Gorey gardaí investigating after car was stolen from house overnight

At approximately 2.30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18, a house in Ballytegan, Gorey was broken into and the homeowner’s car keys and car were stolen. This incident was reported to Gorey Garda Station at 8.30 a.m. and the car was located 30 minutes later in the same area. There was no damage to the vehicle and it is understood that no other items were stolen.

Gardaí are currently investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to contact Gorey Garda Station on 053 9242587.