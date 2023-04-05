Gorey to Courtown footpath slowed due to lack of resources

At the March meeting of Gorey Kilmuckridge Municipal District Council, Councillor Anthony Donohoe sought an update on the Courtown to Gorey footpath project. Ms Kehoe said that she had been speaking with a Senior Engineer in Gorey about the matter and it was determined that, while funding is in place for this, the time and resources needed to manage such an endeavour are not. She said they are currently looking at what they can do to drive the project on.

​

​

​