Gorey students get a slice of success at Wexford Student Enterprise Awards

Gorey Community School students were awarded for their culinary and conversation skills when they picked up the Best Interview Award at Senior level at the Student Enterprise Programme County Final.

Robyn Kinsella, Grace Willoughby and Sarah Fitzpatrick – who are the brains behind luxury treat box business, TaketheCakee – were thrilled to receive the award following many months of hard work and dedication. Their company involved producing luxury treat boxes which included a variety of delicious homemade baked goods and proved particularly successful in the run-up to Christmas. In honour of their achievements, the students were presented with certificates by Minister Paul Kehoe and Councillor George Lawlor.

Founders of The Scrub Shack, Tara Redmond, Hollie Nolan and Ella Hempenstall also represented the school on the night, as did Elizabeth Tully, Emily Leppla and Casey McDonald, who founded Blingz and Thingz.

The Student Enterprise County Final was held at Wexford County Council headquarters with over 400 people in attendance. Over 1,400 students from 18 different school across the county took part in the Student Enterprise Programme in Wexford this year.

The enterprise education initiative, funded by the Government of Ireland through Enterprise Ireland and delivered by the 31 Local Enterprise Offices in local authorities throughout the country, saw over 25,000 students from just under 500 secondary schools across the country take part in 2021/ 2022. The programme supports students to create, design and market their own business, all with the hope of reaching the National Finals.