Gorey writers learn how to tell their story in memoir workshop with Jackie Hayden

They say that everyone has a book in them and at a recent workshop with former Hot Press writer Jackie Hayden, members of Gorey Writers Group learned how to share their own story.

The event, which took place in the Loch Garman Arms Hotel, gave the writers a crash course in the art of writing memoir. As one of Ireland’s most respected music writers and the author of ‘My Boy’ his book about Philip Lynott, ‘Love and Theft? Bob Dylan’s Celtic Odyssey’ and his biography of Don Baker, ‘The Winner In Me’, Jackie is well-versed in the style. Jackie also spent 29 years with Hot Press where he interviewed and told the stories of artists including Mick Taylor of The Rolling Stones, Christy Moore, Sinead O’Connor, Glen Campbell and Bob Geldof.

According to Carmel of Gorey Writers Group, the workshop was an extremely informative and interesting event, one that gave each writer the opportunity to ask questions and put pen to paper. Jackie offered them a myriad of tips on memoir writing, including those regarding editing and publishing and the importance of stringent fact-checking. Several of the group members are interested in penning their own memoirs, said Carmel, and this workshop offered them all of the tools to get going on the first chapter.

This was certainly not the first time that the group members had worked with Jackie. In 2019, the writer launched their anthology ‘Taking Flight’, which had a diverse range of contributions from the members. This was the second such anthology, with the first ‘Fledglings’ launched in 2016 by the late John Wyse Jackson who owned Zozimus bookshop.

Gorey Writer’s Group will glean knowledge from another successful author later this month when they take part in a workshop with local author Sheila Forsey.

Sheila is the author of four novels and her work has reached the Irish Times Best Sellers list. Her latest book ‘The Lake House at Lenashee’, which is primarily set in Clare in the 1960s, has been described by The Sunday Independent as “a Gothic-style tale with an Irish twist…escapism at its best”. Sheila’s writing has received numerous acclaimed reviews for giving a visual and textured insight into Ireland's past in the last century. She is also a playwright and a tutor in creative writing.

The Gorey Writers Group was founded by Bernie Walsh in 2006 and has gone from strength to strength ever since.

