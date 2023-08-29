Gorey students celebrate ‘excellent’ Leaving Cert results day

Students from Gorey Community School who received over 600 points in their Leaving Certificate. (l to r)- Michael Finn (Principal), Rose Martin (Year Head), Ava Doran, Grace Ivanoff, Jennifer O'Gorman, Joe Doyle, Stella Kehoe (Deputy Principal). Missing from photo were Antoni Stepien, Remi Laloy and Andy Yu. Pic: Jim Campbell

Danny Kenny after receiving his leaving certificate results in Gorey Community School on Friday pictured with his first cousin and teacher Laura Ní Bhiorna. Pic: Jim Campbell

PJ Doyle over the moon after receiving his leaving certificate results online on Friday pictured with his dad Philip Doyle and school Chaplin Mary Redmond in Gorey Community School on Friday. Pic: Jim Campbell

Gorey Community School enjoyed a bumper harvest of great Leaving Cert results this year, with most students delighted that all the hard work paid off.

Principal Michael Finn and the staff hosted an hour-long reception for the Sixth Year students on Friday as the Leaving Cert results emerged, with Guidance Counsellors on hand to dispense advice.

There were butterflies in the stomach for many as they opened their results, said Principal Finn. “As I said to the incoming Sixth Years this morning, that regardless of what record the school has for excellent results, I always still have a bit of a sleepless night the night beforehand, so I don’t know how the students were feeling. But on the Friday morning, we were absolutely delighted. It was the usual high standard,” he said.

Gorey Community School’s diverse student body includes 270 students receiving their LC results. “We had a very large number who had over 500 points,” he said.

Forty one students achieved over 500 points, and of that 41, four students achieved the maximum of 625 points. Seven students achieved over 600 students in the school.

“We had a Leaving Cert Applied class as well, and we had a large number of students who got merits and distinctions. As I said to the children, it’s not just about the 625 points or the 500 points, it’s also about the kids achieving their potential and getting the grades that reflect their ability. The results are outstanding every year,” said Mr Finn.

However, there were concerns about students getting results online at home. “I know they might be getting them with their families, or is some cases on their own. But whether you do really well, or don’t do as well as well you’d hoped, there’s a huge anti-climax there when you’re doing it on your own, or just with your immediate family,” said Principal Finn.

Students and parents were invited in to discuss the results with teachers in the Quad and celebrate with friends. For students who were disappointed, there was professional advice on further options. The next big day is Wednesday, August 30, when the CAO offers are made public, but counselling support continues on in to September, added Mr Finn.