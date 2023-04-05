Gorey Tennis Club serves successful fundraiser in aid of Irish Red Cross

Pictured at the fundraiser in Gorey Tennis Club on Saturday in aid of the Turkey and Syria earthquake survivors were Laura Funge, Margaret Nolan, Eileen Cullen (Club President), Ann Rooney (Club Secretary), Matthew and Michael Rous. Pic: Jim Campbell

Members of Gorey Tennis Club served up a social event for a cause lately when they organised a coffee morning in aid of the Irish Red Cross Turkey and Syria Earthquake appeal.

The event, which attracted both players and supporters of the club, gave people the chance to come together for coffee, cake, conversation and a raffle. It proved to be a hugely successful fundraiser, with a total of €3,015 raised for the Irish Red Cross. In addition to serving as an opportunity to raise funds for an important cause, it also offered people the chance to socialise with others in a relaxed setting off of the court.

A cheque for this amount raised was recently donated to a representative of the organisation.

Located off Esmonde Street, Gorey Tennis Club is approaching its sixtieth anniversary, having been established in 1967 when the first committee meeting was held. The official opening of two hard tennis courts took place in June 1968. The club now comprises four astro-turf floodlit courts, a modern clubhouse and parking facilities. It is a very active and social club with many regular events on throughout the year for Junior and Senior Members.