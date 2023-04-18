Gorey gardai urge caution after cash stolen from cars in Kilanerin

Gorey Gardai are appealing for car owners to be vigilant after two cars were broken into in Kilanerin at the weekend.

On Sunday, April 16, two cars parked at the Curragh Woods were broken into and cash was stolen. Gardai are currently appealing for information regarding the incidents.

A spokesperson for Gorey Garda Station said that they are urging car owners to lock their cars and not leave anything of value within them.