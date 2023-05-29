Gorey Pedestrian and Cycling Association calls on community to back Esmonde Street plan

The newly-formed Gorey Pedestrian and Cycling Association have commended the inclusion of cycle lanes in the Esmonde Street Regeneration Plan and are encouraging all members of the community to support it.

Gorey Pedestrian and Cycling Association (GPCA) is a new group of Gorey residents who want people of all ages and abilities to be able to travel around town safely, regardless of whether they have the financial means or ability to drive a car. In a recent statement regarding the Esmonde Street Regeneration Plan, they called for businesses and other members of the community to support the plan and addressed fears about potential fallout for retailers.

“The plan looks set to include more pedestrian crossings, resurfacing of footpaths to lower the kerbs and provide better accessibility for people using wheelchairs, and cycle lanes in both directions. Parking will be maintained on both sides of the road but reduced to 16 spaces.

This plan is in line with what is happening all over Ireland and Europe. Towns and cities are prioritising walking and cycling in order to create communities that are healthier, happier, safer, more equitable, and resilient against climate change.

The cycle lanes on Esmonde Street will improve safety for people using bikes, including young people cycling to Gorey Community School. If wide enough, they could also be used by those using motorised wheelchairs and adapted bicycles.”

The association statement noted the concerns of local retailers who fear that their trade may be negatively affected by the reduction of parking spaces to make way for cycle lanes.

“We understand these fears and we want to reassure business owners that an Esmonde Street that facilitates multiple modes of transport will bring more customers, not fewer,” continued the statement.

“The evidence from other jurisdictions is that safe and pleasant streets for walking and cycling create vibrant places where people want to linger and shop. Change is difficult and is often met with opposition, but people normally come around when they see the positive effect on businesses and the wider community.

We know that Gorey has a large catchment area, with much to be desired in terms of public transport, and some people need to drive from nearby towns and villages. Investment in active travel will entice locals to walk and cycle where possible, leaving road space and parking for those coming from further away. Moreover, congestion around school start and end times will be eased if more students are enabled to walk and cycle.

We know that safe cycle lanes on just one street will not create a significant shift in how locals travel around Gorey. However, this is a reason to advocate for high quality walking and cycling infrastructure throughout the town; It is not a reason to reject the plan.”

The association members are hoping that businesses will join them in calling for other amenities that are of benefit to the community including comfortable seating, additional blue badge parking further down the street, accessible footpaths, safe pedestrian crossings, and bike parking, the latter of which does not exist on Esmonde Street.

Responding to a comment made in a previous article regarding the Esmonde Street plan, the GPCA said that “people are the lifeblood of Gorey”.

“They don't use only cars, but also their feet, bicycles, wheelchairs and other mobility aids, and assistance dogs, to name a few. Many people would love to leave the car at home more often for the sake of our health, safety, our children's independence and the planet. But they won't do so unless it's made safer, and congestion will only worsen as Gorey's population grows.”

The association is encouraging business owners and other stakeholders to fully support this plan and invites them to engage with GPCA via their Facebook and Twitter pages, or by joining their WhatsApp group.