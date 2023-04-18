Gorey Tidy Towns tackle scourge of illegal dumping during clean-up event

Gorey Tidy Towns pictured at Tesco's car park to commence their around Gorey on Friday. (l to r)- Daphne Owens, Pauline Stedmond, Charlie Kavanagh, Colette Kavanagh, Billy Halford, John Woodbyrne, Cliona Woodbyrne, Cel Leacy. Missing from picture were Mary Porter, Joe Kenny, Alison Murphy and Fintan Lambe. Pic: Jim Campbell

A discarded television, old clothes, and other sodden debris were some of the many things that the Gorey Tidy Towns volunteers discovered in the Tesco Gorey car park where they gathered for their annual spring clean.

While their plan was to meet at the car park and spread out around the town, the illegal dumping behind the bins needed to be cleared out first. In the end, they filled eight sacks with rubbish from around the bins alone.

Gorey Tidy Towns chairperson John Woodbyrne appealed to users of the recycling facility to respect the area and to only place items for recycling in the bins, and not to leave unwanted rubbish around them.

The volunteers then divided into groups and spread out to clean the approach roads into town. They gathered three bags of rubbish along the Ballycanew Road, two on the old Arklow Road and Esmonde Street area, and four on the Creagh Road. The previous day, four bags were filled in Ramsfort Woodland while the Tus and CE Scheme workers also gathered up three wheel rims, a table and mattress springs. Volunteer Joe Kenny filled six bags of litter along the Clough Road.

It's been a busy few weeks for the volunteers and scheme workers, with the Spring Clean 23 and the North Wexford 2K Clean just some of the many initiatives they have been involved with. The group wishes to thank all who all who took part and to all those in the community who carry out individual clean ups while out for a walk.