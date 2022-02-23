Gorey Farmer’s Market offers tasty delights

Mia, Olive and Ciara Doherty buying some goods from Marie Kinsella of Rk’s Cakes & Bakes.

GOREY FARMER’S MARKET has been allowing Wexford’s food producers to meet and interact directly with their customers.

Open every Saturday at the Gorey Community School car park from 9 a.m. to1.30 p.m., food and drink lovers will find farm fresh goods like vegetables, bread, cakes, artisan preserves, seasonal flowers, fish and meat.

Always growing and attracting new traders, social media has allowed the group of entrepreneurs to grow.

Campile man Pat Roche is behind the idea and hosts weekly markets across Wexford, including New Ross and Enniscorthy.

He said that the idea has grown in popularity due to the pandemic.

“Each market uses high quality producers to bring the freshest food, which is superior in quality, taste and pleasure.

"Not just in Wexford but people worldwide are rediscovering the benefits of buying local food. It is fresher than anything in the supermarket and that means it is tastier and more nutritious.

"It is also good for your local economy because buying directly from family farmers helps them stay in business as they can sell their products directly to the public through our markets.

"In recent months we’ve also expanded so we have many different crafts that are both home made and manufactured”.

You can get to know the traders on the website www.wexfordfarmersmarkets.com. and there you’ll also find application forms if you wish to become a trader at the market.