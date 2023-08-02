Gorey Principal is determined to return to Gaelscoil Moshíológ in September

Eleven year battle has vindicated Aodhagán Ó Súird

Former school principal of Gaelscoil Moshíológ in Gorey, Aodhagán Ó Súird, has said he hopes to return to the school he was unfairly dismissed from 11 years ago, next September.

Mr Ó Súird told South East radio last Wednesday that his long battle with the school’s Board of Management to regain his job and clear his name was like running a marathon.

“You still have sore shoulders, and sore knees and sore joints. It takes a long time to come back from it, and I’m not back yet,” he said.

A High Court Judge ruled in July that Mr Ó Súird, who was unfairly dismissed due to “disastrous and unreasonable misjudgments” by the school’s board of management, must be reinstated immediately to his position.

“Although we’ve received a judgement, it hasn’t sunk in,” he told the Morning Mix with Alan Corcoran.

His case was described as one of a “terrible injustice” by the unreasonable actions of the board. Born and raised in Gorey, Mr Ó Súird attended the local Christian Brothers School, before training to be a teacher in Dublin, where he taught for six years.

He returned to act as Principal in Boolavogue, where he still lives, before transferring to a Gaelscoil in Wexford under Áine Gannon.

In 2002, he was on a committee which managed to open the new Gaelscoil in Gorey, which moved to a new premises in 2008 near the Educate Together in Creagh.

“Life was frenetic. We had gone from 20 pupils up to around 210. It grew to about 240 after that,” he said.

Recalling the chain of events which led to his unfair dismissal, Mr Ó Súird said he “did wrong” when he gave out to a little lad in the class.

“He slammed his chair as he sat down, and I went over and I grabbed him, pulled him towards me, hammered on the desk” and told him in Irish, “I’m not going to let you destroy the good atmosphere in this class with your pussiness.”

“I was wrong,” he said. “I can explain why, but it doesn’t excuse what I did.” He met with the parents and they were “so honourable and so good.” “They forgave me”.

Mr Ó Súird rang the chairperson of the board and told her what had transpired. The chairperson initially seemed supportive. He had wanted to take a certain course of action, but she advised him to take a different course, he said. He was put on “admin leave.”

In April of 2012, he was instructed in writing not to enter the school. He had three children in the school, one of whom was having a graduation. When he raised this with the acting Principal he was told he could come in as a parent.

He told the Principal, “I have it in writing I’m not to come in. If I do come in, I will be going against this.” He asked for permission in writing, which he didn’t receive.

At one stage, one of his children fell ill, but he wasn’t allowed in to collect them. In August, the HSE wrote to the Board saying there was no child protection issue.

“I expected to be back in December,” he said. January came and went and still no return. He was told there was an issue with teaching hours.

Frustrated and worried, Mr Ó Súird said the chairperson started to investigate student numbers. “This investigation was going on behind my back, without my knowledge.”

The Board had been sent a letter from the parents of the child in question, saying it was a minor incident and it had been resolved satisfactorily.

“I didn’t know they had received that,” he said. “They got that in January 2012, within two weeks of the incident.” He discovered the letter years later, from the solicitor and not the board of management.

The numbers issue was raised. “I should have got a comprehensive report on all these issues. The goal posts were changing,” he said.

There were three disciplinary meetings, at which a stenographer was present. It was claimed he was “massaging” the figures by adding the names of pupils to the school roll.

Mr Ó Súird had various witnesses backing him up, but the Board still found him “guilty” and he was sacked.

The radio host read an excerpt of Justice Brian Cregan’s decision, saying the Board of Management seemed to be motivated by an “animus” against Mr Ó Súird, and were “determined that he would never again serve as Principal.”

“It’s quite a damning indictment of the actions taken against you,” said Mr Corcoran.

“The Judge found that there was an animus, but I don’t know where it came from,” said Mr Ó Súird.

Mr Ó Súird said he continues to have faith in the legal process, despite it taking 11 years to resolve, and separate rulings from the Workplace Relations Commission and the Labour Court.

“The Board heard emphatic evidence which wasn’t refuted, from two members of the previous Boards. They heard evidence from two very experienced Principals that this was common practice.

“They heard that there was a grey area, and yet the Board turned around and said, ‘we believe Aodhagán did this off his own bat, without any support from the Board of Management’.”

The disciplinary appeals panel is a “very flawed” system, and those who sat on his panel should look into their hearts to consider whether they should ever sit on a similar panel again, said Mr Ó Súird.

The case has taken its toll on Mr Ó Súird’s personal life and family. It was “heartbreaking” to drop his kids off at the school he had helped found. “I would walk into shops and it would get quiet. People would be looking at me.”

His family stuck by him, especially his wife. He knew they were “ludicrous and spurious” allegations. Mr Ó Súird is owed backpay of seven years, 50 per cent of that will go on taxes and charges, while much of the rest will go on legal costs for the eleven days in Court.

“Even if I’ve won, it’s a Pyrrhic victory,” he said.

Judge Cregan ruled that the least Mr Ó Súird can expect is that his name is cleared, his reputation restored, and that he is reinstated to his former position. “Mr Ó Súird is entitled to walk back through the front gates with his head held high.”

Mr Ó Súird said he is determined to return to Gaelscoil Moshíológ in September. “Hopefully I will be back, that’s my dream, my aim. There’s an odd time I feel great anger. But anger is not the place to go.”