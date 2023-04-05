Gorey hostel residents are left ‘worried sick’ as St Vincent de Paul announce planned closure

Long-term residents of a St Vincent de Paul sheltered accommodation unit in Gorey have been left “worried sick” after being informed that the hostel that they have come to know as home is set to close.

The Monastery Accommodation Service on St Michael’s Road – known to many as St Joseph’s – has provided homeless and other vulnerable men with accommodation and living assistance since its establishment. On March 23, residents received a letter signed by President of St Michael’s Conference at the St Vincent de Paul (SVP) Gorey, Bridget Braham informing them that the Society’s National Management Committee decided on January, 31 2023 to “close the Monastery Accommodation Service in Gorey”. The letter outlined three reasons leading to the decision to close the facility, which was established to support The need for the building to undergo “extensive refurbishment to bring the property within current regulatory standards” was one of the reasons highlighted, with the letter noting that these refurbishments will guarantee the safety of residents and cannot take place with them in situ. The letter also pointed to the “breaking and entering of the building on December 29 last” as another reason leading to the closure. It also stated that, “in line with the Society’s transfer of hostels to another provider, the service will be closed as part of the now complete process”.

Residents were informed in the letter that they will receive an official notice of termination in due course.

They were also advised that the “conference and scheme manager would support them during this time of change”, and that they would be assisted in seeking alternative accommodation by the HSE and Wexford County Council. No date was provided for when the six residents will have to vacate the building.

Nicole*, a family member of one of the long-term residents, expressed the great concern felt by her relative and the other men residing in the accommodation.

“He is very worried. They are all very worried. This is all they know. He is only in there five or six years but some of the other men are there a lot longer, for about 15 or 16 years,” she said. “

There are six or seven men in there and now all of a sudden, they have to find new accommodation. They’re not young men. My relative is in his seventies. Anyone who has to try and find accommodation will find it difficult anyway, and these guys would be older so they need a bit of help.”

For this man, who lives with depression among other challenges, the hostel has been an “absolute godsend” until now, said Nicole.

“He was previously at risk of homelessness and managed to get a social house years ago but he was having great difficulty there. His social care worker helped him to get into the hostel,” she explained. “It was great for him because he just found it really difficult coping on his own in the house. When he moved in, he had company and was being looked after, he was getting three square meals a day, he had a roof over his head.

They all have their own self-contained apartments in the one building but there is an assistant there to support them with various things. They pay a small rent and for that, their meals are provided and they have use of a shared kitchen for tea and things.”

Nicole said that a strong community had been formed by the residents and those supported in the adjacent houses, which also form part of the SVP accommodation scheme.

“The people at the houses are absolutely devastated and they feel rattled by it. If they’re starting with the hostel, they feel they’ll move on to them next,” she said. “

They all had their own community. The people in the houses chatted with the men and met them in the yard. Now that community is being fractured.”

Commenting on the situation, Communications Manager with St Vincent de Paul, Jim Walsh said that “there is no intention of moving any tenants out until suitable alternative accommodation has been found”.

“The Society of Saint Vincent de Paul (SVP) is planning to reconfigure the Monastery Building in Gorey into seven independent own door living units.

“The Monastery Building currently accommodates six men (each having individual bedrooms) and where the local SVP Conference provides meals each day.

The six tenants are still being accommodated in the Monastery Building and SVP has met with the Wexford County Council Housing Officer with the view of sourcing alternative accommodation through a housing transfer for two tenants.

The other four tenants have spoken of their wish to move to a nursing home given their capacity currently to live independently.

In respect of this, the SVP Housing Scheme Officer has had discussion with Public Health in relation to applications for a number of local nursing homes, the tenants’ names are currently on a list for four nursing homes in Gorey and surrounding areas.

There is no intention of moving any tenants out until suitable alternative accommodation has been found. SVP transferred its main hostels to new service providers in 2021 without any disruption to residents.”

In his statement, Mr Walsh said that the proposal for seven independent (one bed) living units in Monastery Building will be a “positive step” which will complement the Society’s existing 14 independent Sheltered Housing units set within the courtyard and will contribute in meeting the current need for one-bed units within Gorey.

“There is a range of issues which led to the decision to reconfigure the Monastery Building; the buildings require extensive refurbishment to bring it within current regulatory standards, in addition there isn’t the capacity of existing tenants to sustain independent living as well as the mobility challenges of the tenants.

“There is also the sustainability of a hostel type service and the need to align our accommodation provision nationally to own door independent living arrangement.

The SVP National Management Council wants to recognise the great service provided by the Gorey Conference to the tenants in Monastery Building over the years,” he concluded.

Following discussion with a family member of a resident, Councillor Diarmuid Devereux said he was “extremely shocked” to hear of the situation.

“I am calling on this process to stop until there is proper consultation with families and the residents as to what measures are going to be taken to accommodate and look after these residents to the standard that they are used to in the hostel,” he said. “I have seen the letter. Any concerned family members should have been consulted about this plan before those letters were issued. No official notice should be issued to any resident until all matters are resolved and all queries of the residents and their family members are answered.”

Cllr Devereux said that “compassion” is crucial in this situation, particularly given the severity of the housing crisis in Gorey.

“For this to be landed on the lap of these people, especially in the week that is in it where the housing crisis is being highlighted in the media, is appalling,” he said.

“The last thing we need now is these residents feeling threatened, concerned or worried about what the future holds for them. Nobody needs that in the current climate.”

Councillor Fionntán Ó Súilleabháin said he was “shocked when I first learned that the VdeP were closing this centre, and that the six residents would be in effect be facing eviction”.

"Experience has taught me to be highly sceptical, even cynical, about what plans there may be afoot for its use following renovation,” he continued.

I am calling on VdeP to immediately stop this eviction process, to engage with the local authority and clarify matters for the six residents, their families and also for ourselves.”

While Councillor Joe Sullivan had not heard of the hostel’s impending closure, he said that it was a very worrying move, particularly during a housing crisis that is having an “extremely concerning” impact on people across north Wexford.

“If this is to close, it is another blow for an already overburdened housing situation in north Wexford. We’re already on the floor,” he said.

“If it is true that this is closing, I am calling on Wexford County Council to engage with residents to work with them and ensure they’re not made homeless or added to an already extended housing situation.”

Commenting on the situation, Housing Director with Wexford County Council Carolyne Godkin said that the Council works “with a variety of housing groups on an ongoing basis and have good working relationships with the SVdP in the County”.

"My understanding is that the property in Gorey requires substantial work to improve suitability for residential living. There is certainly no intention that tenants will be made homeless, but they may require alternative accommodation.

The Council will work with the SVdP where persons qualify for social housing.”​

*Name has been changed