Gorey students celebrate ‘excellent’ Leaving Cert results day

PJ Doyle over the moon after receiving his leaving certificate results online on Friday pictured with his dad Philip Doyle and school Chaplin Mary Redmond in Gorey Community School on Friday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Thumbs up from Colin Kinsella after receiving his leaving certificate results in Gorey Community School on Friday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Sarah Kearney with teacher Rose Martin after receiving her leaving certificate results in Gorey Community School on Friday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Sophie Smyth and Ava Callaghan after receiving their leaving certificate results in Gorey Community School on Friday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Plenty of smiles from Autumn Kavanagh and Maisie Adams after receiving their leaving certificate results online in Gorey Community School on Friday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Rian O'Connor delighted with his leaving certificate results on Friday pictured with his Japanese teacher Susan Wilson in Gorey Community School on Friday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Sarah Kearney with teacher Rose Martin after receiving her leaving certificate results in Gorey Community School on Friday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Aleksandra Szwak and Aibhin Kenny sharing the good news with family after receiving their leaving certificate results in Gorey Community School on Friday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Sabrina Howes, Sophie Smyth and Ava Callaghan after receiving their leaving certificate results in Gorey Community School on Friday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Danny Kenny after receiving his leaving certificate results in Gorey Community School on Friday pictured with his first cousin and teacher Laura Ní Bhiorna. Pic: Jim Campbell

A very happy Autumn Kavanagh and Maisie Adams after receiving their leaving certificate results online in Gorey Community School on Friday pictured with school principal Michael Finn. Pic: Jim Campbell

Aleksandra Szwak and Aibhin Kenny after receiving their leaving certificate results in Gorey Community School on Friday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Millie Doran with proud mam Nicola Doran after receiving her leaving certificate results in Gorey Community School on Friday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Sarah Kearney with teacher Rose Martin after receiving her leaving certificate results in Gorey Community School on Friday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Students and relatives await their leaving certificate results in Gorey Community School on Friday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Roisin Hughes with teacher Emma Hamilton after receiving her leaving certificate results in Gorey Community School on Friday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Veronica Strek and Marrianne Toohig after receiving their leaving certificate results in Gorey Community School on Friday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Students from Gorey Community School who received over 600 points in their Leaving Certificate. (l to r)- Michael Finn (Principal), Rose Martin (Year Head), Ava Doran, Grace Ivanoff, Jennifer O'Gorman, Joe Doyle, Stella Kehoe (Deputy Principal). Missing from photo were Antoni Stepien, Remi Laloy and Andy Yu. Pic: Jim Campbell

Gorey Guardian

Gorey Community School enjoyed a bumper harvest of great Leaving Cert results this year, with most students delighted that all the hard work paid off.

Principal Michael Finn and the staff hosted an hour-long reception for the Sixth Year students on Friday as the Leaving Cert results emerged, with Guidance Counsellors on hand to dispense advice.

There were butterflies in the stomach for many as they opened their results, said Principal Finn. “As I said to the incoming Sixth Years this morning, that regardless of what record the school has for excellent results, I always still have a bit of a sleepless night the night beforehand, so I don’t know how the students were feeling. But on the Friday morning, we were absolutely delighted. It was the usual high standard,” he said.

Gorey Community School’s diverse student body includes 270 students receiving their LC results. “We had a very large number who had over 500 points,” he said.

Forty one students achieved over 500 points, and of that 41, four students achieved the maximum of 625 points. Seven students achieved over 600 students in the school.

“We had a Leaving Cert Applied class as well, and we had a large number of students who got merits and distinctions. As I said to the children, it’s not just about the 625 points or the 500 points, it’s also about the kids achieving their potential and getting the grades that reflect their ability. The results are outstanding every year,” said Mr Finn.

However, there were concerns about students getting results online at home. “I know they might be getting them with their families, or is some cases on their own. But whether you do really well, or don’t do as well as well you’d hoped, there’s a huge anti-climax there when you’re doing it on your own, or just with your immediate family,” said Principal Finn.

Students and parents were invited in to discuss the results with teachers in the Quad and celebrate with friends. For students who were disappointed, there was professional advice on further options. The next big day is Wednesday, August 30, when the CAO offers are made public, but counselling support continues on in to September, added Mr Finn.