Gorey School of Art to present ‘Second Nature’ exhibition features works by Jimmy Lawlor and daughter Hetty

Gorey School of Art will present the captivating Second Nature exhibition on Saturday, August 19, featuring the brilliant works of local artist Jimmy Lawlor and his talented daughter Hetty.

The exhibition opens its doors on August 19 at 7 pm, with an exciting evening reception until 9pm. It will be open daily for one week from 10am to 4 pm.

Jimmy Lawlor, a renowned artist originally from Gorey but now residing in Westport, County Mayo, with his family, brings a unique perspective on the connection between humans and the creatures that surround us.

His art explores the concept of "second nature”, where he playfully draws parallels between human life and the remarkable attributes of specific wildlife. Through his art, he highlights a hopeful harmony and compatibility between humans and animals.

Hetty's approach to "second nature" takes a conscious look at Irish attitudes towards wildlife and the impact of human intervention, especially concerning the division of land for farming. Her artwork thoughtfully questions the treatment of farm animals as secondary to native wildlife, almost like replicas designed for human use. Hetty masterfully explores the fluidity and malleability of animal forms while contemplating the ornamental treatment of creatures and its impact on human-animal relationships.

“We are thrilled to share some exciting details from Hetty Lawlor's artwork, which she shares on her website,” said a spokesperson. Hetty, a 23-year-old artist with a large interest in native wildlife alongside portraiture, has made appearances on Sky’s Portrait Artist of the Year, and on RTE, and done artwork for GOAL and the Bar of Ireland.

Both artists creatively use visuals and language to express the deep connection between wildlife and humans in their artworks. Their masterpieces are infused with elements of ancient Irish traditions, presented through a modern lens.

The Second Nature exhibition offers a thought-provoking journey into the intricate relationship between humans and the natural world, leaving visitors with a profound sense of contemplation. Jimmy and Hetty Lawlor's art invites viewers to appreciate the delicate balance between humanity and the environment with light-hearted humour and optimistic perspectives.

Don't miss this captivating exhibition at Gorey School of Art, where Second Nature will be on display from August 19 for one week. Come and experience the extraordinary works of these talented artists that celebrate the beauty and interconnectedness of our world