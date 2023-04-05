Gorey woman Mari Cahalane honoured for her contributions to science and technology

Gorey native Mari Cahalane’s contributions to the promotion and advancement of STEM in Ireland were recognised at the National University of Ireland honorary degree conferring ceremony recently.

Mari, who has been involved in the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition since 2001, was one of four people to receive an honorary degree from Chancellor of the University, Dr Maurice Manning for making exceptional contributions in her field. She was presented with this degree at a special ceremony in the Royal College of Physicians of Ireland, Kildare Street.

Mari joined BT in 2001 and has held a number of roles including Head of Sponsorship and Events for BT in Ireland, Head of Events in Europe, PR and Events Manager and Ocean Communications, while she also worked in Board Secretariat and the Public Affairs Department in BT’s London HQ. She holds a diploma from Dublin Business School in Marketing and Sales.

Mari has been involved in the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition since 2001 when she volunteered for the first time. She became the head of the exhibition in 2009. In 2018, as the Irish national organiser for the European Union Contest for Young Scientists, she organised and hosted the 30th edition of the event in Dublin.

This isn’t the first time Mari has been recognised for her contributions. In 2015, she was named as one of 10 “bright sparks” igniting the Irish STEM scene and as one of the Top 100 Irish Women in STEM by Silicon Republic.