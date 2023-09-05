Gorey’s Esmonde Street to undergo €4 million revamp next year

Plans are in train to redevelop and revamp Esmonde Street in Gorey with a major investment that will freshen up the whole streetscape with new furniture, lighting, paving and greenery.

Wexford County Council plans to spend up to €4m on Esmonde Street and Esmonde Lane on a project that will breathe new life into the town centre.

“The Main Street in Gorey is quite congested with traffic and pedestrians,” said Wexford County Council CEO Tom Enright. “We’re trying to extend the commercial heart of the town. The footpaths, lighting, and public realm space around Esmonde Street needs to be improved. We have a major plan that we will be bringing back to Councillors this Autumn to finalise and to complete that plan so we can prepare tender documents.”

The existing footpaths, road surface, new public realm facilities, trees and shrub, appropriate seating, and possibly a new bus stop, are all being considered for replacement and upgrading.

“It’s really just to refresh that whole area, to make it look much more attractive, and to make it easier for pedestrians to use, as it’s not at the moment,” he said.

As the retail offering is so strong in Gorey, the aim is to provide facilities to make the area more pedestrian friendly. If all goes to plan, construction would begin next year.

Mr Enright doesn’t foresee any resistance from local traders in relation to the construction works. “There will be some inconvenience, but the inconvenience will be over a short period of time. The improvements will be permanent.

“The traders understand that something has to be done there. The footpaths at the moment are very poor. If you want to make the street more attractive, to attract more business to the retailers there, you have to have proper footpaths, public lighting, proper public realm spaces, safe road crossings and so on. I think the traders understand that this is an improvement that should help all businesses.

“While it will cause some inconvenience while construction work is being done, I think that is a small price to pay given that we will end up with a brand new streetscape which would be very attractive and much easier for people to use,” added Mr Enright.