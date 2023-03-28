Wexford

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.1°C Dublin

Gorey Hockey Club hosts first Spring Ball fundraiser

From left: Lisa O'Donnell, Vicky Hughes, Olive Lett, Dionne Galvin, Diane Lodewyke, Gillian Bailey and Lorna Stephens at the Gorey Hockey Club's Spring Ball in the Ashdown Park Hotel on Saturday. Expand
Aisling O'Dwyer and Gearoid Cullen. Expand
Noeleen Howlin and Les Rothwell. Expand
Emma Barnes and Damien Doyle. Expand
Vivien Galkine and Rozie Syme. Expand
From left: Elaine O'Brien, Kabira Allain, Bridget Kelly, Elaine Ní Bhraonáin, Claire Urquhart and Karen O'Neill. Expand
Fiona Healy and Hanat Hurzi. Expand
Elaine Ní Bhraonáin, Karen O'Neill and Elaine O'Brien. Expand
From left: David Meleady, Joe Farrell, Ger Kennedy, Eunan Kennedy and Ciarán Collins. Expand
Vicky Hughes, Lorna Stephens, Mary Furney and Linda Jones attended Gorey Hockey Club's Spring Ball in the Ashdown Park Hotel on Saturday. Expand
Aoife King and Stephen Graham. Expand
Joyce Pupuy and Joeleen Kinsella. Expand
Kirsten Greene, Kate Sweeney, Caroline O'Connor and Rebecca Connor. Expand
Robyn Swords and David Meleady. Expand

Close

From left: Lisa O'Donnell, Vicky Hughes, Olive Lett, Dionne Galvin, Diane Lodewyke, Gillian Bailey and Lorna Stephens at the Gorey Hockey Club's Spring Ball in the Ashdown Park Hotel on Saturday.

From left: Lisa O'Donnell, Vicky Hughes, Olive Lett, Dionne Galvin, Diane Lodewyke, Gillian Bailey and Lorna Stephens at the Gorey Hockey Club's Spring Ball in the Ashdown Park Hotel on Saturday.

Aisling O'Dwyer and Gearoid Cullen.

Aisling O'Dwyer and Gearoid Cullen.

Noeleen Howlin and Les Rothwell.

Noeleen Howlin and Les Rothwell.

Emma Barnes and Damien Doyle.

Emma Barnes and Damien Doyle.

Vivien Galkine and Rozie Syme.

Vivien Galkine and Rozie Syme.

From left: Elaine O'Brien, Kabira Allain, Bridget Kelly, Elaine Ní Bhraonáin, Claire Urquhart and Karen O'Neill.

From left: Elaine O'Brien, Kabira Allain, Bridget Kelly, Elaine Ní Bhraonáin, Claire Urquhart and Karen O'Neill.

Fiona Healy and Hanat Hurzi.

Fiona Healy and Hanat Hurzi.

Elaine Ní Bhraonáin, Karen O'Neill and Elaine O'Brien.

Elaine Ní Bhraonáin, Karen O'Neill and Elaine O'Brien.

From left: David Meleady, Joe Farrell, Ger Kennedy, Eunan Kennedy and Ciarán Collins.

From left: David Meleady, Joe Farrell, Ger Kennedy, Eunan Kennedy and Ciarán Collins.

Vicky Hughes, Lorna Stephens, Mary Furney and Linda Jones attended Gorey Hockey Club's Spring Ball in the Ashdown Park Hotel on Saturday.

Vicky Hughes, Lorna Stephens, Mary Furney and Linda Jones attended Gorey Hockey Club's Spring Ball in the Ashdown Park Hotel on Saturday.

Aoife King and Stephen Graham.

Aoife King and Stephen Graham.

Joyce Pupuy and Joeleen Kinsella.

Joyce Pupuy and Joeleen Kinsella.

Kirsten Greene, Kate Sweeney, Caroline O'Connor and Rebecca Connor.

Kirsten Greene, Kate Sweeney, Caroline O'Connor and Rebecca Connor.

Robyn Swords and David Meleady.

Robyn Swords and David Meleady.

/

From left: Lisa O'Donnell, Vicky Hughes, Olive Lett, Dionne Galvin, Diane Lodewyke, Gillian Bailey and Lorna Stephens at the Gorey Hockey Club's Spring Ball in the Ashdown Park Hotel on Saturday.

goreyguardian

Amy Lewis

Local legends and rising stars of the Wexford hockey scene swapped their sticks for a night of glitz and glamour at Gorey Hockey Club’s first Spring Ball.

Held in the Ashdown Park Hotel, the event was aimed at bringing members and friends of the club together for a night of good food and fun. It also served as a fundraiser towards the club’s ongoing campaign to secure an astro turf pitch in Gorey.

Secretary of Gorey Hockey Club Vicky Hughes said that it was a fantastic night for all involved, with over 150 people attending.

“It was a fabulous night. The hotel put on a really lovely reception,” she said. “The main thing was it was a very sociable evening. It wasn’t all about raising funds. It was about club members and their parents and friends getting together and having an enjoyable night.”

This is Wexford Newsletter

A weekly update on the top stories from County Wexford in news and sport, direct to your inbox

This field is required

“We had huge support from the club, the community, past and present members and past and present players.”

The event received great support from the local community, with the Ashdown Park Hotel sponsoring the reception, Bailey’s Toymaster sponsoring the balloons and Property Partners O'Brien Swaine Gorey sponsoring the DJ.

On behalf of all at the hockey club, Vicky wished to thank everyone who supported the event. The total amount raised on the night has yet to be finalised.

The event was one of many recent initiatives held by the club aimed at raising money towards the pitch. Other events include the annual Gorey Colour Run, which is always a hugely popular event in the local calendar. Owing to the growth of the club and the popularity of the sport, the club members are keen to drive forward their plans to get an astro pitch for the town.

Privacy