “without them it would be impossible to deliver such a standard, and such a welcome to the Roses. I would certainly like to thank the businesses for their input.”

The Judges considered the Gaslamp Gallery’s window display to be wonderfully visually impactive, and the proprietor, Clare O’Connell, “went to a lot of extra effort,” said Ms Stanley.

“She had artwork there that was directly linked to Tralee. She had the harps outside on the evening, so she certainly went above and beyond to deliver an excellent presentation, both through her window and the entertainment on the evening.”

Ms Stanley pointed to upcoming events such the Gorey Yellow Belly Comedy Festival in October, and some 15 events for Culture Night in September, as a sign that Gorey is going from strength to strength.